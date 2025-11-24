Noah Dettwiler issues “rehabilitation” update after horror Moto3 crash

Moto3 rider Noah Dettwiler has begun rehabilitation after returning to his home country, Switzerland, following his crash at the Malaysian MotoGP.

Dettwiler’s crash with Jose Antonio Rueda on the sighting lap of the Malaysian Moto3 race left both of them in hospital after being treated trackside. It was revealed afterwards that both had suffered cardiac arrests after the crash; Rueda had also suffered a broken left hand, while Dettwiler’s injuries included an open leg fracture, lung contusions, and internal bleeding that required the removal of his spleen.

Dettwiler was able to return home to Switzerland earlier this month, and has now begun rehabilitation, as confirmed in the latest update posted to his Instagram page.

“Life and my career have presented me with a major challenge,” Dettwiler’s statement, posted to social media on 24 November, reads.

“I would like to express my sincere thanks to everyone who has sent me so much love, good wishes and positive energy over the past few weeks.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“It has helped me enormously!

“I am now undergoing rehabilitation and am looking forward to making positive progress.

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the medical Teams and rehabilitation specialists. Thanks to these professionals and their dedication I can work optimally on my recovery.

“I would like to thank my family, my girlfriend Cannelle, my supporters and fans for their fantastic support.

“I would also like to thank the Team [CIP Green Power], management and advisors who have accompanied me over the last two years in the Moto3 World Championship.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“My first goal now is to get well and prepare for my personal and professional future.2

Dettwiler’s statement also added that he will not be under the management of Swiss firm Sorpasso.

“From now on, my new management, Sorpasso AG, will support me in my professional career,” the statement reads.

In the aftermath of the incident in Malaysia, Paolo Simoncelli revealed that he had been negotiating with Dettwiler to race for the SIC58 team in 2026. A deal has not yet been confirmed.