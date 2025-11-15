2025 Valencia Moto3 - Qualifying Results

Qualifying results from the 2025 Moto3 Valencia Grand Prix (Round 22) where the final pole position of the season went to Adrian Fernandez.

Adrian Fernandez, 2025, Moto3, pole position, Valencia GP
Moto3 qualifying for the Valencia Grand Prix, the final round of the championship, saw  Adrian Fernandez pull ahead of teammate David Almansa to claim pole position late in Q2, with a new record lap of 1m 36.990s.

David Almansa had been impossible to catch on Friday, topping the final time practice session over a splinted field, and continued that form into FP2 ahead of qualifying, and had hit the top for provisional pole.

Teammate Fernandez was also on good form for Leopard and found space on track for his final run. Initially moving from third to first, before taking his time even lower for his second pole of the season at the chequered flag.

The duo are look to end a winning drought - it would be the first Moto3 season without a win if one of the pair do not come out victorious on Sunday.

Fernandez lap left Almansa just 0.136 slower, with Portimao race winner Maximo Quiles having also lead the way, after using the #22 as a marker and tow in the group, on his way to third thanks to that early lap, with a save as his Aspar bike protested on the way to be top rookie and top KTM behind the Honda duo.

Luca Lunetta was last out of the pits for just one run. That was good enough to see him claim a late fourth for SIC58 Squadra Corse.

Marco Morelli made it four Hondas inside the top five, but left the pits too late for a final run, taking the chequered flag instead for fifth for MLav Racing.

Alvaro Carpe showed promise, leading FP1 to start the weekend on his way to sixth for Red Bull KTM Ajo,  just ahead of Stefano Nepa, the best of the Q1 graduates for SIC58 Squadra Corse.

Valentin Perrone placed eighth for Red Bull KTM Ajo, with Taiyo Furusato opting to run solo, out of sync the Honda Team Asia rider made gains which saw him to ninth.

Angel Piqueras left it late to improve, climbing from 17th to tenth rifht at the end of the session for MT Helmets.

Replacement riders Jesus Rios, Casey O’Gorman and Adrian Cruces all made it directly to Q2.


Cruces made his return to the paddock to fill in for Noah Dettwiler at CIP Green Power as he begins his recovery, making an instant impact with eleventh on the grid.

O’Gorman crashed right at the end of Q2, in the final corner, leaving the Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider to start 15th, replacing David Munoz. Rios starts 16th for the Rivacold Snipers team.

Joel Kelso claimed pole in Portugal, but was only twelfth fastest in Valencia for LevelUp - MTA.

2025 Valencia Moto3 - Qualifying Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)1m 36.990s
2David AlmansaSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.136s
3Maximo QuliesSPACFMoto Valresa  Aspar Team (KTM)+0.175s
4Luca LunettaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+0.261s
5Marco MorelliARGGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)+0.306s
6Alvaro CarpeSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.400s
7Stefano NepaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+0.411s
8Valentin PerroneARGRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+0.434s
9Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+0.469s
10Angel PiquerasSPAFRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.478s
11Adrian CrucesSPACIP Green Power (KTM)+0.499s
12Joel KelsoAUSLEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+0.510s
13Brian UriarteSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.652s
14Dennis FoggiaITACFMoto Valresa  Aspar Team (KTM)+0.712s
15Casey O'GormanIRLLiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+0.750s
16Jesus RiosSPARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+0.787s
17Guido PiniITALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+0.862s
18Hakim DanishMALFRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.997s
Q1
19Scott OgdenGBRCIP Green Power (KTM)1m 37.806s
20Nicola CarraroITARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)1m 37.958s
21Matteo BertelleITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)1m 38.086s
22Ruche MoodleyRSADENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)1m 38.089s
23Jacob RoulstoneAUSRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)1m 38.191s
24Zen MitaniJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)1m 38.240s
25Eddie O'SheaGBRGRYD -MLav Racing (Honda)1m 38.500s
26Cormac BuchananNZLDENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)1m 38.856s

Q1 - Nepa powers through to second session

Stefano Nepa set the best lap in the session in behind the lead group, moving to Q2 with the top time, joined by Brian Uriarte (13th) who continued in the seat of 2025 Moto3 champion Jose Antonio Rueda at Red Bull KTM Ajo, ahead of joining the team himself next season and was so confident in his time he sat out the final few minutes of the opening qualifying session in the pits.

Dennis Foggia (14th) and Hakim Danish((18th), who returned for a third race, still with Frinsa - MT Helmets - MSI, for the injured Ryusei Yamanaka, picked up the remaining progression places.

Scott Ogden was the first rider to miss out in fifth for 19th on the grid. The CIP Green Power rider crashed on his final lap trying to find enough to progress. Fellow Brit Eddie O’Shea (25th) also fell in the session.

Nicola Carraro pulled into the pits on lap lap which looked certain to launch him into the top four, leaving the Rivacold Snipers rider 20th., with Matteo Bertelle suffering the same fate in 21st.

Jacob Roulstone, was back early from his hand injury with no prospect of a 2026 rider, finishing ninth for 23rd

Zen Mitani (24th) returned at Honda Team Asia, in place of Tatchakorn Buasri.
 

