2025 Valencia Moto3 - Friday Practice Results
Friday Practice results from the Moto3 2025 Valencia Grand Prix (Round 22), where David Almansa was again fastest on Friday.
Friday at the season finale - the Valencia Moto3 Grand Prix weekend, saw David Almansa quickest on the opening day, as he had been at the last round in Portugal, Moving to Q2 with the top time at Circuit Ricardo Tormo.
The Leopard rider lead for much of the session, as every time a rider neared. The #22 increased his gap with an improved lap, finishing with a new Valencia record of 1m 37.333s.
It was teammate Adrian Fernandez who got closest, 0.310s slower, as the Leopard outfit find themselves without a win on the eve of the final race for the first time in Moto3.
Third went to rookie Valentin Perrone, who chipped away at his time solo for the Red Bull KTM Tech 3 team.
It was another rookie in fourth, Guido Pini, but over half a second from Almansa’s best at the class struggled to bridge the gaps again after a spread out FP1.
Taiyo Furusato was using his Honda Team Asia teammate Zen Mitani as a slingshot to put paid to his run of Fridays spent lower down the order, the slipstream taking him to fifth, which the Japanese rider then consolidated with some similarly timed solo laps.
After leading the way earlier in the day, Alvaro Carpe was sixth for Red Bull KTM Ajo ahead of an impressive run from replacement rider Jesus Rios, who was studying map layouts in the Rivacold Snipers garage after taking over from Riccardo Rossi to close out the season.
Portugal race winner Maximo Quiles was eight quickest for Aspar, ahead of Angel Piqueras for MT Helmets in ninth, with Joel Kelso completing the top ten for LevelUp - MTA - the first rider a second away from the new record lead time.
Adrian Cruces was eleventh quickest, securing a Q2 spot on his return, along with Casey O’ Gorman in twelfth after moving up two places and out of the danger zone on his final flying lap, with Marco Morelli for MLav Racing and Luca Lunetta for SIC58 Squadra Corse holding the final two progression spots at the chequered flag in 13th and 14th respectively.
Jacob Roulstone made a early return from his injuries with Red Bull KTM Tech 3, showcasing himself in 15th and only just missing out on a move straight to Q2, with no ride locked in for the 2026 season.
The track conditions were much improved from the morning, with no major incidents after several run off and falls in the first session.
|2025 Valencia Moto3 - Practice (2) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|David Almansa
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|1m 37.333s
|2
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+0.310s
|3
|Valentin Perrone
|ARG
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)
|+0.489s
|4
|Guido Pini
|ITA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)
|+0.523s
|5
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+0.579s
|6
|Alvaro Carpe
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+0.686s
|7
|Jesus Rios
|SPA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+0.793s
|8
|Maximo Qulies
|SPA
|CFMoto Valresa Aspar Team (KTM)
|+0.797s
|9
|Angel Piqueras
|SPA
|FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+0.837s
|10
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|LEVELUP - MTA (KTM)
|+1.005s
|11
|Adrian Cruces
|SPA
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+1.013s
|12
|Casey O'Gorman
|IRL
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)
|+1.014s
|13
|Marco Morelli
|ARG
|GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)
|+1.107s
|14
|Luca Lunetta
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+1.116s
|15
|Jacob Roulstone
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)
|+1.185s
|16
|Brian Uriarte
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+1.206s
|17
|Stefano Nepa
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+1.216s
|18
|Matteo Bertelle
|ITA
|LEVELUP - MTA (KTM)
|+1.264s
|19
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+1.334s
|20
|Eddie O'Shea
|GBR
|GRYD -MLav Racing (Honda)
|+1.438s
|21
|Nicola Carraro
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+1.444s
|22
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|CFMoto Valresa Aspar Team (KTM)
|+1.511s
|23
|Hakim Danish
|MAL
|FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+1.735s
|24
|Ruche Moodley
|RSA
|DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)
|+1.748s
|25
|Zen Mitani
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+1.842s
|26
|Cormac Buchanan
|NZL
|DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)
|+2.442s
FP1 began the day and saw Carpe on top, just ahead of Kelso with Fernandez third.
Quiles was fourth fastest with the early top five completed by Perrone, already over half a second off the then lead time in a session which saw the usually close Moto3 class full of huge gaps.
O’Gorman, the best of the extra and replacement riders was eighth but over a second slower than Quiles for Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP as he continued to fill in for David Munoz.
His teammate Guido Pini was a faller in the session, while the first rider off was Cormac Buchanan - his 35th crash of the season a warning for how tricky turn six was to be to negotiate on the opening day, as his spinning bike hit him on the way back down.
Brian Uriarte (16th in practice) continued in place of 2025 Moto3 champion Jose Antonio Rueda at Red Bull KTM Ajo.
Hakim Danish (23rd) was also back in at Frinsa - MT Helmets - MSI, for the injured Ryusei Yamanaka.
Cruces madehis return to the paddock to fill in for Noah Dettwiler at CIP Green Power as he begins his recovery.
|2025 Valencia Moto3 - Free Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|3s
|Team
|Time
|1
|Alvaro Carpe
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|1m 38.357s
|2
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|LEVELUP - MTA (KTM)
|+0.086s
|3
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+0.312s
|4
|Maximo Qulies
|SPA
|CFMoto Valresa Aspar Team (KTM)
|+0.408s
|5
|Valentin Perrone
|ARG
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)
|+0.517s
|6
|David Almansa
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+0.724s
|7
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+0.945s
|8
|Casey O'Gorman
|IRL
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)
|+1.059s
|9
|Guido Pini
|ITA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)
|+1.062s
|10
|Luca Lunetta
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+1.128s
|11
|Brian Uriarte
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+1.289s
|12
|Angel Piqueras
|SPA
|FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+1.344s
|13
|Ruche Moodley
|RSA
|DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)
|+1.354s
|14
|Marco Morelli
|ARG
|GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)
|+1.390s
|15
|Adrian Cruces
|SPA
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+1.434s
|16
|Jesus Rios
|SPA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+1.615s
|17
|Eddie O'Shea
|GBR
|GRYD -MLav Racing (Honda)
|+1.770s
|18
|Stefano Nepa
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+1.821s
|19
|Nicola Carraro
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+1.989s
|20
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|CFMoto Valresa Aspar Team (KTM)
|+2.148s
|21
|Zen Mitani
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+2.165s
|22
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+2.256s
|23
|Matteo Bertelle
|ITA
|LEVELUP - MTA (KTM)
|+2.238s
|24
|Jacob Roulstone
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)
|+2.428s
|25
|Cormac Buchanan
|NZL
|DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)
|+3.318s
|26
|Hakim Danish
|MAL
|FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+4.901s