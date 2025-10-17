2025 British Superbikes: Brands Hatch (Showdown) - Practice Results
Results from day one of round eleven of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship, returning to Brands Hatch for the Showdown finale, where it was Scott Redding who finished Friday quickest.
For the final round British Superbikes continued with the Pre-Qualifying format introduced at the last round, Oulton Park, this time with Scott Redding easing into Q2 with the top time, finishing PQ in the garage.
The Hager PBM Ducati rider had done a lot of legwork in the previous FP2 session, where he put in a huge 17 laps to get in tune with his bike at Brands.
Lap perfected, the former WSBK rider was a frontrunner, but laid his claim to the session in the final five minutes, posting a best of 1m 24.733s, which held at the top of the timesheets to the chequered flag.
Title contender Bradley Ray came closest to the benchmark lap, his previous leading time dropped to second and was just 0.094s slower for Raceways Yamaha.
With two minutes remaining Charlie Nesbitt improved two places to claim third, just 0.191s slower than Redding in a close session for MasterMac Honda.
The top four featured four different bike manufacturers as Christian Iddon improved to fourth, forced into improving by his teammate Max Cook, who was just one place behind in fifth on the second AJN Steelstock Kawasaki.
- Bradley Ray “relaxed” for Brands Hatch BSB decider after “special” Oulton Park
- 2025 Brands Hatch BSB finale “completely different” to 2024 for Kyle Ryde
|2025 British Superbikes Round 11 - Brands Hatch (Showdown)-PQ
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|Hager PBM (Ducati)
|1m 24.133s
|2
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Raceways Yamaha (Yamaha)
|+0.094s
|3
|Charlie Nesbitt
|GBR
|MasterMac Honda (Honda)
|+0.091s
|4
|Christian Iddon
|GBR
|AJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki)
|+0.223s
|5
|Max Cook
|GBR
|AJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki)
|+0.300s
|6
|Kyle Ryde
|GBR
|Nitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha)
|+0.322s
|7
|Glenn Irwin
|GBR
|Nitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha)
|+0.369s
|8
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK (Honda)
|+0.389s
|9
|Leon Haslam
|GBR
|Moto Rapido Ducati Racing(Ducati)
|+0.427s
|10
|Danny Kent
|GBR
|McAMS Racing (Yamaha)
|+0.462s
|11
|Lee Jackson
|GBR
|DAO Racing (Honda)
|+0.529s
|12
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|Cheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati)
|+0.579s
|Riders to Q1
|13
|Dean Harrison
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK (Honda)
|+0.901s
|14
|Storm Stacey
|GBR
|Bathams AJN Racing BMW (BMW)
|+1.031s
|15
|Josh Brookes
|AUS
|DAO Racing (Honda)
|+1.171s
|16
|Fraser Rogers
|GBR
|TAG Honda (Honda)
|+1.305s
|17
|Luke Hedger
|GBR
|Whitecliffe CDH Racing(Honda)
|+1.440s
|18
|Peter Hickman
|GBR
|LEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW)
|+1.508s
|19
|Davey Todd
|GBR
|LEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW)
|+1.521s
|20
|Scott Swann
|GBR
|Send My Bag Racing by IWR Honda (Honda)
|+1.554s
|21
|John McPhee
|GBR
|MasterMac Honda (Honda)
|+1.815s
|22
|Jamie Davis
|GBR
|Whitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda)
|+2.677s
|23
|Richard Kerr
|IRL
|Rokit BMW Motorrad(BMW)
|+3.085s
|24
|Blaze Baker
|RSA
|NP Racing Honda (Honda)
|+3.158s
|25
|Jaimie van Sikkelerus
|NED
|TAG Honda (Honda)
|+3.160s
Defending champion Kyle Ryde leads in the title hunt but saw his time dropping down towards the Q1 danger zone, so a last lap dash was needed to ensure Q2 progress, moving up to sixth from tenth at the chequered flag for Nitrous Competitions Yamaha.
