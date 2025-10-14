What Toprak Razgatlioglu needs to clinch 2025 WorldSBK title in Jerez Race 1

The points permutations for Toprak Razgatlioglu to clinch the 2025 WorldSBK title in Race 1 at Jerez.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu missed his first opportunity to win the 2025 WorldSBK title in Estoril, but he has three more chances at the season-closing Spanish round.

Mathematically, it is impossible for Razgatlioglu to line-up for Race 2 in Jerez less than two points ahead of Nicolo Bulega, but the Turkish rider can clinch his third World Superbike crown already in Race 1.

However, certain requirements must be met.

The current gap at the top of the standings is 39 points. With only a maximum of 37 points available after Race 1 at Jerez, Razgatlioglu is in a position where needs to not lose points to Bulega, rather than gain them, to win the title.

Since Razgatlioglu’s total of 21 wins is out of reach for Bulega, who has 11 wins this season, Razgatlioglu would win in the event of a tie on points, and therefore he needs to finish the season only with as many points as Bulega to be champion.

Therefore, a gap of 37 points between the two, in Razgatlioglu’s favour, after Race 1 in Jerez would be enough to crown him champion before the final day of the season.

To achieve that, Razgatlioglu must, of course, not drop more than two points to Bulega.

In basic terms, for Spanish WorldSBK Race 1, that means that:

  • If Bulega finishes anywhere inside the top-four, Razgatlioglu must beat him by at least one position to be crowned champion in Race 1; 

  • If Bulega finishes between fifth and 14th, Razgatlioglu must finish no more than two places behind him. 

  • If Bulega finishes lower than 14th, Razgatlioglu will be champion regardless of his own result.

A full breakdown of relative positions for Razgatlioglu to be crowned in Race 1 at Jerez is below.

If Bulega is...Razgatlioglu must be...

1

-

2

1

3

2

4

5

5

7

6

8

7

9

8

10

9

11

10

12

11

13

12

14

13

15

14

16

15

16

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

