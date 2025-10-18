2025 British Superbikes: Brands Hatch (Showdown) - Race Results (1)

Results from race one, round eleven of the 2025 Bennetts Superbike Championship returning to Brands Hatch for the Showdown finale, where Scott Redding beat both title rivals for victory.

Scott Redding, BSB, 2025, Brands Hatch. Showdown
Scott Redding, BSB, 2025, Brands Hatch. Showdown
© Ian Hopgood Photography

The first race of the final British Superbikes Showdown weekend at Brands Hatch saw Scott Redding take a win that was both thrilling and cautious all at once as he tried to avoid upsetting the tile battle, while pushing for a win at Brands Hatch, his second a the track and sixth in his shortened season.

The Hager PBM Ducati rider had started the 20 lap race from sixth after trying a one tyre strategy, that had not really paid off.

After dropping to seventh as Leon Haslam enjoyed an early charge, Redding regrouped, and was up to fifth on lap six.

After the tense start, the #4 picked off Christian Iddon by lap eight, but had a tougher job with fellow Ducati rider Rory Skinner.

On similar machinery, Redding went up the inside of the Cheshire Mouldings rider on lap twelve.

That left Redding sat in behind the leaders, With Bradley Ray in front of Kyle Ryde at the time as the title battle played out at the head of the race .Redding had been very vocal ahead of the final round that he did not want to play a part in deciding the title, but if a win was on he would go for it, which he did - true to his word the ‘comeback kid’ first safely pulling under Ryde, then wasting no time in doing the same to Ray.

With the title duo worrying about each other Redding was able to pull away, and could not be caught despite a late charge from Ray, leading though the chequered flag by 0.151s. 

Ray had started from pole after a lap under the old lap record had given a small advantage, but that did not last as far as the first corner with Ryde under the Raceways Yamaha bike as the duo began swapping the lead position from the off.

Ray had not long been back in front when Redding made his move for the win, wit his last lap to try ad push for victory so fast that the #28 set he best lap of the race on the last lap, securing pole again for the sprint, while achieving his goal of finishing ahead of Ryde to claw back some valuable points.

Ryde had tyre grip issues for the four laps, but held a gap over fourth, so was comfortable enough t drop back and guarantee third on he Nitrous Competitions Yamaha.

Skinner could not keep pace with the leaders, finishing juts off the group in fourth.

Danny Kent inherited fifth as Christian Iddon slipped off at Druids on lap fifteen having started on the  front row and originally been a feature in the lead group, with the McAMS rider having a gap in front and behind, so never looked like losing the position.

It was a different story for the next riders to finish, with Max Cook the top Kawasaki with Iddon out of the race, the AJN Steelstock rider was pushed all the way to the line by Leon Haslam, who had to settle for seventh, ending the slim mathematical hope of the tile for the Moto Rapido Ducati rider.

Charlie Nesbitt had issues in qualifying which saw him last in Q2. From 15th on the grid, the MasterMac rider pushed his way forward for eighth at the race conclusion after an impressive run through the pack.

Lee Jackson also made forward progress in ninth for DAO Racing, with Glenn Irwin completing the top ten in the second Nitrous Competitions seat.

2025 British Superbikes Round 11 - Brands Hatch Race Results (1)
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Scott ReddingGBRHager PBM (Ducati)28m 29.165s
2Bradley RayGBRRaceways Yamaha (Yamaha)+0.151s
3Kyle RydeGBRNitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha)+1.284s
4Rory SkinnerGBRCheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati)+3.235s
5Danny KentGBRMcAMSRacing (Yamaha)+4.068s
6Max CookGBRAJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki)+7.254s
7Leon HaslamGBRMoto Rapido Ducati Racing(Ducati)+7.608s
8Charlie NesbittGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)+11.584s
9Lee JacksonGBRDAO Racing (Honda)+11.622s
10Glenn IrwinGBRNitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha)+22.040s
11Storm StaceyGBRBathams AJN Racing BMW (BMW)+23.552s
12Josh BrookesAUSDAO Racing (Honda)+23.569s
13Fraser RogersGBRTAG Honda (Honda)+30.506s
14Fraser RogersGBRTAG Honda (Honda)+30.417s
15Dean HarrisonGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+30.867s
16Scott SwannGBRSend My Bag Racing by IWR Honda (Honda)+32.462s
17John McPheeGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)+32.604s
18Billy McConnellAUSC&L Fairburn Properties/ Look Forward Racing (Honda)+41.223s
19Davey ToddGBRLEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW)+1m 00.843s
20Luke HedgerGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing(Honda)DNF
21Christian IddonGBRAJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki)DNF
22Jaimie van SikkelerusNLDTAG Honda (Honda)DNF
23Richard KerrIRLRokit BMW Motorrad(BMW)DNF
24Tommy BridewellGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)DNF
25Jamie DavisGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda)DNF
26Blaze BakerRSANP Racing Honda (Honda)DNS


