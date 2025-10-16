Bradley Ray “relaxed” for Brands Hatch BSB decider after “special” Oulton Park

Bradley Ray says he’s “relaxed” entering the BSB title decider at Brands Hatch.

Bradley Ray, 2025 Oulton Park (2) BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
© Ian Hopgood Photography

Facing a 30-point deficit to Kyle Ryde, the situation facing Bradley Ray entering the final round of the 2025 BSB season is almost opposite to when he won the title in 2022, but the Raceways Yamaha rider is “relaxed” nonetheless.

Three years ago, Ray won the BSB title in the first race of the weekend at Brands Hatch, the title sealed with a relatively comfortable run to fifth place.

This year, though, Ray will likely need wins in all three races and for Ryde to miss the podium in at least one in order for him to be champion.

But the 28-year-old is heading to his home circuit at Brands Hatch off the back of an Oulton Park round that saw him back to his best on Sunday after several races of struggling for form.

“Oulton Park was super good,” Ray reflected, speaking to BritishSuperbike.com.

“Race 1 was very tricky as we were the only one on the soft wet tyre, so unfortunately hit reverse in the race and just had to bring it home and score as many points as possible. 

“But Sunday was special. I felt really back to myself and really relaxed on the bike and fast and to come away with a win and a second was what we needed to keep the championship alive.”

The Oulton Park weekend saw Ray only take one point out of Ryde’s advantage over the weekend as a whole, but the way it ended allows him to enter the finale more relaxed.

“Honestly, I feel quite relaxed going into the weekend so we’ll try and give it our all and I’m really excited to head back to Brands Hatch,” he said.

“It’s a track I enjoy, obviously being back down south I get a lot of support from family and friends and it’s such a unique venue so it's even more special. 

“I feel happy going back there and the support is always really nice.”

“The pressure is on Kyle”

The points situation, as Ray sees it, is also one that puts the pressure on Ryde to get the job done, rather than for himself to overturn his deficit.

He told Crash.net at Oulton Park that he had been able to ride that weekend without thinking about the championship, and he is taking a similar approach to the final round.

“I’m just approaching the final round like every other weekend,” he said.

“I feel really relaxed and really happy with the team. 

“Honestly, I feel that the pressure is on Kyle to deliver, I have a good 30-point gap to try and close down, but going up to 36  points for a win means anything can happen, we’ve seen it in the past.”

He added: “For me it’s a case of going out and doing the best job I can, that means for me, winning races and be on the podium, that’s the first goal. 

“I just want to enjoy every lap of the weekend and give it my absolute best and come out the weekend with my head held high. 

“We will try to do the best to lift the trophy, but I’m feeling good and I can’t wait to keep going for these last three races.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

