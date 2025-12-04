Why Lando Norris won’t ask Oscar Piastri for help in 2025 F1 title decider

Lando Norris has ruled out asking McLaren to issue team orders in his favour ahead of Sunday’s Abu Dhabi title decider, insisting he has no intention of requesting help from teammate Oscar Piastri.

Norris holds a 12-point lead over Max Verstappen in the F1 drivers’ championship going into this weekend’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

A top-three finish on Sunday will give Norris the title, even if Verstappen wins.

There are certain scenarios where Norris could need Piastri’s help.

Piastri is 16 points behind Norris, meaning the Australian must win the race to have any chance of becoming champion.

He would also need Norris to finish sixth or lower for that scenario to play out.

Realistically, Piastri is the outsider, but he could still play a key role on Sunday.

If Verstappen is leading the race with Piastri in third and Norris in fourth, the Red Bull driver would win the championship.

However, McLaren could intervene to ensure Norris comes away with the top prize.

Will Piastri help Norris?

Mercedes’ George Russell believes it would be unfair for McLaren to use team orders in the title finale.

Russell feels both drivers should be given an equal opportunity - and if both McLarens lose out to Verstappen, then that’s racing.

McLaren’s senior management have insisted they won’t use team orders.

However, that could change in the unlikely scenario where Norris is off the podium while Verstappen is winning on Sunday.

When asked in the FIA press conference on Thursday in Abu Dhabi whether he would ask Piastri for help, Norris replied: “No, not been discussed. Honestly, I would love it but I don’t think I would ask it… I don’t know. It’s up to Oscar if we would allow it.

“I don’t think it’s necessarily down to me. It’s the same if it was the other way around. Would I be willing to or not?

“Personally, I think I would because I feel like I am always like that and that’s just how I am. It’s not really up to me. I am not going to ask it. I don’t want to ask it. I don’t think it’s necessarily a fair question.

“At the same time, if that is how it ends and Max wins, well, that’s it. Congrats to him and I look forward to next year. It doesn’t change anything. It doesn’t change my life. He will deserve it over us.”

Piastri dodged the question, hinting that it would need to be discussed within the team first.

“It’s not something that we’ve discussed,” he added. “Until I know what’s expected I don’t really have an answer until I know what is expected of me.”