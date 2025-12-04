David Croft offers clue about Lewis Hamilton’s stance on quitting F1

David Croft insists Lewis Hamilton is not thinking about quitting F1 after a woeful first season with Ferrari.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton has endured a miserable maiden F1 campaign with Ferrari since making a blockbuster switch from Mercedes over the winter.

Hamilton is staring at the possibility of going through an entire F1 season without a grand prix podium for the first time in his illustrious career - with this weekend’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix marking his 24th and last chance in 2025 to avoid that unwanted record.

Hamilton has described his 2025 season as a “nightmare” and some cryptic answers after recent tough races have prompted speculation that the 40-year-old Briton may walk away from F1, possibly before his contract with Ferrari expires.

But Hamilton is not considering retiring from the sport any time soon, according to Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“From everything I hear, I speak to Lewis’ team, and I’ve spoken to Lewis himself, he’s not quitting,” Croft told The F1 Show.

“He’s coming back next year, and he will be more energised, and more focused and more determined to put this season behind him and give his best for Ferrari.

“Now, if Ferrari have got the package, we’ll see the results. But who knows?”

Will 2026 be a defining moment for Hamilton?

Croft’s comments came after Sky Sports News reporter Craig Slater said: “When Lewis announced he was going to Ferrari, it was the one thing we all worried about, has he walked away from the potential dominant car of 2026?

“Sometimes when you look back at a career of someone long retired and you see the results drop off a bit and maybe it speaking volumes a bit that the young rookie [Kimi Antonelli] finishes above him.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s a big moment for Lewis Hamilton. Of all of the challenges he’s faced, going into next year is something else.”

Fellow Sky Sports F1 presenter Rachel Brookes added: “He said in an interview on Sunday, quite interestingly, he was asked if he’s got any regrets and he said ‘I look in the mirror some days and I don’t recognise my reflection’.

“He’s been in a place where he has really, really found it tough this year and I think it’s taken a toll. He needs to go away and reset. He said he can’t wait for the winter.

“He’s got one more race in this car, I think him and Charles are quite glad to see the back of it and then come back next year and hope for better. Hopefully he can get some way into feeling he’s contributing, because I feel like at the moment he doesn’t feel that way.”