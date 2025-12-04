Haas reveal new identity as Toyota name expands F1 return

Toyota will become the title partner of the Haas F1 team in 2026.

Toyota will become Haas's F1 title sponsor next year
Toyota will become Haas's F1 title sponsor next year

The Toyota name will officially return to F1 for the first time since 2009 as part of a Haas rebrand.

Haas began a technical partnership with Toyota last year and the two parties have announced an expansion to their existing partnership that will see the Japanese manufacturer become Haas’s title sponsor in 2026.

The American outfit will become known as TGR (Toyota Gazoo Racing) Haas F1 Team.

Toyota replaces MoneyGram as Haas’s title partner from next season onwards.

It marks the first time since Toyota’s sudden F1 exit at the end of the 2009 season that the brand has been attached to a grand prix team in such a way.

The deal represents a strengthening of ties between Toyota and Haas, with Toyota taking over the US side’s Testing of a Previous Car (TPC) programme.

Toyota’s logos already appear on Haas’s cars but their branding is expected to feature even more prominently on the 2026 F1 car, which will be unveiled online on 23 January.

“It’s naturally a privilege to deepen our relationship with TGR through this new title partnership agreement,” said Haas team boss Ayao Komatsu.

Toyota's tie-up with Haas has expanded
Toyota's tie-up with Haas has expanded

“Our working relationship to date has been everything we hoped it would be. It’s been evidenced through our successful TPC running this season, but there’s been so much more going on behind the scenes too – including the development and installation of the simulator at our Banbury facility for 2026.

"The cultivation of personnel, all working collaboratively between Haas F1 Team and TGR, has benefited us greatly, and that’s something that will only increase as our partnership matures. We’re excited to further grow with the likes of our driver program too, and it’s been encouraging to see the depth of talent TGR is backing in that process.”

Toyota hopes the collaboration will help develop more Japanese drivers and engineers in F1.

Toyota Motor Corporation chairman Akio Toyoda said: "By taking our partnership with Haas another step forward next year, TGR’s ‘People, Product, Pipeline’ mantra will accelerate in a way we have never seen before.

“The time has come for the next generation to take their first steps toward the world stage. Together with Gene Haas, Ayao, and everyone at TGR Haas F1 Team, we will build both a culture and a team for the future. Toyota is now truly on the move."

In this article

Haas reveal new identity as Toyota name expands F1 return
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Lewis Hamilton reveals plans to shake up his team for F1 2026
9m ago
Hamilton feels his resilience has shone through in 2025
MotoGP News
Aleix Espargaro on Honda’s MotoGP development plans: “Taka will take care of the 850cc first”
33m ago
Aleix Espargaro, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
F1 News
Kimi Antonelli speaks out after online abuse over Lando Norris pass in Qatar GP
1h ago
Kimi Antonelli
MotoGP News
Yamaha MotoGP boss hits back at Fabio Quartararo’s bike complaints
1h ago
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 Valencia test
F1 News
Why Max Verstappen’s family won’t be at Abu Dhabi F1 title decider
1h ago
Verstappen's father, Jos, will not be in Abu Dhabi

More News

F1 News
Bernie Ecclestone questions “too cocky” Lando Norris in 2025 F1 title fight
1h ago
Bernie Ecclestone
F1 News
How F1’s three title contenders prepared for Abu Dhabi showdown
1h ago
One of Verstappen, Norris and Piastri will be world champion on Sunday
MotoGP News
MotoGP announces major leadership change ahead of 2026 season
1h ago
Carmelo Ezpeleta, Dan Rossomondo, 2024 Americas MotoGP
Moto3 News
Noah Dettwiler reveals update on 2026 plans, declines Paolo Simoncelli offer
2h ago
Noah Dettwiler, 2025 Moto3 Indonesian Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Why Lando Norris won’t ask Oscar Piastri for help in 2025 F1 title decider
2h ago
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri