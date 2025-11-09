2025 Portuguese Moto3 - Race Results

Race results from the 2025 Portuguese Moto3 Grand Prix, which saw Maximo Quiles take the win in a frantic penultimate round at Portimao.

Maximo Quiles, Moto3, 2025, Portuguese GP
Maximo Quiles, Moto3, 2025, Portuguese GP
© Gold & Goose

The Moto3 Portuguese Grand Prix, round twenty-one of the championship, saw several lead changes, with Maximo Quiles pushing ahead when his time came to win at the Algarve circuit.

The Aspar rider started from third and was immediately fighting for the podium.

 Forced wide by Joel Esteban behind Joel Kelso, who lead for half the race from pole, the rookie of the year suddenly found himself seventh.

Quiles fought back to lead, but a strange, slow lap from the frontrunners  brought the riders behind back into play, with Malaysia winner Taiyo Furusato now out front, with Quiles now battling Kelso behind.

Fighting in the chasing group saw the #28 and his Japanese rival pull clear, with Quiles easing out a gap over the closing laps to lead over the line by 1.663s for his third win in his debut season.

Angel Piqueras had broken free of the main group and put in a late bid for victory, catching and passing Furusato with a new race record lap, but with the gap to Quiles to much of an ask late in the race, taking his second podium in a row for Frinsa - MTHelmets - MSI.

Relived rather than frustrated after coming up from eleventh on the grid Taiyo Furusato backed up his Sepang win with another podium in third the top Honda finisher again for Honda Team Asia.


Joel Esteban had needed to come through Q1 for sixth on the grid for Red Bull and after being forced wide in a feisty race was again closing on Furusato as he took the chequered flag in a close fourth for Red Bull Tech 3, replacing Jacob Roulstone at the team.

Alvaro Carpe fought back for fifth for Red Bull KTM Ajo, just ahead of a spirited replacement run out for Casey O’Gorman. 

Sitting in for David Munoz at Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP, the Irish rider was a constant in the lead group and its ups and downs, on  AKTM for the first time he secured an impressive sixth at the finish.

Joel Kelso launched from pole, but once caught and passed he lost positions in chunks. The LevelUP- MTA rider refused to give in picking up a place on the last lap for seventh.

The Australian overtook Scott Ogden, pushing the remaining CIP Green Power rider down to eighth, just ahead of Leopard rider Adrian Fernandez who slumped to ninth in the tough, contact filled race.

Luca Lunetta was heading the opposite way, with a late push seeing him inside the top ten for SIC58 Squadra Corse.
 

2025 Portuguese Moto3 - Race Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Maximo QuliesSPACFMoto Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)34m 05.182s
2Angel PiquerasSPAFRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+1.663s
3Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+2.886s
4Joel EstebanSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+3.243s
5Alvaro CarpeSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+3.537s
6Casey O'GormanIRLLiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+4.123s
7Joel KelsoAUSLEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+5.345s
8Scott OgdenGBRCIP Green Power (KTM)+5.390s
9Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+5.483s
10Luca LunettaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+9.469s
11Marco MorelliARGGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)+9.556s
12Hakim DanishMALFRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+24.276s
13Brian UriarteSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+24.315s
14Dennis FoggiaITACFMoto Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+29.897s
15Nicola CarraroITARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+29.972s
16Eddie O'SheaGBRGRYD -MLav Racing (Honda)+30.158s
17Ruche MoodleyRSADENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)+30.188s
18Stefano NepaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+30.575s
19Zen MitaniJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+31.669s
20Cormac BuchananNZLDENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)+39.512s
21David AlmansaSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+39.522s
22Guido PiniITALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)DNF
23Matteo BertelleITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)DNF
24Jesus RiosSPARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)DNF
25Valentin PerroneARGRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)DNF

Marco Morelli thrived in the competitive environment, passing up to eleventh, a seasons best for the MLav rider.

After a wildcard appearance in Sepang Hakim Danish was back for a second race in a row, this time as a replacement for Ryusei Yamanaka at Frinsa - MT Helmets - MSI, fighting up the lower points places for twelfth.

Brian Uriarte, back in the paddock as the Red Bull Rookies and Junior GP champion for the season, finished 13th for Red Bull KTM Ajo, in the seat usually belonging to absent champion Jose Antonio Rueda, getting an early run out at the team he is due to join full-time next season.

The remaining points went to Dennis Foggia in 14th on the second Aspar bike and Snipers rider Nicola Carraro, who passed Eddie O’Shea on the last lap for 15th.

Crashes, injuries and replacements

Valentin Perrone was the first to exit, off on lap four. David Almansa only lasted one lap longer, but remounted to finish 21st and last.

Matteo Bertelle also fell, with Guido Pini last off, slipping out of the chasing group late in the race.

Of the remaining additional riders, Zen Mitani -riding with Honda Team Asia instead of Tatchakorn Buasri - was 19th while Jesus Rios, in at the Snipers team, in for Riccardo Rossi, suffered an early exit.

CIP Green Power elected not to replace the recovering Noah Dettwiler.

Championship Standings

With the championship sewn up before his absence, Rueda stays on 365 points, with Piqueras still fighting for second, his podium taking him to 271, while rookie winner and race winner Qulies moves onto 263 behind.

David Munoz (197) stays fourth despite his long absence, but Carpe (195) passed Kelso (193) with both closing in behind the injured rider.

Read More

Latest News

F1 News
Lando Norris claps back at F1 critics ‘who talked c***’ about him
4m ago
Norris has taken control of the world championship
F1 News
F1 world championship points standings after 2025 Sao Paulo Grand Prix
15m ago
Lando Norris
F1 Results
2025 F1 Sao Paulo GP Results: Norris wins as penalised Piastri fifth
25m ago
Norris celebrates his seventh win of 2025
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton fumes over penalty before Sao Paulo GP DNF: “These guys are a joke”
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
Nicolo Bulega impresses with late-race pace on MotoGP debut: “I was able to be quick”
1h ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Portimao MotoGP

More News

MotoGP News
Joan Mir insists “painful” Portugal MotoGP issue not related to sprint DNF
1h ago
Joan Mir, Honda Factory Racing, 2025 Portuguese MotoGP
F1 News
Oscar Piastri hit with penalty for causing Turn 1 chaos at Sao Paulo Grand Prix
1h ago
Turn 1 chaos
MotoGP Feature
KTM rider’s Toprak Razgatlioglu-esque excellence shown in Portugal MotoGP rider ratings
1h ago
Pedro Acosta chases Alex Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Felipe Massa updates Martin Brundle on £64m F1 2008 title court case
2h ago
Massa has begun legal action against F1 and the FIA
MotoGP News
Pecco Bagnaia: Crashing out of fourth in Portugal MotoGP “better” than from last
3h ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Portuguese MotoGP