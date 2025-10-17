2025 British Superbikes: Brands Hatch (Showdown) - Practice Results

Results from day one of round eleven of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship, returning to Brands Hatch for the Showdown finale, where it was Scott Redding who finished Friday quickest.

Scott Redding, BSB, 2025, Brands Hatch
Scott Redding, BSB, 2025, Brands Hatch
© Ian Hopgood Photography

For the final round British Superbikes continued with the Pre-Qualifying format introduced at the last round, Oulton Park, this time with Scott Redding easing into Q2 with the top time, finishing PQ in the garage.

The Hager PBM Ducati rider had done a lot of legwork in the previous FP2 session, where he put in a huge 17 laps to get in tune with his bike at Brands.

Lap perfected, the former WSBK rider was a frontrunner, but laid his claim to the session in the final five minutes, posting a best of 1m 24.733s, which held at the top of the timesheets to the chequered flag.

Title contender Bradley Ray came closest to the benchmark lap, his previous leading time dropped to second and was just 0.094s slower for Raceways Yamaha.

With two minutes remaining Charlie Nesbitt improved two places to claim third, just 0.191s slower than Redding in a close session for MasterMac Honda.

The top four featured four different bike manufacturers as Christian Iddon improved to fourth, forced into improving by his teammate Max Cook, who was just one place behind in fifth on the second AJN Steelstock Kawasaki.

2025 British Superbikes Round 11 - Brands Hatch  (Showdown)-PQ
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Scott ReddingGBRHager PBM (Ducati)1m 24.133s
2Bradley RayGBRRaceways Yamaha (Yamaha)+0.094s
3Charlie NesbittGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)+0.091s
4Christian IddonGBRAJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki)+0.223s
5Max CookGBRAJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki)+0.300s
6Kyle RydeGBRNitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha)+0.322s
7Glenn IrwinGBRNitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha)+0.369s
8Tommy BridewellGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+0.389s
9Leon HaslamGBRMoto Rapido Ducati Racing(Ducati)+0.427s
10Danny KentGBRMcAMS Racing (Yamaha)+0.462s
11Lee JacksonGBRDAO Racing (Honda)+0.529s
12Rory SkinnerGBRCheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati)+0.579s
   Riders to Q1 
13Dean HarrisonGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+0.901s
14Storm StaceyGBRBathams AJN Racing BMW (BMW)+1.031s
15Josh BrookesAUSDAO Racing (Honda)+1.171s
16Fraser RogersGBRTAG Honda (Honda)+1.305s
17Luke HedgerGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing(Honda)+1.440s
18Peter HickmanGBRLEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW)+1.508s
19Davey ToddGBRLEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW)+1.521s
20Scott SwannGBRSend My Bag Racing by IWR Honda (Honda)+1.554s
21John McPheeGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)+1.815s
22Jamie DavisGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda)+2.677s
23Richard KerrIRLRokit BMW Motorrad(BMW)+3.085s
24Blaze BakerRSANP Racing Honda (Honda)+3.158s
25Jaimie van SikkelerusNEDTAG Honda (Honda)+3.160s

Defending champion Kyle Ryde leads in the title hunt but saw his time dropping down towards the Q1 danger zone, so a last lap dash was needed to ensure Q2 progress, moving up to sixth from tenth at the chequered flag for Nitrous Competitions Yamaha.

His teammate Glenn Irwin was right behind in seventh, ahead of his old rival Tommy Bridewell in eighth for Honda Racing UK.

Leon Haslam was lower than his earlier practice pace had suggested, but with times tight being 0.417s off the session best was enough to drop the Moto Rapido Ducati rider to ninth.

Danny Kent completed the top ten on his return to finish the season with the exiting McAMS Yamaha team.

The final two Q2 slots went to Lee Jackson, the top DAO Racing rider in eleventh and Rory Skinner who was jut over half a second off the lead time but clinging onto twelfth as the session drew to a close for Cheshire Mouldings Ducati.

Dean Harrison, back in place of the injured Andrew Irwin, was the rider just missing out in 13th for Honda Racing UK, with top BMW rider Storm Stacey also heading to Q1 after finishing PQ 14th despite putting in a personal best on his last lap.

A winner in the wet at the last round in Oulton Park, Josh Brookes also just missed out on progression on the second DAO Honda in 15th.

The session saw no crashes but was a rider down after Billy McConnell fell right at the end of FP2 at Stirlings, with his bike not fixed in time for PQ.

Scott Swann was top rookie in 20th, just ahead of John McPhee, who missed valuable track time after a fall in FP1.


The FP2 session finished just five minutes before and saw Redding also lead the way, pipping long term session leader Ryde, with Cook already showing his pace in third. Haslam and Nesbitt completed the top five in a tense session, which was static towards the end as the riders shifted their attention to PQ.

2025 British Superbikes Round 11 - Brands Hatch  - FP2
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Scott ReddingGBRHager PBM (Ducati)1m 25.195s
2Kyle RydeGBRNitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha)+0.056s
3Max CookGBRAJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki)+0.074s
4Leon HaslamGBRMoto Rapido Ducati Racing(Ducati)+0.091s
5Charlie NesbittGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)+0.166s
6Danny KentGBRMcAMSRacing (Yamaha)+0.295s
7Christian IddonGBRAJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki)+0.364s
8Bradley RayGBRRaceways Yamaha (Yamaha)+0.423s
9Rory SkinnerGBRCheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati)+0.463s
10Tommy BridewellGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+0.493s
11Davey ToddGBRLEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW)+0.572s
12Glenn IrwinGBRNitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha)+0.578s
13Lee JacksonGBRDAO Racing (Honda)+0.778s
14Peter HickmanGBRLEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW)+0.869s
15Josh BrookesAUSDAO Racing (Honda)+0.998s
16Scott SwannGBRSend My Bag Racing by IWR Honda (Honda)+1.042s
17Storm StaceyGBRBathams AJN Racing BMW (BMW)+1.118s
18Fraser RogersGBRTAG Honda (Honda)+1.200s
19Dean HarrisonGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+1.301s
20Luke HedgerGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing(Honda)+1.401s
21Billy McConnellAUSC&L Fairburn Properties/ Look Forward Racing (Honda)+1.821s
22Jamie DavisGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda)+2.318s
23Richard KerrIRLRokit BMW Motorrad(BMW)+2.452s
24Blaze BakerRSANP Racing Honda (Honda)+3.077s
25Jaimie van SikkelerusNEDTAG Honda (Honda)+3.227s
26John McPheeGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)+3.339s

