After Jose Antonio Rueda’s sighting lap crash at the Malaysian Grand Prix, his Red Bull KTM Ajo team has announced the Spaniard’s replacement.

Rueda will miss the Portuguese Grand Prix and the Valencian Grand Prix as a result of injuries sustained in the sighting lap crash he was involved in in Malaysia almost two weeks ago.

The Spanish rider suffered a broken metacarpal and a concussion in the crash, and it was revealed today (5 November) that he also suffered a cardiac arrest in the aftermath of the incident.

Rueda’s compatriot, Brian Uriarte, will get the ride alongside Alvaro Carpe for the final two rounds of the 2025 Moto3 season at the Portuguese and Valencian grands prix on 7–9 November and 14–16 November, respectively.

Uriarte has filled in for David Munoz at the previous two races at IntactGP as the #64 has been out of action due to a fractured femur sustained at the Indonesian Grand Prix.

Uriarte impressed in both his grand prix outings so far in Australia and Malaysia, but especially at the latter where he finished inside the top-10 in ninth.

Last week, Uriarte was back on JuniorGP duties with the 72Motorsports team run by Emilio Alzamora and won the title in his second season. He was also crowned Red Bull Rookies MotoGP Cup winner earlier in the year, and will partner the aforementioned Carpe full-time in the 2026 Moto3 season, replacing 2025 Moto3 Champion Rueda who will move up to Moto2.

With David Munoz still out of action, a second replacement rider is required at IntactGP, who have named Casey O’Gorman to partner Guido Pini, the Irish rider getting his second replacement ride of 2025 for the last two rounds of this season after he replaced Luca Lunetta at SIC58 – where O’Gorman will ride full-time in 2026 – in Austria and Hungary.

CIP Green Power has not named a replacement for Noah Dettwiler for the Portuguese Grand Prix, the Swiss rider having had his season ended by the same sighting lap crash as Rueda.