His teammate Glenn Irwin was right behind in seventh, ahead of his old rival Tommy Bridewell in eighth for Honda Racing UK.
Leon Haslam was lower than his earlier practice pace had suggested, but with times tight being 0.417s off the session best was enough to drop the Moto Rapido Ducati rider to ninth.
Danny Kent completed the top ten on his return to finish the season with the exiting McAMS Yamaha team.
The final two Q2 slots went to Lee Jackson, the top DAO Racing rider in eleventh and Rory Skinner who was jut over half a second off the lead time but clinging onto twelfth as the session drew to a close for Cheshire Mouldings Ducati.
Dean Harrison, back in place of the injured Andrew Irwin, was the rider just missing out in 13th for Honda Racing UK, with top BMW rider Storm Stacey also heading to Q1 after finishing PQ 14th despite putting in a personal best on his last lap.
A winner in the wet at the last round in Oulton Park, Josh Brookes also just missed out on progression on the second DAO Honda in 15th.
The session saw no crashes but was a rider down after Billy McConnell fell right at the end of FP2 at Stirlings, with his bike not fixed in time for PQ.
Scott Swann was top rookie in 20th, just ahead of John McPhee, who missed valuable track time after a fall in FP1.
The FP2 session finished just five minutes before and saw Redding also lead the way, pipping long term session leader Ryde, with Cook already showing his pace in third. Haslam and Nesbitt completed the top five in a tense session, which was static towards the end as the riders shifted their attention to PQ.
|2025 British Superbikes Round 11 - Brands Hatch - FP2
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|Hager PBM (Ducati)
|1m 25.195s
|2
|Kyle Ryde
|GBR
|Nitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha)
|+0.056s
|3
|Max Cook
|GBR
|AJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki)
|+0.074s
|4
|Leon Haslam
|GBR
|Moto Rapido Ducati Racing(Ducati)
|+0.091s
|5
|Charlie Nesbitt
|GBR
|MasterMac Honda (Honda)
|+0.166s
|6
|Danny Kent
|GBR
|McAMSRacing (Yamaha)
|+0.295s
|7
|Christian Iddon
|GBR
|AJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki)
|+0.364s
|8
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Raceways Yamaha (Yamaha)
|+0.423s
|9
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|Cheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati)
|+0.463s
|10
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK (Honda)
|+0.493s
|11
|Davey Todd
|GBR
|LEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW)
|+0.572s
|12
|Glenn Irwin
|GBR
|Nitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha)
|+0.578s
|13
|Lee Jackson
|GBR
|DAO Racing (Honda)
|+0.778s
|14
|Peter Hickman
|GBR
|LEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW)
|+0.869s
|15
|Josh Brookes
|AUS
|DAO Racing (Honda)
|+0.998s
|16
|Scott Swann
|GBR
|Send My Bag Racing by IWR Honda (Honda)
|+1.042s
|17
|Storm Stacey
|GBR
|Bathams AJN Racing BMW (BMW)
|+1.118s
|18
|Fraser Rogers
|GBR
|TAG Honda (Honda)
|+1.200s
|19
|Dean Harrison
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK (Honda)
|+1.301s
|20
|Luke Hedger
|GBR
|Whitecliffe CDH Racing(Honda)
|+1.401s
|21
|Billy McConnell
|AUS
|C&L Fairburn Properties/ Look Forward Racing (Honda)
|+1.821s
|22
|Jamie Davis
|GBR
|Whitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda)
|+2.318s
|23
|Richard Kerr
|IRL
|Rokit BMW Motorrad(BMW)
|+2.452s
|24
|Blaze Baker
