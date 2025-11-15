Ai Ogura and Francesco Bagnaia jump to the top during final practice for the 2025 Valencia MotoGP season finale.

Just 14th on Friday, Bagnaia moved to the top after fitting a new medium rear tyre - combined with a used soft front - in the closing stages of the half-hour session.

Trackhouse rookie Ogura then beat Bagnaia's time by 0.099s, on used soft tyres.

Friday leader Pedro Acosta lost the front and crashed at Turn 4 and will need his RC16 returning promptly to the pits for repairs ahead of Qualifying 2.

Between Bagnaia and Acosta on the timesheets this morning were Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi and VR46’s Franco Morbidelli.

Qualifying 1, for those outside the top ten on Friday - including Brad Binder, Aleix Espargaro, Bagnaia and Luca Marini - will now begin.

2025 Valencia MotoGP - Practice Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* 1'29.897s 17/17 332k 2 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.099s 10/14 335k 3 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +0.207s 6/16 334k 4 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) +0.289s 10/15 331k 5 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.343s 13/14 334k 6 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) +0.399s 11/14 335k 7 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.416s 14/15 327k 8 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +0.474s 10/12 329k 9 Aleix Espargaro SPA Honda HRC Test Team (RC213V) +0.475s 3/12 337k 10 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +0.544s 10/12 327k 11 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +0.623s 12/13 334k 12 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.645s 6/15 335k 13 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.682s 11/15 335k 14 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +0.683s 6/14 339k 15 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.879s 10/13 340k 16 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.912s 12/13 332k 17 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +0.913s 12/15 339k 18 Nicolo Bulega ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.954s 13/17 332k 19 Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1 V4) +0.979s 11/16 324k 20 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.041s 10/12 334k 21 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.078s 12/14 332k 22 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.152s 11/15 334k 23 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.355s 3/12 335k 24 Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* +1.515s 10/13 331k

* Rookie

Official Valencia MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Maverick Vinales, Aprilia, 1m 28.931s (2023)

Fastest race lap: Brad Binder, KTM, 1m 30.145s (2023)

Outgoing world champion Jorge Martin is returning from his collarbone fracture in Japan to take part in only his eighth grand prix of an injury-ruined season.

The Aprilia rider will serve a double long-lap penalty on Sunday for causing the Motegi Sprint accident with team-mate Marco Bezzecchi.

Tech3 KTM’s Maverick Vinales is making his latest comeback from mid-season shoulder surgery after missing the last four rounds.

Raul Fernandez is also returning to action after a partial shoulder dislocation last Friday at Portimao. Aleix Espargaro is competing as a wild-card for Honda.

Double WorldSBK title runner-up Nicolo Bulega is riding in his second MotoGP event in place of injured world champion Marc Marquez at the factory Ducati team.

Augusto Fernandez is making his third wild-card appearance with Yamaha’s V4 prototype this weekend. The V4 has a new chassis for Valencia, but the engine is the same as Sepang.

While Marc and Alex Marquez are confirmed as first and second in the world championship standings, Marco Bezzecchi holds a commanding 35-point advantage over Francesco Bagnaia for third, with Pedro Acosta now just three points behind the Ducati rider.

Honda will move up to C concession ranking, alongside Aprilia and KTM, if it finishes the season with at least 35% of the maximum constructors’ points total (285 points).

Honda is currently just 9 points short of that mark, on 276 points. Yamaha will stay in the lowest D ranking, whatever happens at Valencia.

An official post-race test, where rookies Toprak Razgatlioglu and Diogo Moreira will ride alongside their 2026 rivals, takes place on Tuesday.

