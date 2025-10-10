Isle of Man TT winner Davey Todd “not sure” of 2026 BSB ride

Davey Todd has admitted that he is uncertain of maintaining a spot on the BSB grid in 2026.

Todd stepped up to BSB this year, after winning his second National Superstock title in 2024, with the 8Ten Racing BMW team he co-owns with fellow BSB and road racing star Peter Hickman.

The project was late coming together, Hickman and Todd having only begun constructing the outfit in February after they parted with the FHO team.

That meant there was only limited running on the BSB-spec BMW M1000 RRs for the 8Ten team before the season started in May, and this was for Todd only – Hickman did not try to 8Ten Superbike until the opening round of the BSB season at Oulton Park.

Hickman was then sidelined after his crash at the Isle of Man TT – where Todd would go on to win the only Superbike race of the meeting – leaving Todd alone in his adaptation to the Superbike with the newly formed team.

It’s clearly been a difficult season for Todd, with only four points finishes after 11 rounds, but he feels he and the team are doing all they can at the moment.

“We’re doing our best to make the best of what we’ve got right now and just chipping away.” Todd said, speaking to Crash.net after Race 3 at the Oulton Park BSB on 5 October.

“Actually a really positive weekend for us. It’s hard to necessarily be positive about the positions that we’re in right now, but it is, and we’re doing all we can under the rules that we’re governed by here.”

The 2025 season has been Todd’s first full campaign in BSB – after doing a half-season with Padgetts in 2023 after winning his first National Superstock title – but he is not certain that 2026 will be a chance to build on it.

“Not sure whether I’m staying in BSB next season,” he said when asked if he is confident of staying in the top class of the British Championship next season.

“I’m not going to say too much, I’m not sure.”

While BSB results have been hard to come by for Todd in 2025, his one-off appearance in the Endurance World Championship for the Autorace Ube BMW team at the Suzuka 8 Hours provided a solid sixth-place finish.

“It was an awesome experience to get asked to go by BMW and the Auto Ube team,” Todd reflected.

“By the time I got drafted in I’d missed the test and everything, so straight in for the race weekend. I basically had to audition and go head-to-head with Ivo Lopes and they wanted to bring us both out and let us both ride for a really short period of time and see who was better. I honestly expected to not be riding the bike and thought ‘You know what, it’s a cool experience to be asked anyway so I’ll go’.

“Ended up riding, I did some faster and more consistent laps than Ivo and I was really surprised given that he’s been riding in World Superbike this season and is at the top of the Spanish Championship [ESBK, Lopes is currently second to Steven Odendaal].

“So, I think it was really positive for me, mentally, to ride a bike in Superbike trim, a BMW in Superbike trim, with the correct electronics and see how well I can go and sort of prove some people wrong who think I can’t ride a Superbike.

“I was really happy and, to be honest, I’m really keen to do another World Endurance race.”

Perhaps the future could see Todd in the EWC again, then.

“Potentially for the future,” he said. “I’d definitely love to do more. How they fit with the schedule and everything else is always a tough one.

“TT and road racing are the priority. I’d love to do everything, if it was possible, if there was more weekends in the year and I could do BSB, World Endurance, every championship in the world I’d do that.

“But there’s not enough days in the year and there’s a lot of clashes.

“So, we’ve got lots to talk about in the coming weeks to plan for next season and see what comes from it.”