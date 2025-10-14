Andrea Iannone’s replacement at Ducati World Superbike team found

The GoEleven Ducati World Superbike team has announced Lorenzo Baldassarri as the departing Andrea Iannone’s replacement for the 2026 season.

One-time MotoGP race winner Iannone announced last week that he would be departing the GoEleven squad at the end of the current campaign.

At the time he said “I’m really confident that next year I’m on the grid, but in any case now it’s early to explain everything”.

The vacancy at GoEleven on a Panigale V4R has now been filled by former Moto2 rider Lorenzo Baldassarri, who returns to the World Superbike grid for the first time since 2023.

A runner-up in World Supersport in 2022, Baldassarri stepped up to World Superbikes the year after with GMT94 Yamaha but struggled for form and could do no better than 12th in two races at Jerez.

A return to World Supersport last year proved fruitless, too, with Baldassarri campaigning MotoE instead this season. He is currently fourth in the points with a round to go.

“I'm very happy that this opportunity has become true,” he said of his GoEleven move.

“I thank the team, all the people who believed in the project and those who have always been by my side.

“I'm motivated and excited. I've had some difficult years, but this year I've relaunched myself in MotoE, a somewhat unusual championship, but one in which I managed to return to the top and onto the podium.

“Now I'll go to Portimao to fight for the title. I can't wait to start the new season with GoEleven, because I think it's an excellent team, both familiar and professional at the same time, putting me in the position to express my potential, with the goal of a growing season.

“We'll have to work and improve gradually, but at the beginning I'll want to enjoy the bike, the 2026 V4R, which will be an extraordinary bike.

“I had the chance to race with the road version, and I immediately felt comfortable, I think the racing version is a step up.

“Now I'm focused on preparing for the season as best as possible, having a good pre-season with the team, to come to Australia ready: Phillip Island is my favourite track, it will be to start from there.”