       Official British Superbike Brands Hatch Records:

Best BSB lap - Shane Byrne (2017, Ducati) 1m 24.406s
Official lap record - Tommy Bridewell (2024, Honda) 1m 24.709s

Bradley Ray (2025 QP R1 - 1m 32.851s)

Brands Hatch in 2025:

Round 5: 
Qualifying: 1 Ray (2 Ryde, 3 Redding)
Race One: 1 Ray (2 Redding , 3 Ryde)
Race  Two: 1 Redding (2 Ryde, 3 Kent)
Race Three: 1 Ryde (2 Kent, 3 Redding)
Oulton Park in 2024:

Brands Hatch 2024:

Round 6:
Qualifying: 1 Vickers (2 Kent, 3 G Irwin)
Race One: 1 Vickers  (2 Bridewell, 3 A Irwin)
Race Two: 1 Vickers  (2 Bridewell, 3 Ryde)
Race Three: 1 Vickers  (2 Iddon, 3 Ryde)

Round 11 (Showdown):
Qualifying: 1 Vickers (2 Jackson, 3 Brookes)
Race One: 1 Kent ( 2 Vickers , 3 Bridewell)
Race Two: 1 Bridewell (2 Ryde, 3 Vickers)
Race Three: 1 Ryde (2 Bridewell, 3 Vickers)


FP1 was an early chance to get re-acquainted with Brands Hatch, and the three riders still in with a BSB title chance heading into the weekend swapped fastest laps, with Ray going on to top the session ahead of Ryde and Haslam.

Bridewell was the best of the rest in fourth, just ahead of fellow Honda rider Nesbitt.

John McPhee was the only faller in the session, off at Surtees, with no other off track excursions in FP1. Blaze Baker had a technical issue after the chequered flag.     

2025 British Superbikes Round 11 - Brands Hatch  - FP1
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Bradley RayGBRRaceways Yamaha (Yamaha)1m 25.310s
2Kyle RydeGBRNitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha)+0.102s
3Leon HaslamGBRMoto Rapido Ducati Racing(Ducati)+0.211s
4Tommy BridewellGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+0.227s
5Charlie NesbittGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)+0.258s
6Lee JacksonGBRDAO Racing (Honda)+0.284s
7Rory SkinnerGBRCheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati)+0.316s
8Danny KentGBRMcAMSRacing (Yamaha)+0.527s
9Christian IddonGBRAJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki)+0.571s
10Max CookGBRAJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki)+0.611s
11Scott ReddingGBRHager PBM (Ducati)+0.695s
12Davey ToddGBRLEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW)+0.749s
13Fraser RogersGBRTAG Honda (Honda)+0.814s
14Josh BrookesAUSDAO Racing (Honda)+0.853s
15Glenn IrwinGBRNitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha)+0.866s
16Storm StaceyGBRBathams AJN Racing BMW (BMW)+0.867s
17Dean HarrisonGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+0.880s
18Billy McConnellAUSC&L Fairburn Properties/ Look Forward Racing (Honda)+1.143s
19Scott SwannGBRSend My Bag Racing by IWR Honda (Honda)+1.177s
20Peter HickmanGBRLEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW)+1.553s
21Luke HedgerGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing(Honda)+1.624s
22Jaimie van SikkelerusNEDTAG Honda (Honda)+2.353s
23Jamie DavisGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda)+2.567s
24Richard KerrIRLRokit BMW Motorrad(BMW)+2.774s
25John McPheeGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)+2.843s
26Blaze BakerRSANP Racing Honda (Honda)+3.487s

                                                   

Read More

Latest News

F1 News
George Russell must “get control of his own destiny” amid Max Verstappen threat
17m ago
Russell has been given a multi-year deal by McLaren
WSBK News
Jonathan Rea: Yamaha “really difficult to ride”, “pace is nowhere” at Spanish WorldSBK
19m ago
Jonathan Rea, 2025 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Would could McLaren’s consequences be? Martin Brundle offers theory
33m ago
Norris and Piastri are battling for their first world title
WSBK News
Toprak Razgatlioglu “level is not like” Nicolo Bulega at Spanish WorldSBK
1h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Kimi Antonelli aware he must “perform at my best” to secure long-term Mercedes F1 seat
1h ago
Kimi Antonelli

More News

F1 News
‘Not an egg-and-spoon race’ - McLaren interference prompts questions
1h ago
Norris revealed he faces "repercussions" for the rest of the year
F1
2025 F1 United States GP - FP1 & Sprint Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES!
1h ago
Pierre Gasly
F1 News
Mohammed Ben Sulayem to remain FIA president as rule quirk blocks rivals
1h ago
Mohammed Ben Sulayem is set for a second term in office
F1 News
Max Verstappen’s cheeky reply on why McLaren’s ‘papaya rules’ wouldn’t affect him
1h ago
Max Verstappen
WSBK News
Nicolo Bulega sends Spanish WorldSBK warning: “We have some time to gain”
1h ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.