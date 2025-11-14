2025 Valencia Moto3 - Friday Practice Results

Friday at the season finale - the Valencia Moto3 Grand Prix weekend, saw David Almansa quickest on the opening day, as he had been at the last round in Portugal, Moving to Q2 with the top time at Circuit Ricardo Tormo.

The Leopard rider lead for much of the session, as every time a rider neared. The #22 increased his gap with an improved lap, finishing with a new Valencia record of 1m 37.333s.



It was teammate Adrian Fernandez who got closest, 0.310s slower, as the Leopard outfit find themselves without a win on the eve of the final race for the first time in Moto3.

Third went to rookie Valentin Perrone, who chipped away at his time solo for the Red Bull KTM Tech 3 team.



It was another rookie in fourth, Guido Pini, but over half a second from Almansa’s best at the class struggled to bridge the gaps again after a spread out FP1.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Taiyo Furusato was using his Honda Team Asia teammate Zen Mitani as a slingshot to put paid to his run of Fridays spent lower down the order, the slipstream taking him to fifth, which the Japanese rider then consolidated with some similarly timed solo laps.



After leading the way earlier in the day, Alvaro Carpe was sixth for Red Bull KTM Ajo ahead of an impressive run from replacement rider Jesus Rios, who was studying map layouts in the Rivacold Snipers garage after taking over from Riccardo Rossi to close out the season.

Portugal race winner Maximo Quiles was eight quickest for Aspar, ahead of Angel Piqueras for MT Helmets in ninth, with Joel Kelso completing the top ten for LevelUp - MTA - the first rider a second away from the new record lead time.



Adrian Cruces was eleventh quickest, securing a Q2 spot on his return, along with Casey O’ Gorman in twelfth after moving up two places and out of the danger zone on his final flying lap, with Marco Morelli for MLav Racing and Luca Lunetta for SIC58 Squadra Corse holding the final two progression spots at the chequered flag in 13th and 14th respectively.



Jacob Roulstone made a early return from his injuries with Red Bull KTM Tech 3, showcasing himself in 15th and only just missing out on a move straight to Q2, with no ride locked in for the 2026 season.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT



The track conditions were much improved from the morning, with no major incidents after several run off and falls in the first session.

2025 Valencia Moto3 - Practice (2) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 David Almansa SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) 1m 37.333s 2 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.310s 3 Valentin Perrone ARG Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +0.489s 4 Guido Pini ITA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +0.523s 5 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) +0.579s 6 Alvaro Carpe SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.686s 7 Jesus Rios SPA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +0.793s 8 Maximo Qulies SPA CFMoto Valresa Aspar Team (KTM) +0.797s 9 Angel Piqueras SPA FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.837s 10 Joel Kelso AUS LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +1.005s 11 Adrian Cruces SPA CIP Green Power (KTM) +1.013s 12 Casey O'Gorman IRL Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +1.014s 13 Marco Morelli ARG GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) +1.107s 14 Luca Lunetta ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +1.116s 15 Jacob Roulstone AUS Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +1.185s 16 Brian Uriarte SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +1.206s 17 Stefano Nepa ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +1.216s 18 Matteo Bertelle ITA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +1.264s 19 Scott Ogden GBR CIP Green Power (KTM) +1.334s 20 Eddie O'Shea GBR GRYD -MLav Racing (Honda) +1.438s 21 Nicola Carraro ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +1.444s 22 Dennis Foggia ITA CFMoto Valresa Aspar Team (KTM) +1.511s 23 Hakim Danish MAL FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +1.735s 24 Ruche Moodley RSA DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM) +1.748s 25 Zen Mitani JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) +1.842s 26 Cormac Buchanan NZL DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM) +2.442s

FP1 began the day and saw Carpe on top, just ahead of Kelso with Fernandez third.

Quiles was fourth fastest with the early top five completed by Perrone, already over half a second off the then lead time in a session which saw the usually close Moto3 class full of huge gaps.

O’Gorman, the best of the extra and replacement riders was eighth but over a second slower than Quiles for Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP as he continued to fill in for David Munoz.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

His teammate Guido Pini was a faller in the session, while the first rider off was Cormac Buchanan - his 35th crash of the season a warning for how tricky turn six was to be to negotiate on the opening day, as his spinning bike hit him on the way back down.

Brian Uriarte (16th in practice) continued in place of 2025 Moto3 champion Jose Antonio Rueda at Red Bull KTM Ajo.

Hakim Danish (23rd) was also back in at Frinsa - MT Helmets - MSI, for the injured Ryusei Yamanaka.

Cruces madehis return to the paddock to fill in for Noah Dettwiler at CIP Green Power as he begins his recovery.

2025 Valencia Moto3 - Free Practice (1) Results Pos Rider 3s Team Time 1 Alvaro Carpe SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 1m 38.357s 2 Joel Kelso AUS LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +0.086s 3 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.312s 4 Maximo Qulies SPA CFMoto Valresa Aspar Team (KTM) +0.408s 5 Valentin Perrone ARG Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +0.517s 6 David Almansa SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.724s 7 Scott Ogden GBR CIP Green Power (KTM) +0.945s 8 Casey O'Gorman IRL Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +1.059s 9 Guido Pini ITA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +1.062s 10 Luca Lunetta ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +1.128s 11 Brian Uriarte SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +1.289s 12 Angel Piqueras SPA FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +1.344s 13 Ruche Moodley RSA DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM) +1.354s 14 Marco Morelli ARG GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) +1.390s 15 Adrian Cruces SPA CIP Green Power (KTM) +1.434s 16 Jesus Rios SPA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +1.615s 17 Eddie O'Shea GBR GRYD -MLav Racing (Honda) +1.770s 18 Stefano Nepa ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +1.821s 19 Nicola Carraro ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +1.989s 20 Dennis Foggia ITA CFMoto Valresa Aspar Team (KTM) +2.148s 21 Zen Mitani JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) +2.165s 22 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) +2.256s 23 Matteo Bertelle ITA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +2.238s 24 Jacob Roulstone AUS Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +2.428s 25 Cormac Buchanan NZL DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM) +3.318s 26 Hakim Danish MAL FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +4.901s

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT