2025 F1 Qatar Grand Prix - Full Sprint Race Results
Full results from the sprint race at the Qatar Grand Prix, Round 23 of the 2025 F1 world championship.
Oscar Piastri returned to form and winning ways by claiming a dominant lights-to-flag victory in the Qatar Grand Prix sprint race.
The Australian controlled the 19-lap sprint race in Qatar to take his first win since the Dutch Grand Prix at the end of August and eight points to reduce McLaren teammate Lando Norris’s championship advantage.
Norris, who finished where he started in third behind Mercedes’ George Russell, leads the title race by 22 points with two grands prix remaining in the 2025 season.
“It’s been a good weekend so far. Everything went smoothly in the Sprint there, so I’m happy with how it’s been so far and just need to keep it rolling," race-winner Piastri said.
“It’s obviously a very different circuit to where we have been, much higher speed, much higher grip, but I think the last couple of weekends has just been things going wrong rather than a lack of pace.
“Here, everything’s gone smoothly so far, and the pace has been strong. It’s a track I’ve enjoyed in the past, and I’m enjoying it again, clearly."
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen gained two places with a brilliant start to take fourth, though he lost ground to both McLaren drivers in the championship. The four-time world champion is now 25 points - a full race victory - behind Norris.
Yuki Tsunoda and Kimi Antonelli finished fifth and sixth for Red Bull and Mercedes respectively, after both drivers picked up five-second time penalties for repeated track limits infringements.
Fernando Alonso was seventh for Aston Martin, while Carlos Sainz scored the final point on offer in eighth place in his Williams.
It was a dreadful race for Ferrari as Charles Leclerc lost ground at the start and could only finish 13th, while Lewis Hamilton was a lowly 17th on what is turning into another miserable weekend for the seven-time world champion.
Qatar GP Sprint Race Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Laps
|1
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|19 laps
|2
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|+4.951s
|3
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|+6.279s
|4
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|+9.054s
|5
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|+19.327s
|6
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|+21.391s
|7
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|+24.556s
|8
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|+27.333s
|9
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|+28.206s
|10
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|+28.925s
|11
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|+32.966s
|12
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|+34.529s
|13
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|+35.182s
|14
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|+36.916s
|15
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|+38.838s
|16
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|+39.638s
|17
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|+46.171s
|18
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|+69.534s
|19
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|+77.960s
|20
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|+80.804s