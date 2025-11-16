2025 Valencia Moto3 - Race Results

Race results from the 2025 Valencia Moto3 Grand Prix, which saw Adrian Fernandez pick up his first race win at the final race of the season.

Adrian Fernandez, 2025, Moto3, Valencia GP
© Gold & Goose

The Moto3 Valencia Grand Prix, round twenty-two of the championship, saw a determined and consistent performance from Adrian Fernandez hold on for his first world championship victory, ending the Leopard teams winning drought at the Ricardo Tormo Circuit.

Starting from pole for his 86th grand prix, Adrian Fernandez was looking to end the Leopard dry spell, as was teammate David Almansa who had dominated ahead of qualifying, lining up second.

The duo were fighting it out at the front of the race, when the #31 put an aggressive move on Almansa, sending his fellow countryman out wide after leading, down to sixth.

From there Fernandez lead the way, denying the challengers lining up behind all the way to the finish to win by 0.286s.

It had been Taiyo Furusato, who had been charging through the pack from ninth on the grid, setting in race laps records as he arrived to the lead group, who crossed the line second. However, pushing for the win the Honda Team Asia rider touched the green paint on the final lap, demoting him to third - leaving Moto3 with three consecutive podium finishes.

Behind the resurgent Hondas, rookie Alvaro Carpe - who had his title winning teammate Jose Antonio Rueda back on the grid to hold his umbrella as he sat in sixth for Red Bull KTM Ajo, was putting in a superb final move out of the last corner to move to third, elevating him to second after the chequered flag.                     

Portugal race winner Maximo Quiles launched from the front row and was looking comfortable in behind Fernandez before dropping with a track limits warning to manage on the final lap, finishing fifth for Aspar after also being passed on the last lap by a charging Guido Pini - his fellow rookie started down in 17th, working his way to fourth for Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP.

The next group had seen Almansa lead the charge to try and manage the gap but he ended up managing a track limits warning along with Angel Piqueras and Marco Morelli. Piqueras risked the penalty to move ahead and lead the chasing group over the line in sixth for MT Helmets, with Luca Lunetta dropping back into the group in seventh for SIC58 Squadra Corse.

Almansa was eventually eighth, with Morelli holding ninth for the MLav Racing team despite a late long lap penalty for exceeding track limits too many times.

Jesus Rios had taken over from Riccardo Rossi at the Rivacold Snipers team an impressed with a top ten finish as a replacement rider.
 

2025 Valencia Moto3 - Race Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)32m 48.909s
2Alvaro CarpeSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.286s
3Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+0.386s
4Guido PiniITALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+0.674s
5Maximo QuliesSPACFMoto Valresa  Aspar Team (KTM)+0.725s
6Angel PiquerasSPAFRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+6.121s
7Luca LunettaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+6.211s
8David AlmansaSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+6.212s
9Marco MorelliARGGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)+12.298s
10Jesus RiosSPARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+14.513s
11Valentin PerroneARGRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+14.659s
12Stefano NepaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+14.784s
13Casey O'GormanIRLLiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+17.356s
14Hakim DanishMALFRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+17.443s
15Adrian CrucesSPACIP Green Power (KTM)+17.450s
16Jacob RoulstoneAUSRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+17.659s
17Brian UriarteSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+17.799s
18Nicola CarraroITARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+32.592s
19Matteo BertelleITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+32.692s
20Eddie O'SheaGBRGRYD -MLav Racing (Honda)+32.812s
21Dennis FoggiaITACFMoto Valresa  Aspar Team (KTM)+33.341s
22Ruche MoodleyRSADENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)+33.402s
23Joel KelsoAUSLEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+35.801s
24Cormac BuchananNZLDENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)+48.348s
25Zen MitaniJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)DNF
26Scott OgdenGBRCIP Green Power (KTM)DNF

The Spaniard was battling with Valentin Perrone for position, leaving the RecdBull KTM Tech 3 rider eleventh, with Stefano Nepa the last of the same group in twelfth on the second SIC58 bike.

Casey O’Gorman, taking the place of the injured David Munoz at Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP, was an impressive sixth in Portugal on his first race on a KTM, an lead the fiery five way battle for 13th over the line, ahead of fellow replacement rider Hakim Danish, who continued in place of Tatchakorn Buasri on the second Honda Team Asia entry in 14th.

Adrian Cruces, replacing the recovering Noah Dettwiler at CIP Green Power had qualified best of the replacement riders for the final round, in eleventh on his way to the final point on offer in 15th, with Jacob Roulstone who was back from injury early in the hope of showcasing himself for a 2026 seat just missing out in 16th for Red Bull KTM  Tech3.

The last of the pack, Brian Uriarte, who continued to fill the seat of the 2025 world champion Rueda at Red Bull KTM Ajo ahead of a full time move to the team next season, finished a close 17th.

Crashes, injuries and replacements

There were just three crashes in the race - Scott Ogden was first to exit - off at turn nine on lap one.

Joel Kelso was next in the gravel - he re-joined to finish 23rd, passing Cormac Buchanan and closing in on the next group by the chequered flag.

Zen Mitani was the only replacement rider not to go the distance, crashing while racing Eddie O’Shea for position.

Final Championship Standings

Rueda had the championship sewn up before his season ending injury, so finishes 2025 as champion with his total staying on 365.

Piqueras did enough to remain the runner-up for the season - 84 points behind on 281 points.

Third went to the top rookie for 2025, with Qulies picking up 274 points by the season end.

Carpe ( 215) passed the absent Munoz (197) to complete the 2025 top five.

