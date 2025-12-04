Aleix Espargaro on Honda’s MotoGP plans: “Taka will take care of the 850cc first”

Takaaki Nakagami set to complete Honda's initial 850cc MotoGP testing before Aleix Espargaro joins mid-season.

Aleix Espargaro, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
Aleix Espargaro, 2025 Valencia MotoGP

Honda’s rise in the MotoGP concession rankings means its race riders are no longer able to take part in private testing.

That places a much greater emphasis on the work of factory test riders Aleix Espargaro and Takaaki Nakagami next year, as development of the new 850cc and Pirelli package begins.

Speaking at the Valencia finale, where he appeared as a wild-card on the 2026 RCV prototype, Espargaro outlined how Honda intends to divide the early workload between its two experienced testers.

“Taka will take care of the 850cc and the Pirellis in the first three months of the year,” Espargaro said. “Romano [Albesiano, technical director] wants me to stay focused still on the 2026 bike.

“So Taka will take care of the bike at the beginning, and I will start in the summer with the 850cc.”

Takaaki Nakagami, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
Takaaki Nakagami, 2025 Japanese MotoGP

Honda will join Ducati, KTM and Aprilia in freezing its 1000cc engine specification from the opening round in Thailand, another consequence of its move up to concession rank C.

“This year Honda worked very hard and brought three big engine updates,” Espargaro said. “So we will not be able to do this [in 2026], but we knew that.

“Knowing that our idea was to lose the concessions, this is why we worked hard to have a strong engine [before a freeze]. 

"I think the engine we have now is strong enough, and still has some room to improve before the first race of ‘26.”

Espargaro added that development of the current 1000cc bike would effectively end once the new season begins, with attention turning towards the 2027 850cc prototype.

Honda's loss of full concessions, but need to develop a new bike, means the Spaniard expects a similar workload to this year.

“To me, it's basically the same,” he said. “From mid-season, I'm going to start to work with the Pirellis, so it will not change much.”

Espargaro, a triple MotoGP race winner for Aprilia, retired from full-time competition at the end of last season, then joined HRC’s test team alongside Albesiano.

Nakagami transferred from a race to test rider at the same time, after seven seasons at LCR.

Aleix Espargaro on Honda’s MotoGP development plans: “Taka will take care of the 850cc first”
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Charles Leclerc stands by Ferrari’s “no-brainer” call ahead of 2026
7h ago
Charles Leclerc
F1 News
Explained: FIA election going ahead despite legal challenge
8h ago
Ben Sulayem is set for a second term as FIA president
F1 News
Fernando Alonso draws parallel to 2010 title loss with ‘not guaranteed’ warning
9h ago
Fernando Alonso
MotoGP News
Ducati MotoGP winner labels “phenomenon on par” with Toprak Razgatlioglu
9h ago
Nicolo Bulega, Ducati Corse, 2025 Portuguese MotoGP
F1 News
F1 drivers tear into “scum of the earth” abuse of Kimi Antonelli
9h ago
F1 drivers have rallied around Antonelli

More News

F1 News
Isack Hadjar shrugs off Red Bull adaptation question: “It’s not the same car at all”
9h ago
Isack Hadjar
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton reveals plans to shake up his team for F1 2026
9h ago
Hamilton feels his resilience has shone through in 2025
MotoGP News
Aleix Espargaro on Honda’s MotoGP plans: “Taka will take care of the 850cc first”
10h ago
Aleix Espargaro, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
F1 News
Kimi Antonelli speaks out after online abuse over Lando Norris pass in Qatar GP
10h ago
Kimi Antonelli
MotoGP News
Yamaha MotoGP boss hits back at Fabio Quartararo’s bike complaints
10h ago
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 Valencia test