2025 British Superbikes: Brands Hatch (Showdown) - Race Results (1)

The first race of the final British Superbikes Showdown weekend at Brands Hatch saw Scott Redding take a win that was both thrilling and cautious all at once as he tried to avoid upsetting the tile battle, while pushing for a win at Brands Hatch, his second a the track and sixth in his shortened season.

The Hager PBM Ducati rider had started the 20 lap race from sixth after trying a one tyre strategy, that had not really paid off.

After dropping to seventh as Leon Haslam enjoyed an early charge, Redding regrouped, and was up to fifth on lap six.

After the tense start, the #4 picked off Christian Iddon by lap eight, but had a tougher job with fellow Ducati rider Rory Skinner.

On similar machinery, Redding went up the inside of the Cheshire Mouldings rider on lap twelve.

That left Redding sat in behind the leaders, With Bradley Ray in front of Kyle Ryde at the time as the title battle played out at the head of the race .Redding had been very vocal ahead of the final round that he did not want to play a part in deciding the title, but if a win was on he would go for it, which he did - true to his word the ‘comeback kid’ first safely pulling under Ryde, then wasting no time in doing the same to Ray.

With the title duo worrying about each other Redding was able to pull away, and could not be caught despite a late charge from Ray, leading though the chequered flag by 0.151s.

Ray had started from pole after a lap under the old lap record had given a small advantage, but that did not last as far as the first corner with Ryde under the Raceways Yamaha bike as the duo began swapping the lead position from the off.

Ray had not long been back in front when Redding made his move for the win, wit his last lap to try ad push for victory so fast that the #28 set he best lap of the race on the last lap, securing pole again for the sprint, while achieving his goal of finishing ahead of Ryde to claw back some valuable points.

Ryde had tyre grip issues for the four laps, but held a gap over fourth, so was comfortable enough t drop back and guarantee third on he Nitrous Competitions Yamaha.

Skinner could not keep pace with the leaders, finishing juts off the group in fourth.

Danny Kent inherited fifth as Christian Iddon slipped off at Druids on lap fifteen having started on the front row and originally been a feature in the lead group, with the McAMS rider having a gap in front and behind, so never looked like losing the position.

It was a different story for the next riders to finish, with Max Cook the top Kawasaki with Iddon out of the race, the AJN Steelstock rider was pushed all the way to the line by Leon Haslam, who had to settle for seventh, ending the slim mathematical hope of the tile for the Moto Rapido Ducati rider.

Charlie Nesbitt had issues in qualifying which saw him last in Q2. From 15th on the grid, the MasterMac rider pushed his way forward for eighth at the race conclusion after an impressive run through the pack.

Lee Jackson also made forward progress in ninth for DAO Racing, with Glenn Irwin completing the top ten in the second Nitrous Competitions seat.

2025 British Superbikes Round 11 - Brands Hatch Race Results (1) Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Scott Redding GBR Hager PBM (Ducati) 28m 29.165s 2 Bradley Ray GBR Raceways Yamaha (Yamaha) +0.151s 3 Kyle Ryde GBR Nitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha) +1.284s 4 Rory Skinner GBR Cheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati) +3.235s 5 Danny Kent GBR McAMSRacing (Yamaha) +4.068s 6 Max Cook GBR AJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki) +7.254s 7 Leon Haslam GBR Moto Rapido Ducati Racing(Ducati) +7.608s 8 Charlie Nesbitt GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) +11.584s 9 Lee Jackson GBR DAO Racing (Honda) +11.622s 10 Glenn Irwin GBR Nitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha) +22.040s 11 Storm Stacey GBR Bathams AJN Racing BMW (BMW) +23.552s 12 Josh Brookes AUS DAO Racing (Honda) +23.569s 13 Fraser Rogers GBR TAG Honda (Honda) +30.506s 14 Fraser Rogers GBR TAG Honda (Honda) +30.417s 15 Dean Harrison GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +30.867s 16 Scott Swann GBR Send My Bag Racing by IWR Honda (Honda) +32.462s 17 John McPhee GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) +32.604s 18 Billy McConnell AUS C&L Fairburn Properties/ Look Forward Racing (Honda) +41.223s 19 Davey Todd GBR LEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW) +1m 00.843s 20 Luke Hedger GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing(Honda) DNF 21 Christian Iddon GBR AJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki) DNF 22 Jaimie van Sikkelerus NLD TAG Honda (Honda) DNF 23 Richard Kerr IRL Rokit BMW Motorrad(BMW) DNF 24 Tommy Bridewell GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) DNF 25 Jamie Davis GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda) DNF 26 Blaze Baker RSA NP Racing Honda (Honda) DNS



Storm Stacey kept working on his Bathams bike, with the BMW not suiting Brands Hatch straight out of the box, to move from 14th on the grid to eleventh after slipping out of the top fifteen briefly in a tight battle for the final points places.

Josh Brookes managed to work his way back to where he started in twelfth on the second DAO Racing bike.

Peter Hickman also fought back in for 14th for LEW 8Ten Racing, with Dean Harrison, replacing Andrew Irwin at Honda, picking up the final point.

Official British Superbike Brands Hatch Records:

Best BSB lap - Shane Byrne (2017, Ducati) 1m 24.406s

Official lap record - Tommy Bridewell (2024, Honda) 1m 24.709s

New lap racord - Bradley Ray (2025, Yamaha, Q2 - 1m 24.278s)

Brands Hatch in 2025:

Round 5:

Qualifying: 1 Ray (2 Ryde, 3 Redding)

Race One: 1 Ray (2 Redding , 3 Ryde)

Race Two: 1 Redding (2 Ryde, 3 Kent)

Race Three: 1 Ryde (2 Kent, 3 Redding)

Oulton Park in 2024:

Brands Hatch 2024:

Round 6:

Qualifying: 1 Vickers (2 Kent, 3 G Irwin)

Race One: 1 Vickers (2 Bridewell, 3 A Irwin)

Race Two: 1 Vickers (2 Bridewell, 3 Ryde)

Race Three: 1 Vickers (2 Iddon, 3 Ryde)

Round 11 (Showdown):

Qualifying: 1 Vickers (2 Jackson, 3 Brookes)

Race One: 1 Kent ( 2 Vickers , 3 Bridewell)

Race Two: 1 Bridewell (2 Ryde, 3 Vickers)

Race Three: 1 Ryde (2 Bridewell, 3 Vickers)

Billy McConnell was last after not appearing in qualifying, and fought up to 18th in the race

Iddon was not the only faller, with Tommy Bridewell the first to fall, shaking his head at Surtees on lap seven.

There were also several retirements, with Jamie Davis, Richard Kerr, Jaimie van Sikkelerus and Luke Hedger all pulling back into the pits.

Blaze Baker did not start race one.

Championship Standings

Third brought Ryde 27 points, taking him to 472 points. Second for Ray added 30 to his total, now on 445, wit the gap now at 27 between the pair, a three point cut to Ray after race one.

Haslam is out of the running but still third overall on 362.



A win sees Redding up to fifth despite not starting his BSB journey until Knockhill, now on 272.5 passing fallers Iddon and Bridewell, who both stay on 272 after a DNF.

Both rookies John McPhee and Scott Swann flirted with a points finish but slipped outon the last laps. Swann was ahead on he track, but a no score for both leaves McPhee ahead on 53 to Swann on 47.5 points.



