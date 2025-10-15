Ryan Vickers set for BSB return as Honda ends relationship with past winner

Current Motocorsa Ducati WorldSBK rider Ryan Vickers will return to BSB in 2026 with Honda Racing UK.

Vickers’ departure from the Motocorsa team at the end of the 2025 World Superbike Championship was confirmed over the weekend.

The British rider has a strong past in BSB, and was a seven-time winner in his previous campaign, 2024, when he was teammates at OMG Yamaha with eventual champion Kyle Ryde.

Vickers will replace Andrew Irwin in the Honda Racing UK team, the Northern Irish rider departing the official Honda BSB team after a three-year second stint that has included five podiums – including three this year – but which has also been marred by injury.

“I’m extremely proud and privileged to be joining Honda Racing at a very important time in

my career and also in the Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP’s development,” said Ryan Vickers on the announcement of his signature with Honda.

“I am really excited as we set out on this project with clear goals, and to be joining a team with such experience and knowledge. I know we will be able to achieve great things together.”

Honda Racing UK Team Principal Neil Fletcher added: “Ryan brings a new dimension to Honda Racing for 2026, and we are all delighted to see him join the team and to continue the upward trajectory that his BSB career was taking in 2024.

“His talents have remained obvious to all, and experience gained in the World Championship has proven to be the making of several riders in the BSB paddock. We are all looking forward to writing this new chapter together.”

Irwin “unlucky” in second Honda stint

Andrew Irwin rejoined the Honda Racing UK team – after being a three-time winner in 2020 during his previous stint with the team – for the 2023 season but suffered a fractured humerus at Knockhill which derailed his campaign that year.

2024 saw Irwin on the podium at Knockhill and Brands Hatch, although he admitted himself that it was not the season he had hoped for.

2025 has seen three podiums for Irwin, but they came before another injury at the September Donington round which has seen him be replaced by British Supersport regular and Honda’s leading road racing talent, Dean Harrison, for the last two rounds of the season at Oulton Park and Brands Hatch.

“My second term with Honda Racing UK comes to an end after three years,” Irwin reflected.

“I think we’ve been pretty unlucky with some big injuries, but in all I’ve enjoyed it, and we’ve achieved some good successes.

“Honda have always given me a fantastic package and a fantastic team around me, and none of it would have been possible without all of the team, not just the actual race team but all the staff in Louth and everyone who plays their part in the background. Most of all to my crew chief, Spider, who has always had my back.

“I’m looking forward to what comes next for Andrew Irwin, but I’m equally excited to see what comes next for Honda Racing. I’ll always be a fan and keep them close to my heart.”

Neil Fletcher said that the change in rider from Irwin to Vickers is a part of a “new approach” to Honda Racing UK.

“Andrew [Irwin] has been a valued team player within the operation at Louth and an important member of the family at Honda Racing for five seasons,” Fletcher said.

“As we take a new approach to many aspects of the Honda Racing squad for the 2026 BSB season, we have agreed to part company, and thank him for his enormous contribution both on and off the track over five seasons with the team.

“Together, we achieved multiple wins and podiums on various iterations of Fireblade. His professionalism and dedication to his racing is a testament to his character.

“I know that Andrew will pursue new opportunities and we are sure that he will be back battling at the top of the order.

“We look forward to establishing a friendly rivalry as soon as possible.”