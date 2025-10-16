2026 BSB calendar announced with Showdown reshuffle

The provisional 2026 BSB calendar has been published with a change of tracks in the Showdown portion of the season.

Scott Redding, 2025 Donington Park (2) BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
Scott Redding, 2025 Donington Park (2) BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
© Ian Hopgood Photography

A provisional calendar for the 2026 BSB season has been published by the championship, with a change coming to the Showdown section of the season.

In particular, Oulton Park has been swapped out of the Showdown section in favour of Donington Park, which will take the slot on the first weekend of October to host the penultimate round.

Oulton Park will still get two rounds in 2026, the first coming on the first May Bank Holiday weekend (2-4 May). The second will come in the summer, on 31 July - 2 August, though, instead of its usual autumn date.

Donington Park will again make up the pre-TT section of the season along with Oulton Park, with the Midlands circuit hosting round two on 15-17 May.

Knockhill returns to its position as the first round post-TT, with the series' annual trip to Scotland scheduled for 19-21 June.

Snetterton is then moved to round four of the season on 3-5 July before the first Brands Hatch date on 17-19 July; then comes the first Oulton Park round before Thruxton on 14-16 August.

Cadwell Park retains its August Bank Holiday position on 29-31 August, before Assen on the already-announced date of 18-20 September.

Assen will be the first Showdown round, the second being Donington. Brands Hatch, of course, hosts the finale on 16-18 October.

There are also two official preseason tests scheduled: Donington Park on 3-4 April, and Oulton Park on 22-23 April.

The full 2026 BSB provisional calendar is below.

RoundTrackDates
1Oulton Park2-4 May
2Donington Park GP15-17 May
3Knockhill19-21 June
4Snetterton3-5 July
5Brands Hatch GP17-19 July
6Oulton Park31 July - 2 August
7Thruxton14-16 August
8Cadwell Park29-31 August
9Assen18-20 September
10Donington Park GP2-4 October
11Brands Hatch GP16-18 October

In this article

2026 BSB calendar announced with Showdown reshuffle
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

F1 News
Ferrari insist Lewis Hamilton’s “trust” remains despite barren 2025 F1 season
14m ago
Frederic Vasseur, Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc
MotoGP News
One struggling KTM MotoGP star gives blunt “3/10” rating on 2025 season
40m ago
Brad Binder, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP
BSB News
Bradley Ray “relaxed” for Brands Hatch BSB decider after “special” Oulton Park
1h ago
Bradley Ray, 2025 Oulton Park (2) BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
BSB News
2025 Brands Hatch BSB finale “completely different” to 2024 for Kyle Ryde
2h ago
Kyle Ryde, 2025 Oulton Park (2) BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photograpghy.
F1 News
Christian Horner to Ferrari rumours dismissed as ‘unfounded’ in fresh twist
2h ago
Christian Horner

More News

MotoGP News
Newest MotoGP signing teases 2026 number choice: ‘It will be Brazilian’
2h ago
Diogo Moreira, Italtrans Racing, 2025 Indonesian Moto2
WSBK News
Danilo Petrucci unfit, ruled out of Spanish WorldSBK
2h ago
Danilo Petrucci. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Sylvain Guintoli’s 2026 plans: Retire? “It’s the best job in the world!”
2h ago
Sylvain Guintoli (Pic: BMW Motorrad Motorsport).
BSB News
2026 BSB calendar announced with Showdown reshuffle
2h ago
Scott Redding, 2025 Donington Park (2) BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
F1 News
George Russell’s huge new £30m Mercedes deal puts him among F1’s top earners
2h ago
George Russell