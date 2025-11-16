2025 Valencia Moto3 - Race Results

The Moto3 Valencia Grand Prix, round twenty-two of the championship, saw a determined and consistent performance from Adrian Fernandez hold on for his first world championship victory, ending the Leopard teams winning drought at the Ricardo Tormo Circuit.

Starting from pole for his 86th grand prix, Adrian Fernandez was looking to end the Leopard dry spell, as was teammate David Almansa who had dominated ahead of qualifying, lining up second.

The duo were fighting it out at the front of the race, when the #31 put an aggressive move on Almansa, sending his fellow countryman out wide after leading, down to sixth.

From there Fernandez lead the way, denying the challengers lining up behind all the way to the finish to win by 0.286s.

It had been Taiyo Furusato, who had been charging through the pack from ninth on the grid, setting in race laps records as he arrived to the lead group, who crossed the line second. However, pushing for the win the Honda Team Asia rider touched the green paint on the final lap, demoting him to third - leaving Moto3 with three consecutive podium finishes.

Behind the resurgent Hondas, rookie Alvaro Carpe - who had his title winning teammate Jose Antonio Rueda back on the grid to hold his umbrella as he sat in sixth for Red Bull KTM Ajo, was putting in a superb final move out of the last corner to move to third, elevating him to second after the chequered flag.

Portugal race winner Maximo Quiles launched from the front row and was looking comfortable in behind Fernandez before dropping with a track limits warning to manage on the final lap, finishing fifth for Aspar after also being passed on the last lap by a charging Guido Pini - his fellow rookie started down in 17th, working his way to fourth for Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP.

The next group had seen Almansa lead the charge to try and manage the gap but he ended up managing a track limits warning along with Angel Piqueras and Marco Morelli. Piqueras risked the penalty to move ahead and lead the chasing group over the line in sixth for MT Helmets, with Luca Lunetta dropping back into the group in seventh for SIC58 Squadra Corse.

Almansa was eventually eighth, with Morelli holding ninth for the MLav Racing team despite a late long lap penalty for exceeding track limits too many times.

Jesus Rios had taken over from Riccardo Rossi at the Rivacold Snipers team an impressed with a top ten finish as a replacement rider.



2025 Valencia Moto3 - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) 32m 48.909s 2 Alvaro Carpe SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.286s 3 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) +0.386s 4 Guido Pini ITA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +0.674s 5 Maximo Qulies SPA CFMoto Valresa Aspar Team (KTM) +0.725s 6 Angel Piqueras SPA FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +6.121s 7 Luca Lunetta ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +6.211s 8 David Almansa SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +6.212s 9 Marco Morelli ARG GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) +12.298s 10 Jesus Rios SPA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +14.513s 11 Valentin Perrone ARG Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +14.659s 12 Stefano Nepa ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +14.784s 13 Casey O'Gorman IRL Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +17.356s 14 Hakim Danish MAL FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +17.443s 15 Adrian Cruces SPA CIP Green Power (KTM) +17.450s 16 Jacob Roulstone AUS Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +17.659s 17 Brian Uriarte SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +17.799s 18 Nicola Carraro ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +32.592s 19 Matteo Bertelle ITA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +32.692s 20 Eddie O'Shea GBR GRYD -MLav Racing (Honda) +32.812s 21 Dennis Foggia ITA CFMoto Valresa Aspar Team (KTM) +33.341s 22 Ruche Moodley RSA DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM) +33.402s 23 Joel Kelso AUS LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +35.801s 24 Cormac Buchanan NZL DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM) +48.348s 25 Zen Mitani JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) DNF 26 Scott Ogden GBR CIP Green Power (KTM) DNF

The Spaniard was battling with Valentin Perrone for position, leaving the RecdBull KTM Tech 3 rider eleventh, with Stefano Nepa the last of the same group in twelfth on the second SIC58 bike.

Casey O’Gorman, taking the place of the injured David Munoz at Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP, was an impressive sixth in Portugal on his first race on a KTM, an lead the fiery five way battle for 13th over the line, ahead of fellow replacement rider Hakim Danish, who continued in place of Tatchakorn Buasri on the second Honda Team Asia entry in 14th.

Adrian Cruces, replacing the recovering Noah Dettwiler at CIP Green Power had qualified best of the replacement riders for the final round, in eleventh on his way to the final point on offer in 15th, with Jacob Roulstone who was back from injury early in the hope of showcasing himself for a 2026 seat just missing out in 16th for Red Bull KTM Tech3.

The last of the pack, Brian Uriarte, who continued to fill the seat of the 2025 world champion Rueda at Red Bull KTM Ajo ahead of a full time move to the team next season, finished a close 17th.

Crashes, injuries and replacements

There were just three crashes in the race - Scott Ogden was first to exit - off at turn nine on lap one.

Joel Kelso was next in the gravel - he re-joined to finish 23rd, passing Cormac Buchanan and closing in on the next group by the chequered flag.

Zen Mitani was the only replacement rider not to go the distance, crashing while racing Eddie O’Shea for position.

Final Championship Standings

Rueda had the championship sewn up before his season ending injury, so finishes 2025 as champion with his total staying on 365.

Piqueras did enough to remain the runner-up for the season - 84 points behind on 281 points.

Third went to the top rookie for 2025, with Qulies picking up 274 points by the season end.

Carpe ( 215) passed the absent Munoz (197) to complete the 2025 top five.