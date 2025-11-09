2025 Portuguese MotoGP, Portimao - Warm-up Results

Warm-up results from the 2025 Portuguese MotoGP at Portimao, round 21 of 22.

Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 Portimao MotoGP
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 Portimao MotoGP

Marco Bezzecchi puts his Aprilia half-a-second clear of the field during warm-up for the 2025 Portimao MotoGP.

After soft rear tyres in the Sprint, all riders fitted the medium rear for warm-up in preparation for this afternoon’s 25 lap grand prix.

Bezzecchi, a close third behind Alex Marquez and Pedro Acosta in a thrilling three-way Sprint battle, set his best time on the fifth of six laps.

Acosta was next best for KTM, followed by VR46's Franco Morbidelli, Gresini's Fermin Aldeguer, Honda's Joan Mir and Saturday’s winner Marquez.

Francesco Bagnaia was seventh this morning, with factory Ducati stand-in Nicolo Bulega 19th.

Fabio Quartararo appeared to jolt his shoulder when his Yamaha began kicking aggressively on corner exit.

The MotoGP race starts at the earlier-than-usual time of 1pm, due to Sunday’s revised Moto2-MotoGP-Moto3 race order.

TIMES TO FOLLOW

PosRiderNatTeam
1Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)
2Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)
3Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
4Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
5Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
6Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
7Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)
8Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
9Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
10Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
11Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
12Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
13Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)
14Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)
15Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
16Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
17Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
18Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
19Nicolo BulegaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)
20Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)
21Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)

* Rookie

Official Portimao MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Marc Marquez, Honda, 1m 37.226s (2023)

Fastest race lap: Enea Bastianini, Ducati, 1m 38.685s (2024)

Raul Fernandez suffered a partial shoulder dislocation on Friday and has withdrawn from the remainder of the weekend.

Double WorldSBK title runner-up Nicolo Bulega is making his MotoGP debut, in place of injured world champion Marc Marquez at the factory Ducati team, for the remaining Portimao and Valencia rounds.

Maverick Vinales and Jorge Martin - winners of the 2024 Portimao Sprint and Grand Prix respectively - also remain on the sidelines due to injury. They are again replaced by KTM test rider Pol Espargaro and Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori.

While Marc and Alex Marquez are confirmed as first and second in the world championship standings, Marco Bezzecchi is battling Francesco Bagnaia for third.

Honda will move up from D to C in the concessions ranking, alongside Aprilia and KTM, if it scores 16 more constructors’ points by the end of the season.

