Noah Dettwiler reveals update on 2026 plans, declines Paolo Simoncelli offer

Noah Dettwiler says he will not race for the SIC58 Squadra Corse team in 2026, despite having entered negotiations with Paolo Simoncelli’s team before he crashed in Malaysia.

Dettwiler suffered significant injuries in his crash with Jose Antonio Rueda in Malaysia, including damage to his lungs and legs. He also had to have his spleen removed, and suffered cardiac arrests in the immediate aftermath of the sighting lap crash.

In the days after the Malaysian MotoGP, SIC58 Squadra Corse owner Paolo Simoncelli said that he had been speaking with Dettwiler about signing him for the 2026 Moto3 season and suggested that a deal was close to being completed.

The Malaysia crash, of course, complicated things, and, with uncertainty remaining over Dettwiler’s recovery timeline, he has opted to not sign with SIC58 for 2026.

This is confirmed in a statement published on social media on 4 December, which does confirm Dettwiler’s intentions to return to the racetrack eventually.

“My rehabilitation is going well, and I am making significant progress,” Dettwiler’s statement reads.

“The goal is, of course, a full recovery, and I am determined to achieve this with all of my strength and resolve.

“My wish is to get back in shape as quickly as possible and, of course, to return to the racetrack.

“The first important step was to regain my physical independence, which was a key goal after what happened in Malaysia.

“Before the accident, I was very excited about the opportunity to compete in the Moto3 World Championship next season with Paolo Simoncelli's SIC58 racing team. It was a dream that was about to come true thanks to the commitment of my parents, Paolo Simoncelli, and Sorpasso AG.

“But then, as you all know, the accident occurred on 26 October in Sepang. This event changed my plans for the near future.

“Paolo Simoncelli has supported my family during this difficult time and agreed to wait for me to recover.

“I am extremely grateful for the respect and trust that Paolo has so generously shown me. I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to Paolo, Marco Grana [SIC58 crew chief], and the entire SIC58 racing team.

“Unfortunately, it is not yet clear when I will be fully recovered. Therefore, it would not be right to embark on such an important journey without sufficient certainty.

“I wish Paolo Simoncelli and SIC58 every success and all the best for the future.”

Dettwiler goes on to reiterate that is plan is to return to the track, but he needs to find the “best possible” way to achieve that.

“One thing is certain: motorcycle racing is my passion, my life, and my work, and that is why I will give everything I have to get back to 100% fitness as quickly as possible,” the statement reads.

“The last two years in the Moto3 World Championship have not been easy for me for many reasons, but I want to put the past behind me and look positively to the future.

“Thanks to the help of my loved ones, Sorpasso AG, and my new technical team, I can do so with confidence.

“Together, we are looking for the best possible way to return to the racetrack and to be successful. I will keep you updated, and as soon as we have news regarding my health, I will inform you about the new goals.

“I embrace you all, thank you for your tremendous support, and bid you farewell with a quote from Paolo Simoncelli that, for me, embodies the essence of the sport I love: ‘Motorcycling cannot be explained. You love it, you suffer, you live it. And even when it hurts, we can't stay away from it.’”