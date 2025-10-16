Barni Spark Ducati’s Danilo Petrucci has been declared unfit at the Spanish WorldSBK and will not take part in the final round of the 2025 season.

Petrucci travelled to Jerez for this weekend’s final World Superbike round of 2025 a week on from being declared unfit on Friday at the Estoril Round.

The Italian was in Portugal after suffering a broken metacarpal during training in the gym when he hit his hand on a wall. He rode in FP1 at Estoril, but was declared unfit afterwards.

Petrucci then underwent surgery on Monday in Italy to repair his hand, but has been unable to pass a medical check at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto today (16 October) ahead of this weekend’s (17–19 October) Spanish Round.

Petrucci will depart the Barni Ducati team for the factory BMW squad after this weekend, but his eagerness to ride in the final two rounds despite the injury comes from his battle for third place in the standings that has been ongoing since the beginning of the season.

The 34-year-old entered the Estoril Round 30 points clear of Andrea Locatelli, and 31 points ahead of Alvaro Bautista. But his advantage over both was erased in Estoril: Bautista is now eight points ahead, while Locatelli is equal on 284 with Petrucci.

It will now be between Bautista and Locatelli to decide third place in the standings this weekend in Jerez.

Sam Lowes was also forced to sit out the Estoril Round due to a chest contusion, but he has been declared fit on Thursday.

Dominique Aegerter suffered a hand injury in training before Estoril and missed the round completely. He attempted to ride in Jerez but has also been declared unfit on Thursday. He will be replaced by Alessandro Delbianco.