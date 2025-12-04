George Russell believes it would be unfair for McLaren to use team orders in the F1 title-deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

McLaren have so far avoided the use of team orders with their drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri in a season-long title battle, but the emergence of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen as a late championship contender has complicated the picture.

Norris heads into this weekend’s three-way title showdown at the Yas Marina Circuit with a 12-point lead over Verstappen, while Piastri is 16 points behind. A top-three finish would be enough for Norris to seal his maiden world title.

McLaren have insisted that both their drivers remain free to race, but they could be forced to make a difficult call if a scenario played out where Verstappen was winning and Piastri was running second or third with Norris off the podium.

“I don’t think it’s acceptable or reasonable to ask a driver who’s also in with a shot of a championship in the very last race to move over for your teammate,” Russell said during Thursday’s FIA drivers’ press conference in Abu Dhabi.

“In other seasons gone by, let’s say Checo and Max, or Barrichello and Schumacher, when clearly one driver is the one going for the championship, and if in the last race the guy who doesn’t have a shot at winning the championship moves over, that is absolutely reasonable.

“I think every single driver would do that. But for me, I don’t think it would be fair at all. I think they both need to be given a shot and if they lose out because of it, you just need to say the other guy did a better job. That’s racing and that’s how it should be.”

Russell thinks McLaren intervention would be unfair

Could Russell be a factor in title decider?

Russell, who has tipped fellow Brit Norris to become world champion come Sunday night, says he is unfazed about the prospect of potentially being directly involved in the title battle.

“McLaren have been so strong here the last few years, I think they’ve had pole and won the last couple of years and it hasn’t been our strongest track,” he said.

“But if we are in the mix, again, it’s not really our problem. We are going out there to have the best race possible. I’m not going in to risk any more or any less than any other race for me.

“It’s one race of 24. It’s the last race of the season but I treat every single one the same.”