Noah Dettwiler “given green light” for return to Switzerland

Injured Moto3 rider Noah Dettwiler “given the green light” to return to Switzerland following his serious accident with Jose Antonio Rueda at the Malaysian Grand Prix.

Noah Dettwiler
Noah Dettwiler

Injured Moto3 rider Noah Dettwiler has been given medical approval to return to Switzerland, his CIP Green Power team has revealed.

The 20-year-old has been hospitalised in Kuala Lumpur since suffering serious injuries in a collision with newly crowned world champion Jose Antonio Rueda on the sighting lap for the Malaysian Grand Prix.

Both riders suffered cardiac arrest in the immediate aftermath of the incident, with Dettwiler in a critical condition for several days before making "remarkable progress".

CIP confirmed that Dettwiler’s medical flight is scheduled for Thursday, with Swiss Air-Rescue Rega overseeing his transport.

Once he lands in Zurich, Dettwiler - who has already undergone emergency surgery to remove his spleen - will be transferred directly to hospital for an operation on his leg.

Rueda has already returned to Europe and recently underwent surgery on a hand injury sustained in the same incident.

“We are pleased to announce that Noah Dettwiler’s health condition has improved so positively over the past few days that the treating physicians in Kuala Lumpur have given the green light for his repatriation to Switzerland,” read the CIP team statement.

“A team from Swiss Air-Rescue Rega visited Noah at the hospital to plan the details of his transport. The flight is scheduled for Thursday, and Noah is expected to land in Zurich late in the evening.

“From there, he will be taken directly to a hospital for the pending surgery on his leg. This will be followed by the rehabilitation phase.

“Noah’s family will also begin their return journey from Kuala Lumpur to Switzerland on Thursday evening. 

"The entire family and the team are overjoyed about this positive development and grateful for the excellent medical care in Malaysia. Special thanks go to Rega, who is making this safe repatriation possible.”

Noah Dettwiler “given green light” for return to Switzerland after Malaysian MotoGP crash
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Latest News

Moto3 News
Noah Dettwiler “given green light” for return to Switzerland
22m ago
Noah Dettwiler
Moto3 News
Jose Antonio Rueda replacement named for Portuguese Moto3
6h ago
Brian Uriarte, 2025 Moto3 Malaysian Grand Prix, track walk. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Yamaha rookie predicts “more challenging” WorldSBK 2026 aspect
7h ago
Stefano Manzi, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Insider drops take on what Max Verstappen’s F1 future may hold
7h ago
Verstappen's future is set to come back on the agenda next year
WSBK News
WorldSBK publishes World Sportbike technical regulations with odd bike list
8h ago
Honda CBR600RR. Credit: Honda.

More News

F1 News
‘Lost for words’ - Legendary McLaren founder’s grave vandalised
9h ago
Bruce McLaren founded the McLaren F1 Team
MotoGP News
Pramac chase “result he‘ll remember forever” on Miguel Oliveira’s home farewell
9h ago
Miguel Oliveira
MotoGP News
Francesco Bagnaia: “A bitter taste in my mouth”
9h ago
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Yamaha’s MotoGP season focused on “long-term strategy, not quick fixes”
10h ago
Fabio Quartararo, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton responds to outside criticism of debut Ferrari season
10h ago
Hamilton's start to life at Ferrari has not been as successful as hoped