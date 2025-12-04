George Russell shares judgement on McLaren team orders possibility

George Russell casts verdict on potential McLaren team orders use in F1 title fight.

Norris and Piastri are looking for a first world title
Norris and Piastri are looking for a first world title

George Russell believes it would be unfair for McLaren to use team orders in the F1 title-deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

McLaren have so far avoided the use of team orders with their drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri in a season-long title battle, but the emergence of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen as a late championship contender has complicated the picture.

Norris heads into this weekend’s three-way title showdown at the Yas Marina Circuit with a 12-point lead over Verstappen, while Piastri is 16 points behind. A top-three finish would be enough for Norris to seal his maiden world title.

McLaren have insisted that both their drivers remain free to race, but they could be forced to make a difficult call if a scenario played out where Verstappen was winning and Piastri was running second or third with Norris off the podium.

“I don’t think it’s acceptable or reasonable to ask a driver who’s also in with a shot of a championship in the very last race to move over for your teammate,” Russell said during Thursday’s FIA drivers’ press conference in Abu Dhabi.

“In other seasons gone by, let’s say Checo and Max, or Barrichello and Schumacher, when clearly one driver is the one going for the championship, and if in the last race the guy who doesn’t have a shot at winning the championship moves over, that is absolutely reasonable.

“I think every single driver would do that. But for me, I don’t think it would be fair at all. I think they both need to be given a shot and if they lose out because of it, you just need to say the other guy did a better job. That’s racing and that’s how it should be.”

Russell thinks McLaren intervention would be unfair
Russell thinks McLaren intervention would be unfair

Could Russell be a factor in title decider?

Russell, who has tipped fellow Brit Norris to become world champion come Sunday night, says he is unfazed about the prospect of potentially being directly involved in the title battle.

“McLaren have been so strong here the last few years, I think they’ve had pole and won the last couple of years and it hasn’t been our strongest track,” he said.

“But if we are in the mix, again, it’s not really our problem. We are going out there to have the best race possible. I’m not going in to risk any more or any less than any other race for me.

“It’s one race of 24. It’s the last race of the season but I treat every single one the same.”

George Russell shares judgement on McLaren team orders possibility in F1 title decider
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
Aleix Espargaro on Honda’s MotoGP development plans: “Taka will take care of the 850cc first”
13m ago
Aleix Espargaro, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
F1 News
Kimi Antonelli speaks out after online abuse over Lando Norris pass in Qatar GP
45m ago
Kimi Antonelli
MotoGP News
Yamaha MotoGP boss hits back at Fabio Quartararo’s bike complaints
48m ago
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 Valencia test
F1 News
Why Max Verstappen’s family won’t be at Abu Dhabi F1 title decider
1h ago
Verstappen's father, Jos, will not be in Abu Dhabi
F1 News
Bernie Ecclestone questions “too cocky” Lando Norris in 2025 F1 title fight
1h ago
Bernie Ecclestone

More News

F1 News
How F1’s three title contenders prepared for Abu Dhabi showdown
1h ago
One of Verstappen, Norris and Piastri will be world champion on Sunday
MotoGP News
MotoGP announces major leadership change ahead of 2026 season
1h ago
Carmelo Ezpeleta, Dan Rossomondo, 2024 Americas MotoGP
Moto3 News
Noah Dettwiler reveals update on 2026 plans, declines Paolo Simoncelli offer
1h ago
Noah Dettwiler, 2025 Moto3 Indonesian Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Why Lando Norris won’t ask Oscar Piastri for help in 2025 F1 title decider
1h ago
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri
MotoGP News
Maverick Vinales admits to early MotoGP retirement thoughts
2h ago
Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2025 Valencia MotoGP