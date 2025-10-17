2025 British Superbikes: Brands Hatch (Showdown) - Practice Results

For the final round British Superbikes continued with the Pre-Qualifying format introduced at the last round, Oulton Park, this time with Scott Redding easing into Q2 with the top time, finishing PQ in the garage.

The Hager PBM Ducati rider had done a lot of legwork in the previous FP2 session, where he put in a huge 17 laps to get in tune with his bike at Brands.

Lap perfected, the former WSBK rider was a frontrunner, but laid his claim to the session in the final five minutes, posting a best of 1m 24.733s, which held at the top of the timesheets to the chequered flag.

Title contender Bradley Ray came closest to the benchmark lap, his previous leading time dropped to second and was just 0.094s slower for Raceways Yamaha.

With two minutes remaining Charlie Nesbitt improved two places to claim third, just 0.191s slower than Redding in a close session for MasterMac Honda.

The top four featured four different bike manufacturers as Christian Iddon improved to fourth, forced into improving by his teammate Max Cook, who was just one place behind in fifth on the second AJN Steelstock Kawasaki.

2025 British Superbikes Round 11 - Brands Hatch (Showdown)-PQ Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Scott Redding GBR Hager PBM (Ducati) 1m 24.133s 2 Bradley Ray GBR Raceways Yamaha (Yamaha) +0.094s 3 Charlie Nesbitt GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) +0.091s 4 Christian Iddon GBR AJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki) +0.223s 5 Max Cook GBR AJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki) +0.300s 6 Kyle Ryde GBR Nitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha) +0.322s 7 Glenn Irwin GBR Nitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha) +0.369s 8 Tommy Bridewell GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +0.389s 9 Leon Haslam GBR Moto Rapido Ducati Racing(Ducati) +0.427s 10 Danny Kent GBR McAMS Racing (Yamaha) +0.462s 11 Lee Jackson GBR DAO Racing (Honda) +0.529s 12 Rory Skinner GBR Cheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati) +0.579s Riders to Q1 13 Dean Harrison GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +0.901s 14 Storm Stacey GBR Bathams AJN Racing BMW (BMW) +1.031s 15 Josh Brookes AUS DAO Racing (Honda) +1.171s 16 Fraser Rogers GBR TAG Honda (Honda) +1.305s 17 Luke Hedger GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing(Honda) +1.440s 18 Peter Hickman GBR LEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW) +1.508s 19 Davey Todd GBR LEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW) +1.521s 20 Scott Swann GBR Send My Bag Racing by IWR Honda (Honda) +1.554s 21 John McPhee GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) +1.815s 22 Jamie Davis GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda) +2.677s 23 Richard Kerr IRL Rokit BMW Motorrad(BMW) +3.085s 24 Blaze Baker RSA NP Racing Honda (Honda) +3.158s 25 Jaimie van Sikkelerus NED TAG Honda (Honda) +3.160s

Defending champion Kyle Ryde leads in the title hunt but saw his time dropping down towards the Q1 danger zone, so a last lap dash was needed to ensure Q2 progress, moving up to sixth from tenth at the chequered flag for Nitrous Competitions Yamaha.

His teammate Glenn Irwin was right behind in seventh, ahead of his old rival Tommy Bridewell in eighth for Honda Racing UK.

Leon Haslam was lower than his earlier practice pace had suggested, but with times tight being 0.417s off the session best was enough to drop the Moto Rapido Ducati rider to ninth.

Danny Kent completed the top ten on his return to finish the season with the exiting McAMS Yamaha team.

The final two Q2 slots went to Lee Jackson, the top DAO Racing rider in eleventh and Rory Skinner who was jut over half a second off the lead time but clinging onto twelfth as the session drew to a close for Cheshire Mouldings Ducati.

Dean Harrison, back in place of the injured Andrew Irwin, was the rider just missing out in 13th for Honda Racing UK, with top BMW rider Storm Stacey also heading to Q1 after finishing PQ 14th despite putting in a personal best on his last lap.

A winner in the wet at the last round in Oulton Park, Josh Brookes also just missed out on progression on the second DAO Honda in 15th.

The session saw no crashes but was a rider down after Billy McConnell fell right at the end of FP2 at Stirlings, with his bike not fixed in time for PQ.

Scott Swann was top rookie in 20th, just ahead of John McPhee, who missed valuable track time after a fall in FP1.



The FP2 session finished just five minutes before and saw Redding also lead the way, pipping long term session leader Ryde, with Cook already showing his pace in third. Haslam and Nesbitt completed the top five in a tense session, which was static towards the end as the riders shifted their attention to PQ.

