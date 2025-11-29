2025 F1 Qatar Grand Prix - Full Sprint Race Results

Full results from the sprint race at the Qatar Grand Prix, Round 23 of the 2025 F1 world championship.

Piastri celebrates his win
Piastri celebrates his win

Oscar Piastri returned to form and winning ways by claiming a dominant lights-to-flag victory in the Qatar Grand Prix sprint race.

The Australian controlled the 19-lap sprint race in Qatar to take his first win since the Dutch Grand Prix at the end of August and eight points to reduce McLaren teammate Lando Norris’s championship advantage.

Norris, who finished where he started in third behind Mercedes’ George Russell, leads the title race by 22 points with two grands prix remaining in the 2025 season.

“It’s been a good weekend so far. Everything went smoothly in the Sprint there, so I’m happy with how it’s been so far and just need to keep it rolling," race-winner Piastri said. 

“It’s obviously a very different circuit to where we have been, much higher speed, much higher grip, but I think the last couple of weekends has just been things going wrong rather than a lack of pace.

“Here, everything’s gone smoothly so far, and the pace has been strong. It’s a track I’ve enjoyed in the past, and I’m enjoying it again, clearly." 

Piastri won for the first time in eight races
Piastri won for the first time in eight races

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen gained two places with a brilliant start to take fourth, though he lost ground to both McLaren drivers in the championship. The four-time world champion is now 25 points - a full race victory - behind Norris.

Yuki Tsunoda and Kimi Antonelli finished fifth and sixth for Red Bull and Mercedes respectively, after both drivers picked up five-second time penalties for repeated track limits infringements. 

Fernando Alonso was seventh for Aston Martin, while Carlos Sainz scored the final point on offer in eighth place in his Williams.

It was a dreadful race for Ferrari as Charles Leclerc lost ground at the start and could only finish 13th, while Lewis Hamilton was a lowly 17th on what is turning into another miserable weekend for the seven-time world champion. 

Qatar GP Sprint Race Results

2025 F1 Qatar Grand Prix - Sprint Race Results
PosDriverNat.TeamLaps
1Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team19 laps
2George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team+4.951s
3Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team+6.279s
4Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing+9.054s
5Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing+19.327s
6Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team+21.391s
7Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team+24.556s
8Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing+27.333s
9Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team+28.206s
10Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing+28.925s
11Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber+32.966s
12Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team+34.529s
13Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP+35.182s
14Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team+36.916s
15Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team+38.838s
16Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber+39.638s
17Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP+46.171s
18Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team+69.534s
19Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team+77.960s
20Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team+80.804s
2025 F1 Qatar Grand Prix - Full Sprint Race Results
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
The brutal observation F1 rival made about Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari
9m ago
Hamilton struggled to 17th
F1 News
Lando Norris bites back at Max Verstappen’s ‘nonsense’ F1 title jab
58m ago
Norris hits back at Verstappen's remarks
F1 News
Charles Leclerc sides with Lewis Hamilton with Ferrari verdict after Qatar sprint
1h ago
Charles Leclerc
F1 News
Red Bull changes predicted as Max Verstappen F1 title hopes wane
1h ago
Verstappen is looking to stay in F1 title contention
F1 News
Lawrence Stroll shuts door on Christian Horner joining Aston Martin
2h ago
Lawrence Stroll and Christian Horner

More News

F1 News
Lewis Hamilton’s worrying radio remark as Ferrari misery deepens
2h ago
Hamilton endured another difficult outing for Ferrari
F1 Results
2025 F1 Qatar Grand Prix - Full Sprint Race Results
2h ago
Piastri celebrates his win
WSBK News
New bike, high 2026 WorldSBK expectations for Kawasaki: “We need to be in the top 5”
4h ago
Manuel Puccetti with Garrett Gerloff, 2025 Portuguese WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1
2025 F1 Qatar GP Sprint Race As it happened: Piastri wins from pole, Norris third
4h ago
Start of Qatar GP Sprint
F1 News
Starting grid for F1 Qatar Grand Prix sprint: Hamilton goes from pit lane
4h ago
Piastri starts on pole