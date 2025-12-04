Aprilia MotoGP boss pinpoints what it needs to “give” Jorge Martin in 2026

Massimo Rivola says there are three things Aprilia needs to “give” Jorge Martin in MotoGP 2026.

Jorge Martin, 2025 MotoGP Valencia Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Jorge Martin, 2025 MotoGP Valencia Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Aprilia MotoGP boss Massimo Rivola has pointed out three things the Noale manufacturer needs to “give” to Jorge Martin in the 2026 season.

Martin’s opening season with Aprilia Racing was blighted by injuries that cost him his preseason, and then much of the 2025 MotoGP season itself, the Spaniard finishing only four grands prix in his title defence year.

But it was also a season in which Aprilia showed its potential, winning four races and finishing third in the riders’ standings with Marco Bezzecchi.

Therefore, Aprilia Racing CEO Rivola is hopeful of a strong 2026 season, but he also knows that Aprilia must “give” to Martin the ingredients to make him successful on the RS-GP.

“2026 is going to be quite a good year for Aprilia,” Rivola told MotoGP.com.

“I’m sure that Marco will be straight away attacking; I’m sure also that, on the Trackhouse side, both Raul [Fernandez] – that I’m very glad that he finally got his victory – but also I have good expectations for Ai [Ogura] and for Jorge in particular. 

“We need to give him time and mileage and confidence. 

“Obviously, we don’t know what the others will do to develop and improve the bike. 

“We know that the RS-GP26 will be a bit better than this one, so obviously we are a bit optimistic.”

While Rivola is hopeful for Martin’s second season with Aprilia, he admitted it was a “nightmare” season for the Spaniard in 2025, while Marco Bezzecchi excelled in comparison.

But Bezzecchi’s success – three race wins and establishing himself as one of the strongest riders in the championship in the second half of the season – can also be a “big motivation” for Martin.

“It was quite emotional, in a word,” said Rivola, reflecting on 2025.

“It started very badly with the injury of Jorge [Martin]. 

“For Jorge, it was a nightmare of a season, also for us, because, missing the World Champion, clearly we missed a big part of that. 

“Luckily, with Marco [Bezzecchi], the job was done in a very successful way. 

“We saw the performance of Marco straight away, it was just a matter of putting everything together, understanding what he was looking for in a bike. 

“But when we found a solution and he got the confidence, I think he proved that he can fight for the title and that, I think, will be a big motivation, also for Jorge, for next year.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

