2025 Valencia MotoGP - Saturday Practice Results

Saturday practice results from the 2025 Valencia MotoGP at the Ricardo Tormo circuit, round 22 of 22.

Ai Ogura, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
Ai Ogura, 2025 Valencia MotoGP

Ai Ogura and Francesco Bagnaia jump to the top during final practice for the 2025 Valencia MotoGP season finale.

Just 14th on Friday, Bagnaia moved to the top after fitting a new medium rear tyre - combined with a used soft front - in the closing stages of the half-hour session.

Trackhouse rookie Ogura then beat Bagnaia's time by 0.099s, on used soft tyres.

Friday leader Pedro Acosta lost the front and crashed at Turn 4 and will need his RC16 returning promptly to the pits for repairs ahead of Qualifying 2.

Between Bagnaia and Acosta on the timesheets this morning were Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi and VR46’s Franco Morbidelli.

Qualifying 1, for those outside the top ten on Friday - including Brad Binder, Aleix Espargaro, Bagnaia and Luca Marini - will now begin.

2025 Valencia MotoGP - Practice Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*1'29.897s17/17332k
2Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.099s10/14335k
3Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+0.207s6/16334k
4Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)+0.289s10/15331k
5Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.343s13/14334k
6Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+0.399s11/14335k
7Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.416s14/15327k
8Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+0.474s10/12329k
9Aleix EspargaroSPAHonda HRC Test Team (RC213V)+0.475s3/12337k
10Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+0.544s10/12327k
11Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+0.623s12/13334k
12Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.645s6/15335k
13Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.682s11/15335k
14Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+0.683s6/14339k
15Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.879s10/13340k
16Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.912s12/13332k
17Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+0.913s12/15339k
18Nicolo BulegaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.954s13/17332k
19Augusto FernandezSPAYamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1 V4)+0.979s11/16324k
20Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+1.041s10/12334k
21Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.078s12/14332k
22Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.152s11/15334k
23Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.355s3/12335k
24Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*+1.515s10/13331k

* Rookie

Official Valencia MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Maverick Vinales, Aprilia, 1m 28.931s (2023)

Fastest race lap: Brad Binder, KTM, 1m 30.145s (2023)

Outgoing world champion Jorge Martin is returning from his collarbone fracture in Japan to take part in only his eighth grand prix of an injury-ruined season. 

The Aprilia rider will serve a double long-lap penalty on Sunday for causing the Motegi Sprint accident with team-mate Marco Bezzecchi.

Tech3 KTM’s Maverick Vinales is making his latest comeback from mid-season shoulder surgery after missing the last four rounds.

Raul Fernandez is also returning to action after a partial shoulder dislocation last Friday at Portimao. Aleix Espargaro is competing as a wild-card for Honda.

Double WorldSBK title runner-up Nicolo Bulega is riding in his second MotoGP event in place of injured world champion Marc Marquez at the factory Ducati team.

Augusto Fernandez is making his third wild-card appearance with Yamaha’s V4 prototype this weekend. The V4 has a new chassis for Valencia, but the engine is the same as Sepang.

While Marc and Alex Marquez are confirmed as first and second in the world championship standings, Marco Bezzecchi holds a commanding 35-point advantage over Francesco Bagnaia for third, with Pedro Acosta now just three points behind the Ducati rider.

Honda will move up to C concession ranking, alongside Aprilia and KTM, if it finishes the season with at least 35% of the maximum constructors’ points total (285 points).

Honda is currently just 9 points short of that mark, on 276 points. Yamaha will stay in the lowest D ranking, whatever happens at Valencia.

An official post-race test, where rookies Toprak Razgatlioglu and Diogo Moreira will ride alongside their 2026 rivals, takes place on Tuesday.
 

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

