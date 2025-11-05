Injured Moto3 rider Noah Dettwiler has been given medical approval to return to Switzerland, his CIP Green Power team has revealed.

The 20-year-old has been hospitalised in Kuala Lumpur since suffering serious injuries in a collision with newly crowned world champion Jose Antonio Rueda on the sighting lap for the Malaysian Grand Prix.

Both riders suffered cardiac arrest in the immediate aftermath of the incident, with Dettwiler in a critical condition for several days before making "remarkable progress".

CIP confirmed that Dettwiler’s medical flight is scheduled for Thursday, with Swiss Air-Rescue Rega overseeing his transport.

Once he lands in Zurich, Dettwiler - who has already undergone emergency surgery to remove his spleen - will be transferred directly to hospital for an operation on his leg.

Rueda has already returned to Europe and recently underwent surgery on a hand injury sustained in the same incident.

“We are pleased to announce that Noah Dettwiler’s health condition has improved so positively over the past few days that the treating physicians in Kuala Lumpur have given the green light for his repatriation to Switzerland,” read the CIP team statement.

“A team from Swiss Air-Rescue Rega visited Noah at the hospital to plan the details of his transport. The flight is scheduled for Thursday, and Noah is expected to land in Zurich late in the evening.

“From there, he will be taken directly to a hospital for the pending surgery on his leg. This will be followed by the rehabilitation phase.

“Noah’s family will also begin their return journey from Kuala Lumpur to Switzerland on Thursday evening.

"The entire family and the team are overjoyed about this positive development and grateful for the excellent medical care in Malaysia. Special thanks go to Rega, who is making this safe repatriation possible.”