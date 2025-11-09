Marco Bezzecchi puts his Aprilia half-a-second clear of the field during warm-up for the 2025 Portimao MotoGP.

After soft rear tyres in the Sprint, all riders fitted the medium rear for warm-up in preparation for this afternoon’s 25 lap grand prix.

Bezzecchi, a close third behind Alex Marquez and Pedro Acosta in a thrilling three-way Sprint battle, set his best time on the fifth of six laps.

Acosta was next best for KTM, followed by VR46's Franco Morbidelli, Gresini's Fermin Aldeguer, Honda's Joan Mir and Saturday’s winner Marquez.

Francesco Bagnaia was seventh this morning, with factory Ducati stand-in Nicolo Bulega 19th.

Fabio Quartararo appeared to jolt his shoulder when his Yamaha began kicking aggressively on corner exit.

The MotoGP race starts at the earlier-than-usual time of 1pm, due to Sunday’s revised Moto2-MotoGP-Moto3 race order.

TIMES TO FOLLOW

2025 Portuguese MotoGP, Portimao - Warm-up Results Pos Rider Nat Team 1 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25) 2 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 3 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) 4 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) 5 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 6 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) 7 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 8 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 9 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 10 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) 11 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) 12 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) 13 Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 14 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 15 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 16 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 17 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 18 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 19 Nicolo Bulega ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 20 Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V) 21 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25)

* Rookie

Official Portimao MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Marc Marquez, Honda, 1m 37.226s (2023)

Fastest race lap: Enea Bastianini, Ducati, 1m 38.685s (2024)

Raul Fernandez suffered a partial shoulder dislocation on Friday and has withdrawn from the remainder of the weekend.

Double WorldSBK title runner-up Nicolo Bulega is making his MotoGP debut, in place of injured world champion Marc Marquez at the factory Ducati team, for the remaining Portimao and Valencia rounds.

Maverick Vinales and Jorge Martin - winners of the 2024 Portimao Sprint and Grand Prix respectively - also remain on the sidelines due to injury. They are again replaced by KTM test rider Pol Espargaro and Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori.

While Marc and Alex Marquez are confirmed as first and second in the world championship standings, Marco Bezzecchi is battling Francesco Bagnaia for third.

Honda will move up from D to C in the concessions ranking, alongside Aprilia and KTM, if it scores 16 more constructors’ points by the end of the season.