Storm Stacey kept working on his Bathams bike, with the BMW not suiting Brands Hatch straight out of the box, to move from 14th on the grid to eleventh after slipping out of the top fifteen  briefly in a tight battle for the final points places.

Josh Brookes managed to work his way back to where he started in twelfth on the second DAO Racing bike.

Peter Hickman also fought back in for 14th for LEW 8Ten Racing, with Dean Harrison, replacing Andrew Irwin at Honda, picking up the final point.

Official British Superbike Brands Hatch Records:

Best BSB lap - Shane Byrne (2017, Ducati) 1m 24.406s
Official lap record - Tommy Bridewell (2024, Honda) 1m 24.709s
New lap racord - Bradley Ray (2025, Yamaha, Q2 - 1m 24.278s)

Brands Hatch in 2025:

Round 5: 
Qualifying: 1 Ray (2 Ryde, 3 Redding)
Race One: 1 Ray (2 Redding , 3 Ryde)
Race  Two: 1 Redding (2 Ryde, 3 Kent)
Race Three: 1 Ryde (2 Kent, 3 Redding)
Oulton Park in 2024:

Brands Hatch 2024:

Round 6:
Qualifying: 1 Vickers (2 Kent, 3 G Irwin)
Race One: 1 Vickers  (2 Bridewell, 3 A Irwin)
Race Two: 1 Vickers  (2 Bridewell, 3 Ryde)
Race Three: 1 Vickers  (2 Iddon, 3 Ryde)

Round 11 (Showdown):
Qualifying: 1 Vickers (2 Jackson, 3 Brookes)
Race One: 1 Kent ( 2 Vickers , 3 Bridewell)
Race Two: 1 Bridewell (2 Ryde, 3 Vickers)
Race Three: 1 Ryde (2 Bridewell, 3 Vickers)

Billy McConnell was last after not appearing in qualifying, and fought up to 18th in the race

Iddon was not the only faller, with Tommy Bridewell  the first to fall, shaking his head at Surtees on lap seven.

There were also several retirements, with Jamie Davis, Richard Kerr, Jaimie van Sikkelerus and Luke Hedger all pulling back into the pits.

Blaze Baker did not start race one.

Championship Standings

Third brought Ryde 27 points, taking him to 472 points. Second for Ray added 30 to his total, now on 445, wit the gap now at 27 between the pair, a three point cut to Ray after race one.

Haslam is out of the running but still third overall on 362.


A win sees Redding up to fifth despite not starting his BSB journey until Knockhill, now on 272.5 passing fallers Iddon and Bridewell, who both stay on 272 after a DNF.

Both rookies John McPhee and Scott Swann flirted with a points finish but slipped outon the last laps. Swann was ahead on he track, but a no score for both leaves McPhee ahead on 53 to Swann on 47.5 points.
 

Read More

Latest News

BSB Results
2025 British Superbikes: Brands Hatch (Showdown) - Race Results (1)
31m ago
Scott Redding, BSB, 2025, Brands Hatch. Showdown
F1
2025 F1 United States GP Sprint LIVE: Verstappen on pole ahead of McLarens
57m ago
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
F1 News
Felipe Drugovich reveals Lance Stroll came “very close” to quitting F1 in 2024
1h ago
Felipe Drugovich and Lance Stroll
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton reassures fans with social media post after latest Ferrari setback
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
Kimi Antonelli left overheating after bizarre cooling vest failure in Austin
2h ago
Kimi Antonelli

More News

WSBK Results
2025 Spanish WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Race 1
3h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK Results
2025 Spanish WorldSBK: Race 1 Results
4h ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
BSB Results
2025 British Superbikes: Brands Hatch (Showdown) - Qualifying Results
4h ago
Bradley Ray, BSB, 2025, Brands Hatch, Showdown
WSBK
2025 Spanish WorldSBK: Race 1 LIVE UPDATES
5h ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
2025 Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island: Start times and how to watch
6h ago
Pedro Acosta, leads Luca Marini