BMW has “good plan” for Michael van der Mark after WorldSBK exit

Despite his departure from WorldSBK, BMW says it has a “good plan” for Michael van der Mark.

Michael van der Mark, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
There is a “good plan” for Michael van der Mark at BMW after he ends his WorldSBK career, according to management in the Munich brand.

Van der Mark joined the BMW factory WorldSBK team in 2021 after spending four seasons at Yamaha.

The Dutchman took the then-new S1000 RR’s first victory in WorldSBK in the Portimao Superpole Race in 2021, and was victorious again in the rain at Magny-Cours in Race 2 last year.

Head of BMW Motorrad Motorsport Sven Blusch is therefore keen to keep van der Mark as part of the Bavarian brand past the end of the 2025 WorldSBK season, when BMW will welcome Danilo Petrucci and Miguel Oliveira into its factory team.

Blusch says that BMW are in “constant talks” with van der Mark to organise something for his post-WorldSBK career.

“It was clear, after we said that he [van der Mark] will not continue on the World Superbike side, we started immediately the talks about the future with BMW,” Blusch told WorldSBK.com on Thursday (9 October) at the Estoril WorldSBK.

“It’s too early now to announce anything, but we are in constant talks. 

“We have a good plan for the future together, and hopefully soon we can also talk about that.

“Mickey is essential for us, in the last years he helped us so much on the World Superbike side, also on the testing side, so I think we will have a good future as well.”

Van der Mark has raced for BMW outside of World Superbike in the past, including this year in the Endurance World Championship when he replaced Sylvain Guintoli at the Suzuka 8 Hours.

Jonathan Rea is also reported to be in consideration for an Endurance World Championship move with BMW in 2026.

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