2025 British Superbikes Round 11 - Brands Hatch - FP2 Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Scott Redding GBR Hager PBM (Ducati) 1m 25.195s 2 Kyle Ryde GBR Nitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha) +0.056s 3 Max Cook GBR AJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki) +0.074s 4 Leon Haslam GBR Moto Rapido Ducati Racing(Ducati) +0.091s 5 Charlie Nesbitt GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) +0.166s 6 Danny Kent GBR McAMSRacing (Yamaha) +0.295s 7 Christian Iddon GBR AJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki) +0.364s 8 Bradley Ray GBR Raceways Yamaha (Yamaha) +0.423s 9 Rory Skinner GBR Cheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati) +0.463s 10 Tommy Bridewell GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +0.493s 11 Davey Todd GBR LEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW) +0.572s 12 Glenn Irwin GBR Nitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha) +0.578s 13 Lee Jackson GBR DAO Racing (Honda) +0.778s 14 Peter Hickman GBR LEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW) +0.869s 15 Josh Brookes AUS DAO Racing (Honda) +0.998s 16 Scott Swann GBR Send My Bag Racing by IWR Honda (Honda) +1.042s 17 Storm Stacey GBR Bathams AJN Racing BMW (BMW) +1.118s 18 Fraser Rogers GBR TAG Honda (Honda) +1.200s 19 Dean Harrison GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +1.301s 20 Luke Hedger GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing(Honda) +1.401s 21 Billy McConnell AUS C&L Fairburn Properties/ Look Forward Racing (Honda) +1.821s 22 Jamie Davis GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda) +2.318s 23 Richard Kerr IRL Rokit BMW Motorrad(BMW) +2.452s 24 Blaze Baker RSA NP Racing Honda (Honda) +3.077s 25 Jaimie van Sikkelerus NED TAG Honda (Honda) +3.227s 26 John McPhee GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) +3.339s

Official British Superbike Brands Hatch Records:

Best BSB lap - Shane Byrne (2017, Ducati) 1m 24.406s

Official lap record - Tommy Bridewell (2024, Honda) 1m 24.709s

Bradley Ray (2025 QP R1 - 1m 32.851s)

Brands Hatch in 2025:

Round 5:

Qualifying: 1 Ray (2 Ryde, 3 Redding)

Race One: 1 Ray (2 Redding , 3 Ryde)

Race Two: 1 Redding (2 Ryde, 3 Kent)

Race Three: 1 Ryde (2 Kent, 3 Redding)

Oulton Park in 2024:

Brands Hatch 2024:

Round 6:

Qualifying: 1 Vickers (2 Kent, 3 G Irwin)

Race One: 1 Vickers (2 Bridewell, 3 A Irwin)

Race Two: 1 Vickers (2 Bridewell, 3 Ryde)

Race Three: 1 Vickers (2 Iddon, 3 Ryde)

Round 11 (Showdown):

Qualifying: 1 Vickers (2 Jackson, 3 Brookes)

Race One: 1 Kent ( 2 Vickers , 3 Bridewell)

Race Two: 1 Bridewell (2 Ryde, 3 Vickers)

Race Three: 1 Ryde (2 Bridewell, 3 Vickers)



FP1 was an early chance to get re-acquainted with Brands Hatch, and the three riders still in with a BSB title chance heading into the weekend swapped fastest laps, with Ray going on to top the session ahead of Ryde and Haslam.

Bridewell was the best of the rest in fourth, just ahead of fellow Honda rider Nesbitt.

John McPhee was the only faller in the session, off at Surtees, with no other off track excursions in FP1. Blaze Baker had a technical issue after the chequered flag.

2025 British Superbikes Round 11 - Brands Hatch - FP1 Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Bradley Ray GBR Raceways Yamaha (Yamaha) 1m 25.310s 2 Kyle Ryde GBR Nitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha) +0.102s 3 Leon Haslam GBR Moto Rapido Ducati Racing(Ducati) +0.211s 4 Tommy Bridewell GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +0.227s 5 Charlie Nesbitt GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) +0.258s 6 Lee Jackson GBR DAO Racing (Honda) +0.284s 7 Rory Skinner GBR Cheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati) +0.316s 8 Danny Kent GBR McAMSRacing (Yamaha) +0.527s 9 Christian Iddon GBR AJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki) +0.571s 10 Max Cook GBR AJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki) +0.611s 11 Scott Redding GBR Hager PBM (Ducati) +0.695s 12 Davey Todd GBR LEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW) +0.749s 13 Fraser Rogers GBR TAG Honda (Honda) +0.814s 14 Josh Brookes AUS DAO Racing (Honda) +0.853s 15 Glenn Irwin GBR Nitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha) +0.866s 16 Storm Stacey GBR Bathams AJN Racing BMW (BMW) +0.867s 17 Dean Harrison GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +0.880s 18 Billy McConnell AUS C&L Fairburn Properties/ Look Forward Racing (Honda) +1.143s 19 Scott Swann GBR Send My Bag Racing by IWR Honda (Honda) +1.177s 20 Peter Hickman GBR LEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW) +1.553s 21 Luke Hedger GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing(Honda) +1.624s 22 Jaimie van Sikkelerus NED TAG Honda (Honda) +2.353s 23 Jamie Davis GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda) +2.567s 24 Richard Kerr IRL Rokit BMW Motorrad(BMW) +2.774s 25 John McPhee GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) +2.843s 26 Blaze Baker RSA NP Racing Honda (Honda) +3.487s

