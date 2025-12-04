Yamaha MotoGP boss hits back at Fabio Quartararo’s bike complaints

Yamaha MotoGP team boss Paolo Pavesio says Fabio Quartararo’s constant complaints about the bike “doesn’t help the company’s commitment”.

After several difficult years, Yamaha is plotting a new course back to the front of the grid with the development of a new V4 project.

The Japanese brand confirmed that the Valencia Grand Prix would be the last outing for its long-standing inline-four engine design.

The V4 has already contested three wildcards with Augusto Fernandez, while the race riders have tested it several times now.

Not only is it hoped that the V4 project brings Yamaha back to the front of the grid, it will also be vital in convincing 2021 world champion Fabio Quartararo to re-sign beyond 2026.

Quartararo’s complaining starting to frustrate Yamaha

Quartararo posted a faster time on the V4 Yamaha than the inline-four bike at the Valencia test, though he cautioned that the benchmark on the old M1 was not fully representative.

He did say he “likes the way the V4 rides”, but he has yet to lavish the bike with any strong praise since his first proper test on it at Misano in September.

With a decision on his MotoGP future to be made soon into 2026, Quartararo says he has “no time” to wait for the V4 to get competitive - something Yamaha says will have to happen.

In an interview with Speedweek, Pavesio patience appears to be running thin with Quartararo’s complaints.

“From a human perspective, I understand the frustration you sometimes feel,” he said.

“But we’re all professionals and we’re in the same boat. We offered him the opportunity to race for Yamaha, and he accepted.

“Complaining too much in public doesn’t help the company’s commitment.”

Quartararo ended 2025 on the inline-four bike ninth in the standings, some 122 points clear of the next-best Yamaha in Pramac’s Jack Miller.

The Frenchman was on pole five times in 2025 and achieved a dry grand prix podium at Jerez, while a ride height device issue robbed him of a victory at the British Grand Prix.

Yamaha finished last in the manufacturers’ table, but 2025 was a marked improvement over the previous season.

Again responding to Quartararo’s complaints during the 2025 season, Pavesio said: “The bike is obviously much faster over a single lap, partly thanks to Fabio.

“The bike is also faster in the sprint and a little faster in the long race.

“But the harder the race, the more we suffer.”