Bradley Ray to approach BSB finale as “normal race” despite title chance

Bradley Ray will face a 30-point deficit to Kyle Ryde in the BSB finale at Brands Hatch.

Bradley Ray, 2025 Oulton Park (2) BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
© Ian Hopgood Photography

Bradley Ray kept himself in with a decent shot at the 2025 BSB title with a solid weekend at Oulton Park which included his first win since Race 1 at Cadwell Park in August.

Ray had gone through a difficult patch after that Cadwell Park win, which saw Kyle Ryde pull into a strong points lead of 31 going into the Oulton Park BSB.

On paper, Ray only took one point from Ryde’s advantage at the Cheshire track for this season’s penultimate round, but it was clearly an event which rebuilt some of the Kent rider’s confidence.

“It’s been a tricky couple of weeks for sure, a difficult couple of rounds,” Ray told Crash.net after Race 3 at the penultimate round of 2025 at Oulton Park.

“The pace has been there at every round we’ve gone to, just maybe things haven’t gone our way. It’s just difficult. 

“But this weekend [Oulton Park] was important. We’ve been fast in the dry, in the wet. 

“[Race 2] was really good, starting 14th I didn’t expect to come through and win it. 

“That last race [Race 3] was a big dogfight, you could see everyone wanted to lead and Kyle [Ryde] wanted to pass me quite a lot in that race. 

“For me, I never gave up. Attack or be attacked, that was the motto for today. 

“It was nice to not even think about the championship today, just enjoy riding my bike and when I do that I’m fast so it was nice. 

“The boys deserve these results and we’ll go to Brands with a fighting chance.”

Having felt that he benefitted from not thinking about the championship battle in Oulton Park, Ray wants to carry a similar approach into Brands Hatch.

“There’s 105 points [available], there’s 30 in it [between Ray and Ryde],” he said.

“I just treat Brands as a normal race: if I can get to the front and win I need to do that. 

“I feel a lot better after today [Sunday at Oulton Park] than I did coming into this weekend and the aim is to obviously try and claw points back on Kyle. 

“Maybe today hasn’t  gone his way and it might make him ride in a sort of steadier way, but in doing that he might end up going backwards. So, I’ll attack and do the best I can.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

