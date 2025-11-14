2025 Valencia Moto3 - Friday Practice Results

Friday Practice results from the Moto3 2025 Valencia Grand Prix (Round 22), where David Almansa was again fastest on Friday.

David Almansa, Moto3, 2025
David Almansa, Moto3, 2025
© Gold & Goose

Friday at the season finale - the Valencia Moto3 Grand Prix weekend, saw David Almansa quickest on the opening day, as he had been at the last round in Portugal, Moving to Q2 with the top time at Circuit Ricardo Tormo.

The Leopard rider lead for much of the session, as every time a rider neared. The #22 increased his gap with an improved lap, finishing with a new Valencia record of 1m 37.333s.


It was teammate Adrian Fernandez who got closest, 0.310s slower, as the Leopard outfit find themselves without a win on the eve of the final race for the first time in Moto3.

Third went to rookie Valentin Perrone, who chipped away at his time solo for the Red Bull KTM Tech 3 team.


It was another rookie in fourth, Guido Pini, but over half a second from Almansa’s best at the class struggled to bridge the gaps again after a spread out FP1.

Taiyo Furusato was using his Honda Team Asia teammate Zen Mitani as a slingshot to put paid to his run of Fridays spent lower down the order, the slipstream taking him to fifth, which the Japanese rider then consolidated with some similarly timed solo laps.


After leading the way earlier in the day, Alvaro Carpe was sixth for Red Bull KTM Ajo ahead of an impressive run from replacement rider Jesus Rios, who was studying map layouts in the Rivacold Snipers garage after taking over from Riccardo Rossi to close out the season.

Portugal race winner Maximo Quiles was eight quickest for Aspar, ahead of Angel Piqueras for MT Helmets in ninth, with Joel Kelso completing the top ten for LevelUp - MTA - the first rider a second away from the new record lead time.


Adrian Cruces was eleventh quickest, securing a Q2 spot on his return, along with Casey O’ Gorman in twelfth after moving up two places and out of the danger zone on his final flying lap, with Marco Morelli for MLav Racing and Luca Lunetta for SIC58 Squadra Corse holding the final two progression spots at the chequered flag in 13th and 14th respectively.


Jacob Roulstone made a early return from his injuries with Red Bull KTM Tech 3, showcasing himself in 15th and only just missing out on a move straight to Q2,  with no ride locked in for the 2026 season. 


The track conditions were much improved from the morning, with no major incidents after several run off and falls in the first session.

2025 Valencia Moto3 - Practice (2) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1David AlmansaSPALeopard Racing (Honda)1m 37.333s
2Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.310s
3Valentin PerroneARGRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+0.489s
4Guido PiniITALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+0.523s
5Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+0.579s
6Alvaro CarpeSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.686s
7Jesus RiosSPARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+0.793s
8Maximo QuliesSPACFMoto Valresa  Aspar Team (KTM)+0.797s
9Angel PiquerasSPAFRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.837s
10Joel KelsoAUSLEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+1.005s
11Adrian CrucesSPACIP Green Power (KTM)+1.013s
12Casey O'GormanIRLLiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+1.014s
13Marco MorelliARGGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)+1.107s
14Luca LunettaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+1.116s
15Jacob RoulstoneAUSRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+1.185s
16Brian UriarteSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+1.206s
17Stefano NepaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+1.216s
18Matteo BertelleITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+1.264s
19Scott OgdenGBRCIP Green Power (KTM)+1.334s
20Eddie O'SheaGBRGRYD -MLav Racing (Honda)+1.438s
21Nicola CarraroITARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+1.444s
22Dennis FoggiaITACFMoto Valresa  Aspar Team (KTM)+1.511s
23Hakim DanishMALFRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+1.735s
24Ruche MoodleyRSADENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)+1.748s
25Zen MitaniJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+1.842s
26Cormac BuchananNZLDENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)+2.442s

FP1 began the day and saw Carpe on top, just ahead of Kelso with Fernandez third.

Quiles was fourth fastest with the early top five completed by Perrone, already over half a second off the then lead time in a session which saw the usually close Moto3 class full of huge gaps.

O’Gorman, the best of the extra and replacement riders was eighth but over a second slower than Quiles for Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP as he continued to fill in for David Munoz.

His teammate Guido Pini was a faller in the session, while the first rider off was Cormac Buchanan - his 35th crash of the season a warning for how tricky turn six was to be to negotiate on the opening day, as his spinning bike hit him on the way back down.

Brian Uriarte (16th in practice) continued in place of 2025 Moto3 champion Jose Antonio Rueda at Red Bull KTM Ajo.

Hakim Danish (23rd)  was also back in at Frinsa - MT Helmets - MSI, for the injured Ryusei Yamanaka.

Cruces madehis return to the paddock to fill in for Noah Dettwiler at CIP Green Power as he begins his recovery.

2025 Valencia Moto3 - Free Practice (1) Results
PosRider3sTeamTime
1Alvaro CarpeSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)1m 38.357s
2Joel KelsoAUSLEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+0.086s
3Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.312s
4Maximo QuliesSPACFMoto Valresa  Aspar Team (KTM)+0.408s
5Valentin PerroneARGRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+0.517s
6David AlmansaSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.724s
7Scott OgdenGBRCIP Green Power (KTM)+0.945s
8Casey O'GormanIRLLiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+1.059s
9Guido PiniITALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+1.062s
10Luca LunettaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+1.128s
11Brian UriarteSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+1.289s
12Angel PiquerasSPAFRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+1.344s
13Ruche MoodleyRSADENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)+1.354s
14Marco MorelliARGGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)+1.390s
15Adrian CrucesSPACIP Green Power (KTM)+1.434s
16Jesus RiosSPARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+1.615s
17Eddie O'SheaGBRGRYD -MLav Racing (Honda)+1.770s
18Stefano NepaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+1.821s
19Nicola CarraroITARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+1.989s
20Dennis FoggiaITACFMoto Valresa Aspar Team (KTM)+2.148s
21Zen MitaniJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+2.165s
22Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+2.256s
23Matteo BertelleITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+2.238s
24Jacob RoulstoneAUSRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+2.428s
25Cormac BuchananNZLDENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)+3.318s
26Hakim DanishMALFRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+4.901s

