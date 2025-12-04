Haas reveal new identity as Toyota name expands F1 return

The Toyota name will officially return to F1 for the first time since 2009 as part of a Haas rebrand.

Haas began a technical partnership with Toyota last year and the two parties have announced an expansion to their existing partnership that will see the Japanese manufacturer become Haas’s title sponsor in 2026.

The American outfit will become known as TGR (Toyota Gazoo Racing) Haas F1 Team.

Toyota replaces MoneyGram as Haas’s title partner from next season onwards.

It marks the first time since Toyota’s sudden F1 exit at the end of the 2009 season that the brand has been attached to a grand prix team in such a way.

The deal represents a strengthening of ties between Toyota and Haas, with Toyota taking over the US side’s Testing of a Previous Car (TPC) programme.

Toyota’s logos already appear on Haas’s cars but their branding is expected to feature even more prominently on the 2026 F1 car, which will be unveiled online on 23 January.

“It’s naturally a privilege to deepen our relationship with TGR through this new title partnership agreement,” said Haas team boss Ayao Komatsu.

Toyota's tie-up with Haas has expanded

“Our working relationship to date has been everything we hoped it would be. It’s been evidenced through our successful TPC running this season, but there’s been so much more going on behind the scenes too – including the development and installation of the simulator at our Banbury facility for 2026.

"The cultivation of personnel, all working collaboratively between Haas F1 Team and TGR, has benefited us greatly, and that’s something that will only increase as our partnership matures. We’re excited to further grow with the likes of our driver program too, and it’s been encouraging to see the depth of talent TGR is backing in that process.”

Toyota hopes the collaboration will help develop more Japanese drivers and engineers in F1.

Toyota Motor Corporation chairman Akio Toyoda said: "By taking our partnership with Haas another step forward next year, TGR’s ‘People, Product, Pipeline’ mantra will accelerate in a way we have never seen before.

“The time has come for the next generation to take their first steps toward the world stage. Together with Gene Haas, Ayao, and everyone at TGR Haas F1 Team, we will build both a culture and a team for the future. Toyota is now truly on the move."