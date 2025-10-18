2025 British Superbikes: Brands Hatch (Showdown) - Qualifying Results

Results from qualifying at the eleventh round of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship, as the Showdown finale got under way with qualifying - with Bradley Ray secure pole position.

Bradley Ray, BSB, 2025, Brands Hatch, Showdown
Bradley Ray, BSB, 2025, Brands Hatch, Showdown
© Ian Hopgood Photography

British Superbikes qualifying for round round eleven, the Showdown finale at Brands Hatch, saw 

the ‘Battle of the Champions’ ignited, with Bradley Ray putting down a statement lap for pole position, pipping title rival Kyle Ryde.

The duo were fighting it out at the top of the timesheets all session, but it had been Ryde who lead at the chequered flag.

In second, Ray made it around for one final shot at pole on the Raceways Yamaha, with a superb final 1m 24.278s lap taking the top spot on the grid - under the old lap record but just short of the all time best lap.

That push could not be answered by Ryde, who had already taken the chequered flag on his Nitrous Competitions Yamaha, finishing just 0.151s slower, putting the both of the main title protagonists at the front of the grid.
 

They will be joined on the front row by Christian Iddon, who continued his electric close to the season with a lap that took him to third just after Ryde had hit provisional pole, but was half a second of the lead duo for AJN Steelstock Kawasaki in the last qualifying outing for the green bikes in BSB.

Tommy Bridewell moved up eleven places, the same amount as Iddon, at the same time as the duo were together on track, bringing his Honda Racing UK bike to fourth, where h stayed by the chequered flag.

Rory Skinner just made it into Q2 directly from PQ and was rewarded with more tyres to choose from after only using one set on Friday. The Cheshire Mouldings rider topped the earlier FP2 on his return after taking a knock to the head at Oulton Park, going to to claim fifth in Q2.


Scott Redding was fastest on Friday, moving straight to Q2 with the top time, with sixth the best he could achieve in qualifying as the pace picked up for Hager PBM Ducati.

Leon Haslam’s slim, mainly mathematical  hopes hinge on wins, an uphill task at best to keep his slim title chance alive, made all the more difficult from seventh for Moto Rapido Ducati.

Danny Kent was eighth on his return with the departing McAMS Mar-Train outfit after missing the last round to recover from injury.

Lee Jackson was second with seven minutes remaining, but dropped back to ninth as the clock hit zero for DAO Racing.

Max Cook completed the top ten in qualifying on the second Kawasaki.

2025 British Superbikes Round 11 - Brands Hatch  - Qualifying
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Bradley RayGBRRaceways Yamaha (Yamaha)1m 24.278s
2Kyle RydeGBRNitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha)+0.151s
3Christian IddonGBRAJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki)+0.518s
4Tommy BridewellGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+0.562s
5Rory SkinnerGBRCheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati)+0.566s
6Scott ReddingGBRHager PBM (Ducati)+0.583s
7Leon HaslamGBRMoto Rapido Ducati Racing(Ducati)+0.592s
8Danny KentGBRMcAMSRacing (Yamaha)+0.718s
9Lee JacksonGBRDAO Racing (Honda)+0.742s
10Max CookGBRAJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki)+0.882s
11Glenn IrwinGBRNitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha)+0.991s
12Josh BrookesAUSDAO Racing (Honda)+1.437s
13Peter HickmanGBRLEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW)+1.468s
14Storm StaceyGBRBathams AJN Racing BMW (BMW)+1.472s
15Charlie NesbittGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)+1.800s
  Q1  
PosRiderNatTeamTime
16Luke HedgerGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing(Honda)1m 25.848s
17Dean HarrisonGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)1m 25.896s
18John McPheeGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)1m 25.950s
19Fraser RogersGBRTAG Honda (Honda)1m 26.153s
20Davey ToddGBRLEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW)1m 26.596s
21Scott SwannGBRSend My Bag Racing by IWR Honda (Honda)1m 26.727s
22Jamie DavisGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda)1m 27.075s
23Richard KerrIRLRokit BMW Motorrad(BMW)1m 27.149s
24Jaimie van SikkelerusNEDTAG Honda (Honda)1m 27.183s
25Blaze BakerRSANP Racing Honda (Honda)1m 27.284s

Glenn Irwin finished the session in the pits after picking up three places just before the chequered flag came out on the second Nitrous Competitions Yamaha, holding eleventh,

A winner in the wet at the last round, Josh Brookes was the best of the rider to move out of A1, in twelfth on the second DAO Racing bike.

