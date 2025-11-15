2025 Valencia MotoGP - Saturday Practice Results
Saturday practice results from the 2025 Valencia MotoGP at the Ricardo Tormo circuit, round 22 of 22.
Ai Ogura and Francesco Bagnaia jump to the top during final practice for the 2025 Valencia MotoGP season finale.
Just 14th on Friday, Bagnaia moved to the top after fitting a new medium rear tyre - combined with a used soft front - in the closing stages of the half-hour session.
Trackhouse rookie Ogura then beat Bagnaia's time by 0.099s, on used soft tyres.
Friday leader Pedro Acosta lost the front and crashed at Turn 4 and will need his RC16 returning promptly to the pits for repairs ahead of Qualifying 2.
Between Bagnaia and Acosta on the timesheets this morning were Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi and VR46’s Franco Morbidelli.
Qualifying 1, for those outside the top ten on Friday - including Brad Binder, Aleix Espargaro, Bagnaia and Luca Marini - will now begin.
2025 Valencia MotoGP - Practice Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|1'29.897s
|17/17
|332k
|2
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+0.099s
|10/14
|335k
|3
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+0.207s
|6/16
|334k
|4
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|+0.289s
|10/15
|331k
|5
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.343s
|13/14
|334k
|6
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|+0.399s
|11/14
|335k
|7
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.416s
|14/15
|327k
|8
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|+0.474s
|10/12
|329k
|9
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Honda HRC Test Team (RC213V)
|+0.475s
|3/12
|337k
|10
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|+0.544s
|10/12
|327k
|11
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+0.623s
|12/13
|334k
|12
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.645s
|6/15
|335k
|13
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.682s
|11/15
|335k
|14
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+0.683s
|6/14
|339k
|15
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.879s
|10/13
|340k
|16
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.912s
|12/13
|332k
|17
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+0.913s
|12/15
|339k
|18
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+0.954s
|13/17
|332k
|19
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1 V4)
|+0.979s
|11/16
|324k
|20
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+1.041s
|10/12
|334k
|21
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.078s
|12/14
|332k
|22
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.152s
|11/15
|334k
|23
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.355s
|3/12
|335k
|24
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+1.515s
|10/13
|331k
* Rookie
Official Valencia MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Maverick Vinales, Aprilia, 1m 28.931s (2023)
Fastest race lap: Brad Binder, KTM, 1m 30.145s (2023)
Outgoing world champion Jorge Martin is returning from his collarbone fracture in Japan to take part in only his eighth grand prix of an injury-ruined season.
The Aprilia rider will serve a double long-lap penalty on Sunday for causing the Motegi Sprint accident with team-mate Marco Bezzecchi.
Tech3 KTM’s Maverick Vinales is making his latest comeback from mid-season shoulder surgery after missing the last four rounds.
Raul Fernandez is also returning to action after a partial shoulder dislocation last Friday at Portimao. Aleix Espargaro is competing as a wild-card for Honda.
Double WorldSBK title runner-up Nicolo Bulega is riding in his second MotoGP event in place of injured world champion Marc Marquez at the factory Ducati team.
Augusto Fernandez is making his third wild-card appearance with Yamaha’s V4 prototype this weekend. The V4 has a new chassis for Valencia, but the engine is the same as Sepang.
While Marc and Alex Marquez are confirmed as first and second in the world championship standings, Marco Bezzecchi holds a commanding 35-point advantage over Francesco Bagnaia for third, with Pedro Acosta now just three points behind the Ducati rider.
Honda will move up to C concession ranking, alongside Aprilia and KTM, if it finishes the season with at least 35% of the maximum constructors’ points total (285 points).
Honda is currently just 9 points short of that mark, on 276 points. Yamaha will stay in the lowest D ranking, whatever happens at Valencia.
An official post-race test, where rookies Toprak Razgatlioglu and Diogo Moreira will ride alongside their 2026 rivals, takes place on Tuesday.