Oscar Piastri returned to form and winning ways by claiming a dominant lights-to-flag victory in the Qatar Grand Prix sprint race.

The Australian controlled the 19-lap sprint race in Qatar to take his first win since the Dutch Grand Prix at the end of August and eight points to reduce McLaren teammate Lando Norris’s championship advantage.

Norris, who finished where he started in third behind Mercedes’ George Russell, leads the title race by 22 points with two grands prix remaining in the 2025 season.

“It’s been a good weekend so far. Everything went smoothly in the Sprint there, so I’m happy with how it’s been so far and just need to keep it rolling," race-winner Piastri said.

“It’s obviously a very different circuit to where we have been, much higher speed, much higher grip, but I think the last couple of weekends has just been things going wrong rather than a lack of pace.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“Here, everything’s gone smoothly so far, and the pace has been strong. It’s a track I’ve enjoyed in the past, and I’m enjoying it again, clearly."

Piastri won for the first time in eight races

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen gained two places with a brilliant start to take fourth, though he lost ground to both McLaren drivers in the championship. The four-time world champion is now 25 points - a full race victory - behind Norris.

Yuki Tsunoda and Kimi Antonelli finished fifth and sixth for Red Bull and Mercedes respectively, after both drivers picked up five-second time penalties for repeated track limits infringements.

Fernando Alonso was seventh for Aston Martin, while Carlos Sainz scored the final point on offer in eighth place in his Williams.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

It was a dreadful race for Ferrari as Charles Leclerc lost ground at the start and could only finish 13th, while Lewis Hamilton was a lowly 17th on what is turning into another miserable weekend for the seven-time world champion.

Qatar GP Sprint Race Results

2025 F1 Qatar Grand Prix - Sprint Race Results Pos Driver Nat. Team Laps 1 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 19 laps 2 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team +4.951s 3 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team +6.279s 4 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing +9.054s 5 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing +19.327s 6 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team +21.391s 7 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team +24.556s 8 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing +27.333s 9 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team +28.206s 10 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing +28.925s 11 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber +32.966s 12 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team +34.529s 13 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP +35.182s 14 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team +36.916s 15 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team +38.838s 16 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber +39.638s 17 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP +46.171s 18 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team +69.534s 19 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team +77.960s 20 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team +80.804s