There was some kind of issue for Charlie Nesbitt, who only completed two laps, leaving him last in the session.


Official British Superbike Brands Hatch Records:

Best BSB lap - Shane Byrne (2017, Ducati) 1m 24.406s
Official lap record - Tommy Bridewell (2024, Honda) 1m 24.709s
New lap racord - Bradley Ray (2025, Yamaha, Q2 - 1m 24.278s)

Brands Hatch in 2025:

Round 5: 
Qualifying: 1 Ray (2 Ryde, 3 Redding)
Race One: 1 Ray (2 Redding , 3 Ryde)
Race  Two: 1 Redding (2 Ryde, 3 Kent)
Race Three: 1 Ryde (2 Kent, 3 Redding)
Oulton Park in 2024:

Brands Hatch 2024:

Round 6:
Qualifying: 1 Vickers (2 Kent, 3 G Irwin)
Race One: 1 Vickers  (2 Bridewell, 3 A Irwin)
Race Two: 1 Vickers  (2 Bridewell, 3 Ryde)
Race Three: 1 Vickers  (2 Iddon, 3 Ryde)

Round 11 (Showdown):
Qualifying: 1 Vickers (2 Jackson, 3 Brookes)
Race One: 1 Kent ( 2 Vickers , 3 Bridewell)
Race Two: 1 Bridewell (2 Ryde, 3 Vickers)
Race Three: 1 Ryde (2 Bridewell, 3 Vickers)


Q1 - Storm Stacey makes changes to top the session

Storm Stacey (14th) made alterations to his bike with his team during a red flag stoppage that made all the difference to the Bathams BMW, with a late fast lap seeing him move on to Q2 with the best time, joined by Peter Hickman (13th) and Brookes.

The red flag was for Fraser Rogers crash.

Rogers had just dropped to fourth and out of the progression places, leading to a PB push lap - his bike let go through Clearways and the Clarke Curve, straight down the middle of the track, Rogers walked away but the carnage left by his shattered TAG Honda caused a red flag with just over seven minutes remaining. In his absence his time dropped to seventh, for 19th on the race one grid,

Fourth was taken over by Luke Hedger, who briefly lead before becoming the rider to just miss out , with Andrew Irwin’s replacement at Honda Racing UK, Dean Harrison fifth.

John McPhee flirted with the progression slots, but was shuffled back to sixth (18th) for MasterMac Honda, the top rookie with Scott Swann ninth in the session, for 21st on the grid.

There were further incidents with Jamie Davis running through the gravel at Druids, while Blaze Baker fell on the Cooper Straight.

Billy McConnell’s bike woes continued - he was not on track in Q1 after a fall on Friday and heading straight back to his garage in FP3.

Read More

Latest News

WSBK Results
2025 Spanish WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Race 1
10m ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK Results
2025 Spanish WorldSBK: Race 1 Results
53m ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
BSB Results
2025 British Superbikes: Brands Hatch (Showdown) - Qualifying Results
1h ago
Bradley Ray, BSB, 2025, Brands Hatch, Showdown
WSBK
2025 Spanish WorldSBK: Race 1 LIVE UPDATES
1h ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
2025 Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island: Start times and how to watch
3h ago
Pedro Acosta, leads Luca Marini

More News

MotoGP News
Starting grid for the 2025 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix after penalties
3h ago
Fabio Quartararo, Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 Australian MotoGP qualifying
WSBK News
Nicolo Bulega Spanish WorldSBK pole lap “like a MotoGP time” - Toprak Razgatlioglu
3h ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Spanish WorldSBK, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi “scared”, “didn’t know what to do” after MotoGP sprint bird strike
3h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Australian MotoGP
WSBK News
What Toprak Razgatlioglu needs to clinch 2025 WorldSBK title in Jerez Race 1
3h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Pol Espargaro ‘struggling to adapt’ to ‘race situations’ in MotoGP comeback
3h ago
Pol Espargaro, Tech3 KTM, 2025 Australian MotoGP