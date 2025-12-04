How Norris, Verstappen and Piastri prepared for Abu Dhabi F1 title showdown

The three championship contenders have revealed their preparations ahead of this weekend’s three-way F1 title showdown in Abu Dhabi.

Lando Norris arrives in Abu Dhabi 12 points clear of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, with McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri 16 points back amid what is set up to be a dramatic climax to the season.

Norris, Verstappen and Piastri were each asked about their 2025 F1 title preparations ahead of the finale in Thursday’s FIA press conference.

“Same as every weekend, nothing changes,” championship leader Norris stressed.

“Just some reviews of last weekend, like the same after every weekend really. Review what went on, what was clearly not good for us, a lot of mistakes we’ve made.

“And the less obvious things that we can improve on. but that's normal post-weekend understandings and therefore preparations for the next race.

“But otherwise nothing does change. It gets treated the same from everyone inside the team, just more excitement for everyone at the time. But the work and how you approach it all remains the same.”

Verstappen revealed he focused spending time with his newborn daughter and making extra-curricular plans for 2026.

“Spent some time with my daughter, figured some stuff out for GT3 for next year, figured out some stuff for my sim team as well, planning for next year,” he explained.

“Pretty straightforward stuff before arriving here to be honest!”

For Piastri, it was all about trying to enjoy some downtime in the short gap between races.

"I wasn't organising GT3 teams! I played some padel, and just treated it as normal,” Piastri said.

“Obviously there’s not that many days in between, had a marketing day, so that's been about it!”

How are they dealing with the pressure?

Norris has the most to lose in Abu Dhabi

Verstappen insists he is feeling “very relaxed” because he has “nothing to lose”, having never expected to be in title contention at this late stage.

“I am very relaxed,” he said. “I have nothing to lose and just enjoying being here. I’ve been enjoying the second half of the season working with the team and how we’ve been able to turn it around.

“I’m just enjoying smiling, having these wins again. It’s fantastic. For me, everything here is just a bonus sitting here fighting for the title. Also that makes it very straightforward for me.

“We will just try to have a good weekend but even then, it’s not really in my control. So we just try to enjoy it.”

Unlike Verstappen, Norris and Piastri are entering their first-ever F1 title showdown. And Norris, as the championship leader, has the most to lose.

“I’ve obviously not been in this situation before, so pretty different I guess for both of us,” Norris explained.

“At the minute I feel good. I really don’t think of it at all until you guys ask it all the time, so I try to avoid you guys as much as possible. But that’s also part of the job so it’s nothing new, it’s nothing that shocks me.

“I come into the weekend not thinking of it for the past three days. Just playing some golf and being with my mates and having a good time and I look forward to doing that on Monday, whether I’m hungover or not!

“I will be the same on track as I have these last few weeks. As much as there has been pressure the last few weeks, I still feel comfortable and still feel good in the car, so all good.”

Meanwhile, Piastri is also feeling calm, knowing he faces the toughest scenario to win the title given he must finish inside the top-two and hope Norris and Verstappen are well behind.

"I’m relaxed. I’ve been on the opposite side of the championship battle in the junior categories and I know what that felt like and it was pretty tough,” he said.

“So coming in to it from the least to lose out of us three is quite different for me. I think off the back of Qatar I’ve got a lot of confidence that I can perform well.

“Obviously I need a fair few things to happen for me to come out as champion, but I’ll just make sure I’m in the right place at the right time and I’ll see what happens.”