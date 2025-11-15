2025 Valencia MotoGP - Full Qualifying Results

Full Qualifying results for the Saturday Sprint and main Sunday race at the 2025 Valencia MotoGP at the Ricardo Tormo circuit, round 22 of 22.

Marco Bezzecchi takes the final MotoGP pole position of the 2025 season during an ultra-close qualifying at Valencia.

Bezzecchi, on course to confirm a new Aprilia high of third in the world championship, rocketed from ninth to pole with a new lap record at the start of his final run.

The Italian finished just 0.026s clear of Alex Marquez (Gresini Ducati) with Fabio di Giannantonio (VR46 Ducati) completing a front row covered by 0.044s.

Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse Aprilia) and Pedro Acosta (KTM) were within 0.1s of pole, with Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo completing row two on is set to be the Inline M1’s final qualifying.

Fernandez and Johann Zarco reached Q2 by leading Qualifying 1.

Bagnaia frustration

Francesco Bagnaia, second in final practice, was holding second in Qualifying 1 when the Italian had to park his Ducati out on track due to a technical issue in the closing stages.

Brad Binder, Aleix Espargaro and finally LCR Honda’s Johann Zarco - just behind Espargaro - took over the final transfer spot, with Luca Marini demoting Bagnaia to 16th.

Jorge Martin, who beat Bagnaia to the 2024 title in last year’s Barcelona finale, will start one place behind on his injury comeback.

Marc Marquez and Toprak Razgatlioglu were among those watching the qualifying session from pitlane.

The 13-lap Valencia Sprint race starts at 3:00pm.

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)1'28.809s5/9340k
2Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+0.026s6/9339k
3Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+0.044s5/8337k
4Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+0.058s7/9337k
5Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.096s6/9332k
6Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.169s6/8329k
7Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)+0.257s7/8332k
8Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.335s6/9335k
9Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+0.360s6/9327k
10Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.424s6/9335k
11Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+0.542s6/9335k
12Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*+0.562s3/9335k
 Qualifying 1:     
13Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)1'29.520s8/8335k
14Aleix EspargaroSPAHonda HRC Test Team (RC213V)1'29.526s7/8331k
15Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)1'29.561s6/8340k
16Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)1'29.584s6/6334k
17Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)1'29.630s5/8329k
18Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'29.657s6/8332k
19Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'29.907s7/8335k
20Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)1'29.948s7/8332k
21Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)1'29.987s6/7334k
22Nicolo BulegaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)1'30.045s6/9335k
23Augusto FernandezSPAYamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1 V4)1'30.110s6/7327k
24Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*1'30.257s7/9337k

Official Valencia MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Maverick Vinales, Aprilia, 1m 28.931s (2023)

Fastest race lap: Brad Binder, KTM, 1m 30.145s (2023)

Outgoing world champion Jorge Martin is returning from his collarbone fracture in Japan to take part in only his eighth grand prix of an injury-ruined season. 

The Aprilia rider will serve a double long-lap penalty on Sunday for causing the Motegi Sprint accident with team-mate Marco Bezzecchi.

Tech3 KTM’s Maverick Vinales is making his latest comeback from mid-season shoulder surgery after missing the last four rounds.

Raul Fernandez is also returning to action after a partial shoulder dislocation last Friday at Portimao. Aleix Espargaro is competing as a wild-card for Honda.

Double WorldSBK title runner-up Nicolo Bulega is riding in his second MotoGP event in place of injured world champion Marc Marquez at the factory Ducati team.

Augusto Fernandez is making his third wild-card appearance with Yamaha’s V4 prototype this weekend. The V4 has a new chassis for Valencia, but the engine is the same as Sepang.

While Marc and Alex Marquez are confirmed as first and second in the world championship standings, Marco Bezzecchi holds a commanding 35-point advantage over Francesco Bagnaia for third, with Pedro Acosta now just three points behind the Ducati rider.

Honda will move up to C concession ranking, alongside Aprilia and KTM, if it finishes the season with at least 35% of the maximum constructors’ points total (285 points).

Honda is currently just 9 points short of that mark, on 276 points. Yamaha will stay in the lowest D ranking, whatever happens at Valencia.

An official post-race test, where rookies Toprak Razgatlioglu and Diogo Moreira will ride alongside their 2026 rivals, takes place on Tuesday.

