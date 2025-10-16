2026 BSB calendar announced with Showdown reshuffle

A provisional calendar for the 2026 BSB season has been published by the championship, with a change coming to the Showdown section of the season.

In particular, Oulton Park has been swapped out of the Showdown section in favour of Donington Park, which will take the slot on the first weekend of October to host the penultimate round.

Oulton Park will still get two rounds in 2026, the first coming on the first May Bank Holiday weekend (2-4 May). The second will come in the summer, on 31 July - 2 August, though, instead of its usual autumn date.

Donington Park will again make up the pre-TT section of the season along with Oulton Park, with the Midlands circuit hosting round two on 15-17 May.

Knockhill returns to its position as the first round post-TT, with the series' annual trip to Scotland scheduled for 19-21 June.

Snetterton is then moved to round four of the season on 3-5 July before the first Brands Hatch date on 17-19 July; then comes the first Oulton Park round before Thruxton on 14-16 August.

Cadwell Park retains its August Bank Holiday position on 29-31 August, before Assen on the already-announced date of 18-20 September.

Assen will be the first Showdown round, the second being Donington. Brands Hatch, of course, hosts the finale on 16-18 October.

There are also two official preseason tests scheduled: Donington Park on 3-4 April, and Oulton Park on 22-23 April.

The full 2026 BSB provisional calendar is below.

