Marco Bezzecchi takes the final MotoGP pole position of the 2025 season during an ultra-close qualifying at Valencia.

Bezzecchi, on course to confirm a new Aprilia high of third in the world championship, rocketed from ninth to pole with a new lap record at the start of his final run.

The Italian finished just 0.026s clear of Alex Marquez (Gresini Ducati) with Fabio di Giannantonio (VR46 Ducati) completing a front row covered by 0.044s.

Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse Aprilia) and Pedro Acosta (KTM) were within 0.1s of pole, with Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo completing row two on is set to be the Inline M1’s final qualifying.

Fernandez and Johann Zarco reached Q2 by leading Qualifying 1.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Bagnaia frustration

Francesco Bagnaia, second in final practice, was holding second in Qualifying 1 when the Italian had to park his Ducati out on track due to a technical issue in the closing stages.

Brad Binder, Aleix Espargaro and finally LCR Honda’s Johann Zarco - just behind Espargaro - took over the final transfer spot, with Luca Marini demoting Bagnaia to 16th.

Jorge Martin, who beat Bagnaia to the 2024 title in last year’s Barcelona finale, will start one place behind on his injury comeback.

Marc Marquez and Toprak Razgatlioglu were among those watching the qualifying session from pitlane.

The 13-lap Valencia Sprint race starts at 3:00pm.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

2025 Valencia MotoGP - Full Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) 1'28.809s 5/9 340k 2 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) +0.026s 6/9 339k 3 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +0.044s 5/8 337k 4 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +0.058s 7/9 337k 5 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.096s 6/9 332k 6 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.169s 6/8 329k 7 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) +0.257s 7/8 332k 8 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.335s 6/9 335k 9 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +0.360s 6/9 327k 10 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.424s 6/9 335k 11 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +0.542s 6/9 335k 12 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* +0.562s 3/9 335k Qualifying 1: 13 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 1'29.520s 8/8 335k 14 Aleix Espargaro SPA Honda HRC Test Team (RC213V) 1'29.526s 7/8 331k 15 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 1'29.561s 6/8 340k 16 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 1'29.584s 6/6 334k 17 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) 1'29.630s 5/8 329k 18 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'29.657s 6/8 332k 19 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'29.907s 7/8 335k 20 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 1'29.948s 7/8 332k 21 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 1'29.987s 6/7 334k 22 Nicolo Bulega ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 1'30.045s 6/9 335k 23 Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1 V4) 1'30.110s 6/7 327k 24 Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* 1'30.257s 7/9 337k

* Rookie

Official Valencia MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Maverick Vinales, Aprilia, 1m 28.931s (2023)

Fastest race lap: Brad Binder, KTM, 1m 30.145s (2023)

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Outgoing world champion Jorge Martin is returning from his collarbone fracture in Japan to take part in only his eighth grand prix of an injury-ruined season.

The Aprilia rider will serve a double long-lap penalty on Sunday for causing the Motegi Sprint accident with team-mate Marco Bezzecchi.

Tech3 KTM’s Maverick Vinales is making his latest comeback from mid-season shoulder surgery after missing the last four rounds.

Raul Fernandez is also returning to action after a partial shoulder dislocation last Friday at Portimao. Aleix Espargaro is competing as a wild-card for Honda.

Double WorldSBK title runner-up Nicolo Bulega is riding in his second MotoGP event in place of injured world champion Marc Marquez at the factory Ducati team.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Augusto Fernandez is making his third wild-card appearance with Yamaha’s V4 prototype this weekend. The V4 has a new chassis for Valencia, but the engine is the same as Sepang.

While Marc and Alex Marquez are confirmed as first and second in the world championship standings, Marco Bezzecchi holds a commanding 35-point advantage over Francesco Bagnaia for third, with Pedro Acosta now just three points behind the Ducati rider.

Honda will move up to C concession ranking, alongside Aprilia and KTM, if it finishes the season with at least 35% of the maximum constructors’ points total (285 points).

Honda is currently just 9 points short of that mark, on 276 points. Yamaha will stay in the lowest D ranking, whatever happens at Valencia.

An official post-race test, where rookies Toprak Razgatlioglu and Diogo Moreira will ride alongside their 2026 rivals, takes place on Tuesday.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT