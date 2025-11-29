Norris is eyeing a fourth pole in a row
2025 F1 Qatar GP Qualifying: As it happened - Piastri pips Norris to Qatar GP pole

Full live text commentary as it happened for the 2025 F1 Qatar Grand Prix Qualifying session, Round 23 of the 2025 F1 World Championship at the Lusail International Circuit

Oscar Piastri maintains his perfect weekend by pipping Lando Norris to pole position for the Qatar Grand Prix, while Max Verstappen gets underway in third place

29 Nov 2025
19:19

Will we be celebrating a new F1 World Champion in little under 24 hours time?

We'll have to wait and see, but we'll be back to make sure you don't miss a single moment of what will be a crucial Qatar GP.

Until then, ciao for now

19:17
Verstappen: "A little bit happier"

"This qualifying was a little bit better, we are still quite far off, but at least I felt a little bit happier. Some limitations prevent us from pushing harder around the lap, but we are P3 and starting on the second row and it creates better opportunities because it is hard to pass around here. We will see what we can do tomorrow.

19:16
Norris: "First laps are opportunities"

"I just got a bit of understeer and was going to go off, so I had to abort. Which is a shame but that is the way it is, Oscar did a good lap and drove very well and has all weekend, so nothing to complain about, just didn't do the lap.

"The first couple of laps are opportunities for everyone, but after that it should probably be straight forward for everyone."

19:14
Piastri: "If it ain't broke, don't fix it"

"We left the car pretty much the same, very minor tweaks here and there, but everything has been feeling great all weekend so if it ain't broke, don't fix it.

"It was really good, had a question mark on which tyres to use because I did a quick lap on a used set in Q2, but Q3 was really good on the new tyres.

On the conditions: "Pretty tough, I think with the two stops, we are probably going to be pushing hard the whole time. It won't be as hot a couple of years ago but I am expecting it to be a tough race. You are pulling G forces here at multiple points on the lap, so it's hard work but incredible fun.

19:11
Qatar GP Qualifying Results
2025 F1 Qatar Prix - Qualifying Results
PosDriverNat.TeamQ1Q2Q3
1Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m20.234s1m19.650s1m19.387s
2Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m20.157s1m19.861s1m19.495s
3Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m20.472s1m19.985s1m19.651s
4George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m20.074s1m20.186s1m19.842s
5Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m20.576s1m20.084s1m19.846s
6Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m20.603s1m20.350s1m20.114s
7Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing1m20.520s1m20.251s1m20.287s
8Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m20.598s1m20.219s1m20.418s
9Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m20.513s1m20.324s1m20.477s
10Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m20.564s1m20.343s1m20.561s
11Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m20.630s1m20.353s 
12Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m20.539s1m20.433s 
13Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m20.548s1m20.438s 
14Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m20.653s1m20.534s 
15Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing1m20.629s1m20.629s 
16Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing1m20.761s  
17Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m20.864s  
18Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m20.907s  
19Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m21.058s  
20Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m21.137s  
19:09

1- Piastri

2- Norris

3- Verstappen

4- Russell

5- Antonelli

6- Hadjar

7- Sainz

8- Alonso

9- Gasly

10- Leclerc

19:08
Pole for Piastri

Oscar Piastri responds to Lando Norris' opening gambit to get his man on his second flying lap.

Frustration for Norris, who seemed to get a little distracted on his out-lap with George Russell's Mercedes, before running wide at Turn 2 and having no time to get around to start another lap

19:07

Verstappen can't quite break the McLaren deadlock but he rises to third place, Antonelli in fifth.

19:06

Piastri takes advantage of Norris' mistake to grab pole position from his team-mate

19:05

Norris runs wide at Turn 2 to scupper his hopes of improving on his time - can he get round to start another lap.

All eyes on Piastri

19:03

3mins to go and Norris decides to be the first driver out on track, triggering a wave of activity as rivals file in behind him

19:01
Q3 restarts

Just in time for the second and final wave of laps to decide pole for this crucial race

18:57
Red flag

We have a red flag due to on track debris.

One such debris is a bit of plastic that got caught around the rear tyre of Sainz's Williams and eventually came off around Turn 2.

But there is also gravel on track from the various wide moments, not least Leclerc's

18:56

The first wave of laps have now been completed and Norris has thrown down the gauntlet by out-pacing Piastri pretty much for the first time this weekend.

Norris leads Piastri from Russell, Verstappen, Hadjar, Antonelli, Alonso, Sainz, Gasly and Leclerc

18:56

Leclerc has a wild spin, turning round three times at high speed after losing it on the exit kerb - he avoids anything solid to live for another day, but it rather sums up Ferrari's weekend so far

18:53

Norris sets a 1m 19.495s, a big improvement for him and a tough benchmark for Piastri to match... and the Aussie falls just 0.035s short.

 

18:49
Q3 is GO

The fight for pole position starts right... now

18:44

Piastri, Norris, Russell, Antonelli, Leclerc, Verstappen, Sainz, Gasly, Hadjar and Alonso will go for pole in Q3

18:44

A big shout out to Pierre Gasly, who hauls his Alpine into Q3 just 24 hours after he qualified on the back row with his team-mate for the Sprint.

 

18:43
Out after Q2

11- Hulkenberg

12- Lawson

13- Bearman

14- Bortoleto

15- Albon

18:43
Flag in Q2

Leclerc survives for Q3 having been 15th for a long period.

 

18:40

Norris lifts himself out of danger into second, behind Piastri

Pressure on Antonelli, Lawson, Albon, Bortoleto and Leclerc as the final time attacks begin with one minute to go

18:38

Just under 5mins to go and the bottom five right now (included Norris, who is without a time after it was deleted) are:

- Lawson

- Albon

- Bortoleto

- Leclerc

- Norris

18:35

Piastri sets the benchmark with the first 1m 19secs lap to be completed in Qatar in an F1 car

Meanwhile, Norris has had a lap time deleted for that same Turn 10 infraction on the way into the corner

18:32

As Q2 ramps up, now is a good time to consider how things stand in that busy mid-field in the overall standings.

Lots of personal honour is at stake with a spot in the overall top ten up for grabs - currently Hadjar and Hulkenberg hold those positions two points splitting them, but they are precarious.

The in-form Sainz is one point behind Hulkenberg in 11th, while Bearman - on a run of five top ten finishes - is seven points behind Sainz.

Alonso, who has shown strong form this weekend so far, is another point behind Bearman in 13th overall, while Lawson is four points further back in 14th.

Still lots of points on offer from two rounds, but lots on the line

