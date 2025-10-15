Why Jack Miller “should be able to do a good job” in home Australian MotoGP

Jack Miller is confident the Yamaha M1 will be well-suited to the high-speed challenge of his home Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island.

A podium finisher for Ducati in 2019, Miller once again carries the home hopes in the premier class this weekend.

However, he arrives without a top ten finish since Brno.

Nonetheless, Miller is confident that the flowing nature of the seaside circuit should play into the M1’s hands.

“I’m looking forward to heading to Phillip Island to race on the Yamaha,” Miller said.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“Phillip Island is a track that should suit the bike well, with lots of fast corners that help you maintain and build speed, so we should be able to do a good job.

“I‘m really curious to see what we can achieve - apart from the huge pleasure of racing at home in front of so many fans who are coming to see me.

“Fingers crossed we can put on a good show for them.”

Miller’s Phillip Island achievements also include victory in the 2014 Moto3 grand prix, the season before he leapt straight to MotoGP, but his first memories are from five years earlier.

“I still remember my first time there as a fan - it was 2009, and I saw Julián Simon win the 125cc championship,” Miller recalled.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“I was mainly racing in motocross at that time, but having discovered road racing I already knew I wanted to be part of this world.”

While Miller’s results so far this season peaked with a fifth place at COTA, Pramac team-mate Miguel Oliveira has featured in the top ten at three of the last four rounds.

The Portuguese is also a Phillip Island winner in the smaller classes, but missed last year's event due to injury.

“I‘m really happy to be back at Phillip Island - a track I love and where I‘ve had great moments with podiums and wins,” he said.

“The recent races have shown steady progress, so my approach this weekend will be to start strong right from the first sessions, give my best, and try to immediately find good feeling with the bike.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“My goal is to reach Q2 again and fight for points in both races.”

Oliveira will return to Phillip Island for his WorldSBK debut in early 2026.

Team director Gino Borsoi is also confident that the M1, although fifth and last in the constructors’ standings, will be competitive this weekend.

“I‘m looking forward to this Australian GP with great interest - not only because it‘s Jack‘s home race, but also because I believe the Yamaha could suit this track really well,” Borsoi said.

“We‘ve seen encouraging signs lately, even if the results haven‘t fully reflected our potential.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“I hope Phillip Island can be a turning point - and a fresh start for Jack, who‘ll surely want to deliver something special for his home crowd, as he‘s done many times before.

“As for Miguel, I expect him to maintain the excellent form he‘s shown recently and continue fighting for valuable points.”