Why Jack Miller “should be able to do a good job” in home Australian MotoGP

Jack Miller “should be able to do a good job” in home Australian MotoGP

Jack Miller and Pramac optimistic the Yamaha M1 will shine at Phillip Island as he returns home for the Australian MotoGP.

Jack Miller
Jack Miller

Jack Miller is confident the Yamaha M1 will be well-suited to the high-speed challenge of his home Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island.

A podium finisher for Ducati in 2019, Miller once again carries the home hopes in the premier class this weekend.

However, he arrives without a top ten finish since Brno.

Nonetheless, Miller is confident that the flowing nature of the seaside circuit should play into the M1’s hands.

“I’m looking forward to heading to Phillip Island to race on the Yamaha,” Miller said.

“Phillip Island is a track that should suit the bike well, with lots of fast corners that help you maintain and build speed, so we should be able to do a good job.

“I‘m really curious to see what we can achieve - apart from the huge pleasure of racing at home in front of so many fans who are coming to see me.

“Fingers crossed we can put on a good show for them.”

Miller’s Phillip Island achievements also include victory in the 2014 Moto3 grand prix, the season before he leapt straight to MotoGP, but his first memories are from five years earlier.

“I still remember my first time there as a fan - it was 2009, and I saw Julián Simon win the 125cc championship,” Miller recalled.

“I was mainly racing in motocross at that time, but having discovered road racing I already knew I wanted to be part of this world.”

While Miller’s results so far this season peaked with a fifth place at COTA, Pramac team-mate Miguel Oliveira has featured in the top ten at three of the last four rounds.

The Portuguese is also a Phillip Island winner in the smaller classes, but missed last year's event due to injury.

“I‘m really happy to be back at Phillip Island - a track I love and where I‘ve had great moments with podiums and wins,” he said.

“The recent races have shown steady progress, so my approach this weekend will be to start strong right from the first sessions, give my best, and try to immediately find good feeling with the bike.

“My goal is to reach Q2 again and fight for points in both races.”

Oliveira will return to Phillip Island for his WorldSBK debut in early 2026.

Team director Gino Borsoi is also confident that the M1, although fifth and last in the constructors’ standings, will be competitive this weekend.

“I‘m looking forward to this Australian GP with great interest - not only because it‘s Jack‘s home race, but also because I believe the Yamaha could suit this track really well,” Borsoi said.

“We‘ve seen encouraging signs lately, even if the results haven‘t fully reflected our potential.

“I hope Phillip Island can be a turning point - and a fresh start for Jack, who‘ll surely want to deliver something special for his home crowd, as he‘s done many times before.

“As for Miguel, I expect him to maintain the excellent form he‘s shown recently and continue fighting for valuable points.”

Why Jack Miller “should be able to do a good job” in home Australian MotoGP
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
Jack Miller “should be able to do a good job” in home Australian MotoGP
53m ago
Jack Miller
WSBK News
Jonathan Rea to “not go quietly” after rebuilding “shattered” WorldSBK confidence
1h ago
Jonathan Rea, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi describes MotoGP accident with Marc Marquez: “Suddenly I found Marc’s rear wheel"
1h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez MotoGP injury: 16-week recovery after shoulder surgery?
2h ago
Marc Marquez, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP
MotoGP Feature
The 2027 MotoGP rider line-up so far
4h ago
Race start, 2025 Japanese MotoGP

More News

Moto3 News
Moto3 rider ruled out of Australian Grand Prix by pneumonia
4h ago
Dennis Foggia
MotoGP News
Luca Marini sets sights on Honda MotoGP podium: “It’s time to deliver”
5h ago
Luca Marini
BSB News
Scott Redding to make full-time BSB return in 2026 with PBM Ducati
14h ago
Scott Redding, BSB, 2025, Donington, race one podium, Kyle Ryde, Rory Skinner
F1 Feature
United States GP: Gloves off as tensions rise in F1 title fight?
16h ago
The title fight is hotting up
RR News
Isle of Man TT veteran calls time on staggering 42-year career
16h ago
Ian Lougher, 2025 Classic TT