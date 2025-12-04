Isack Hadjar shrugs off Red Bull adaptation question: “It’s not the same car at all”

Isack Hadjar is confident he will be able to adapt quickly to Red Bull’s car ahead of his debut with the team in 2026.

Earlier this week, Red Bull confirmed that Hadjar will partner Max Verstappen for the 2026 F1 season.

Hadjar has enjoyed an impressive rookie campaign, scoring his maiden podium at the Dutch Grand Prix.

Since then, his promotion from Red Bull’s junior team, Racing Bulls, has been all but secured.

Hadjar becomes the latest Red Bull junior tasked with the difficult challenge of racing alongside Verstappen.

Pierre Gasly lasted half a season before being dropped midway through 2019.

After being whitewashed in 2020 in qualifying, Alex Albon was replaced by Sergio Perez.

More recently, Liam Lawson was dropped after just two rounds, while Tsunoda has rarely had parity in terms of upgrades to Verstappen.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Hadjar said he has “no expectations” for next year due to the new regulations.

“It’s a very good moment in my career, that’s for sure,” Hadjar said. “For all the hard work through the years being rewarded now, obviously it’s just the beginning of a new journey.

“But I’m very excited and stepping into a new era of Formula 1 as well. I think it’s very good timing. I have no expectations at all, because starting from scratch – everyone. The work is going to be done.

“I’m just really looking forward to January, February, working with the team, getting to know the people. It’s going to be crucial to try and be ahead a bit.”

Can Hadjar end the Red Bull second-seat curse?

Red Bull will be hoping that Hadjar breaks the so-called “second-seat curse,” which has persisted since Daniel Ricciardo’s exit at the end of 2018.

Hadjar believes one of his strengths is adaptability, and that is why he backs himself alongside Verstappen.

“Well, it’s not true. It’s not the same car at all next year,” he added. “As I said, we’re going to get the car we have. The team is going to build this car. I have to adapt to that car, and Max will have to do the same job. If the car goes in one direction, at least I’ll be there to feel the change.

“And ideally, I contribute to that change. That would be the ideal scenario. I’ve never repeated, every year. I’ve always competed in different cars, so I don’t know what it’s like doing the same thing, the same job. I think I’m pretty decent at adapting, so I’m actually confident.”