Noah Dettwiler returns home after horror Moto3 crash; team announces replacement

The CIP Moto3 team will field Adrian Cruces in place of Noah Dettwiler at the Valencia Grand Prix, as the latter finally returns home following his horror crash in Malaysia.

The Swiss rider was involved in a frightening collision with Moto3 world champion Jose Antonio Rueda on the sighting lap to the grid ahead of the Malaysian Grand Prix.

Both riders were airlifted to hospital, having needed to be revived at the scene following a cardiac arrest.

Rueda escaped with an injury to his wrist and a concussion, while Dettwiler suffered multiple injuries.

But the Swiss rider’s condition improved considerably over the last week following several operations in Malaysia, with Dettwiler now home with his family.

The CIP team did not replace him last time out at the Portuguese Grand Prix, but will field Adrian Cruces at this weekend’s Valencia Grand Prix.

Cruces currently competes in the Moto2 class of the JuniorGP World Championship and is 14th in the standings.

The Spaniard has already made five grand prix starts in 2025, three of which with CIP as a replacement for Dettwiler at the start of the season.

He scored points in all three outings with the squad, taking 14th in Thailand, 13th in Argentina and eighth in America.

He made two further appearances with the MLav Racing outfit, but didn’t start the Spanish Grand Prix, and was 17th at the French Grand Prix.

He currently sits 27th in the standings.

Should he recover in time for the 2026 season, Dettwiler is due to join the SIC58 squad next year, with team owner Paolo Simoncelli announcing in the wake of the Sepang incident that this deal would be honoured.

Rueda, meanwhile, will step up to Moto2 with the Ajo squad.