|RSA
|NP Racing Honda (Honda)
|+3.077s
|25
|Jaimie van Sikkelerus
|NED
|TAG Honda (Honda)
|+3.227s
|26
|John McPhee
|GBR
|MasterMac Honda (Honda)
|+3.339s
Official British Superbike Brands Hatch Records:
Best BSB lap - Shane Byrne (2017, Ducati) 1m 24.406s
Official lap record - Tommy Bridewell (2024, Honda) 1m 24.709s
Bradley Ray (2025 QP R1 - 1m 32.851s)
Brands Hatch in 2025:
Round 5:
Qualifying: 1 Ray (2 Ryde, 3 Redding)
Race One: 1 Ray (2 Redding , 3 Ryde)
Race Two: 1 Redding (2 Ryde, 3 Kent)
Race Three: 1 Ryde (2 Kent, 3 Redding)
Oulton Park in 2024:
Brands Hatch 2024:
Round 6:
Qualifying: 1 Vickers (2 Kent, 3 G Irwin)
Race One: 1 Vickers (2 Bridewell, 3 A Irwin)
Race Two: 1 Vickers (2 Bridewell, 3 Ryde)
Race Three: 1 Vickers (2 Iddon, 3 Ryde)
Round 11 (Showdown):
Qualifying: 1 Vickers (2 Jackson, 3 Brookes)
Race One: 1 Kent ( 2 Vickers , 3 Bridewell)
Race Two: 1 Bridewell (2 Ryde, 3 Vickers)
Race Three: 1 Ryde (2 Bridewell, 3 Vickers)
FP1 was an early chance to get re-acquainted with Brands Hatch, and the three riders still in with a BSB title chance heading into the weekend swapped fastest laps, with Ray going on to top the session ahead of Ryde and Haslam.
Bridewell was the best of the rest in fourth, just ahead of fellow Honda rider Nesbitt.
John McPhee was the only faller in the session, off at Surtees, with no other off track excursions in FP1. Blaze Baker had a technical issue after the chequered flag.
|2025 British Superbikes Round 11 - Brands Hatch - FP1
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Raceways Yamaha (Yamaha)
|1m 25.310s
|2
|Kyle Ryde
|GBR
|Nitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha)
|+0.102s
|3
|Leon Haslam
|GBR
|Moto Rapido Ducati Racing(Ducati)
|+0.211s
|4
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK (Honda)
|+0.227s
|5
|Charlie Nesbitt
|GBR
|MasterMac Honda (Honda)
|+0.258s
|6
|Lee Jackson
|GBR
|DAO Racing (Honda)
|+0.284s
|7
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|Cheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati)
|+0.316s
|8
|Danny Kent
|GBR
|McAMSRacing (Yamaha)
|+0.527s
|9
|Christian Iddon
|GBR
|AJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki)
|+0.571s
|10
|Max Cook
|GBR
|AJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki)
|+0.611s
|11
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|Hager PBM (Ducati)
|+0.695s
|12
|Davey Todd
|GBR
|LEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW)
|+0.749s
|13
|Fraser Rogers
|GBR
|TAG Honda (Honda)
|+0.814s
|14
|Josh Brookes
|AUS
|DAO Racing (Honda)
|+0.853s
|15
|Glenn Irwin
|GBR
|Nitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha)
|+0.866s
|16
|Storm Stacey
|GBR
|Bathams AJN Racing BMW (BMW)
|+0.867s
|17
|Dean Harrison
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK (Honda)
|+0.880s
|18
|Billy McConnell
|AUS
|C&L Fairburn Properties/ Look Forward Racing (Honda)
|+1.143s
|19
|Scott Swann
|GBR
|Send My Bag Racing by IWR Honda (Honda)
|+1.177s
|20
|Peter Hickman
|GBR
|LEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW)
|+1.553s
|21
|Luke Hedger
|GBR
|Whitecliffe CDH Racing(Honda)
|+1.624s
|22
|Jaimie van Sikkelerus
|NED
|TAG Honda (Honda)
|+2.353s
|23
|Jamie Davis
|GBR
|Whitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda)
|+2.567s
|24
|Richard Kerr
|IRL
|Rokit BMW Motorrad(BMW)
|+2.774s
|25
|John McPhee
|GBR
|MasterMac Honda (Honda)
|+2.843s
|26
|Blaze Baker
|RSA
|NP Racing Honda (Honda)
|+3.487s