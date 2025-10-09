EXCLUSIVE: Leon Haslam reveals his “plan” for 2026 BSB season

Leon Haslam has revealed his “plan” for the 2026 BSB season.

Leon Haslam, 2025 Oulton Park (2) BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
© Ian Hopgood Photography

The 2026 BSB season looks to be one of continuation for Leon Haslam, who has revealed his intention to remain at the Moto Rapido Ducati team for next season.

Haslam joined the Moto Rapido Ducati team for the 2025 season which became his first aboard the Ducati Panigale V4 R, and his first on a Ducati of any kind since 2007.

It’s been a season that saw Haslam take his first victory in BSB since winning the title in 2018, and in which he has been on the podium eight times in total, including in all three races at the second Oulton Park round, the penultimate round of the season, last weekend (3–5 October).

“First year back on a Ducati after 15 years, we’ve learnt a lot,” Haslam told Crash.net after Race 3 at the Oulton Park BSB.

“We had a bit of a slump mid-season with a few little issues, I feel like we’ve rectified a few of them and looking good for next year.”

Asked whether that meant his intentions were to stay at Moto Rapido for the 2026 BSB season, Haslam responded: “Yes. That’s the plan.”

Suzuka opportunities

Aside from BSB success, a positive of racing with Ducati in BSB for Haslam has been the opportunity to race at the Suzuka 8 Hours with the Kagayama team

The ultimate result in the 2025 event was underwhelming in 19th, after the bike battled for the podium in 2024, but Haslam – who has won the 8 Hours with Honda and Kawasaki in the past – was positive about the project overall and seemed keen to return in 2026.

“Obviously we won on the Honda and Kawasaki,” Haslam said.

“For me, it would have been a definite third place. 

“We had a bit of a mishap with a teammate crashing, but in all honesty the Ducati is good, it’s strong, amazing on Bridgestone tyres. 

“So, for me it was good and hopefully if I get the opportunity again next year it will be even better.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

