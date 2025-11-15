Marc Marquez feeling “a bit strange” after latest MotoGP injury

Marc Marquez admits he has felt “a bit strange” watching MotoGP from the sidelines since his latest injury.

Marc Marquez speaks to the media, 2025 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Marc Marquez has made his return to a MotoGP circuit this weekend for the Valencia Grand Prix (14–16 November), but admits it has been “a bit strange” to watch the championship finish from the sidelines after his latest injury.

Marquez has been out of action since he crashed with Marco Bezzecchi on the first lap of the Indonesian MotoGP in October and will not ride Ducati’s Desmosedici GP again until next February’s Sepang test.

Having wrapped the 2025 title up in Japan the week before his crash with Bezzecchi, Marquez feels his injury came in the “best moment”.

“A bit strange,” Marc Marquez said of his emotions since Indonesia, speaking to the MotoGP world feed broadcast during FP2 on Saturday morning (November).

“It’s true that the injury arrived in a moment when you must celebrate, but, in the end, on the other hand, it arrived in the best moment because everything was closed. 

“So, a lot of up and downs, but this injury will not affect the way that I celebrate this championship.”

Recovery “coming better”

Marquez will not be able to ride at the Valencia test on Tuesday, the Spaniard keen to give his body the time it needs to recover before getting back on a MotoGP bike after his previous experience with trying to shorten recovery times in 2020.

But he feels that he will be fit and ready for the 2026 season, despite the significance of this injury in the right shoulder he had surgery on after the 2019 season.

“It’s coming better,” the Ducati Lenovo Team rider said.

“Of course, it takes time, because in the end the right shoulder we need to take care about all the small details. 

“This week I started with some rehabilitation; now I need to be patient, like two or three more weeks, then when the bone will be fully fixed I will start a bit better. 

“But it looks like everything is going in a good way, and the most important thing is that this new injury didn’t affect the other injuries. So, I will be in a good shape in 2026.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

