2025 Brands Hatch BSB finale “completely different” to 2024 for Kyle Ryde

Kyle Ryde enters the Brands Hatch BSB finale with a 30-point lead over Bradley Ray.

Kyle Ryde, 2025 Oulton Park (2) BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photograpghy.
Kyle Ryde, 2025 Oulton Park (2) BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photograpghy.
© Ian Hopgood Photography

30 points separate Kyle Ryde and Bradley Ray ahead of the Brands Hatch BSB finale, and the defending champion feels this year’s final round is “completely different” to the memorable conclusion of 2024.

Ryde entered the final round of 2024 trying to dethrone then-reigning-champion Tommy Bridewell, and the two went into the final race in a ‘winner takes all’ scenario that ultimately produced one of the most iconic BSB races since the final round of 2011.

Such a scenario seems unlikely this year. Although 2022 BSB Champion Ray was back on some decent form at Oulton Park two weeks ago, winning in Race 2 from 14th on the grid, he still trails Ryde by those 30 points.

As a result, the feeling entering the final round is different this year for Ryde than 12 months ago, but the Nitrous Competitions Yamaha rider says he is “proud” to have put himself in the position to enter the final round with a chance at a second title.

“It feels completely different compared to last year,” Ryde admitted. “My goal was to be British champion again this year and retain my title, but after the first few months it was about trying to put a bit of pressure on Brad [Ray] so it didn’t look embarrassing. 

“I did that and now we are here and so I’m proud of myself for that. Now I just need to finish the job off and regardless of what happens I feel proud of what we have done this year.”

The experience of the 2024 finale is something that gives Ryde confidence heading into this weekend, though, even if just from a riding perspective.

“I think it’s going to be a great finale, Brad has obviously had a great Oulton Park Sunday and pulled a few points back, so he’ll be feeling good,” Ryde said.

“I feel good as I rode really well there earlier in the year and with arguably one of the best races ever there last year, so I know I can ride round that track pretty well! 

“It’s going to be a fast weekend for sure, but [there'll] be a lot of strategic races from my side and obviously from Brad’s, too, so we just need to go out and go as fast as I can.”

Ryde added: “I am not really thinking about back-to-back titles – it’s not an easy thing to do. We are just going to keep doing what we have been doing and I’m just proud of myself to be here and with the chance of being able to do it again with the team.”

In this article

2025 Brands Hatch BSB finale “completely different” to 2024 for Kyle Ryde
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

