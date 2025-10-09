Honda BSB team confirms one half of 2026 rider line-up

Fraser Rogers will remain with the TAG Racing Honda team in BSB next season, it has been announced.

Rogers has been with TAG since the beginning of the 2024 season, making 2026 his third successive BSB campaign with the Midlands-based team, although that maiden 2024 campaign was hampered by mid-season leg breaks that ruled him out of most of the second-half of the season.

The #89 has had some standout moments aboard the TAG CBR1000RR-R in 2025, with a podium coming in Race 3 at Knockhill and with three top-10 rides across the recent Assen and Oulton Park rounds that made up the Showdown portion of the season.

“I’m absolutely over the moon to be continuing with the TAG Racing Honda team for 2026,” Rogers said of his renewal with TAG, announced after the penultimate round of 2025 at Oulton Park.

“I believe we’ve built solid foundations this year, we’ve had some great races throughout the season and we’ve been in podium contention on a number of occasions.

“We’ve achieved a podium and a front row together, and continued on from what we started in 2024, which was going really well until I broke my legs. So I believe this year has been more of my first season in that case.

“To continue for a third season with the family to me just made sense. I believe we can really hit the ground running next year and have our eyes set on challenging for the top-10 in the championship and being more of a front runner, because that’s exactly where I and the team should be.”

TAG Racing Team Manager Gary Winfield added: “We’re extremely delighted to welcome Fraser [Rogers] back for a third year with the team, he fits in perfectly with us and after his results in 2025 it would have made no sense to go in a different direction for next year.

“Fraser gave us our first BSB podium since 2019 this year, he’s performed sensationally and even when things aren’t going the way he, or we want, he’s always smiling and tries to find a solution.

“We’re pleased to have one part of our jigsaw for 2026 announced, it gives Fraser the freedom to enjoy the final round at Brands Hatch and focus on getting the best results possible to round off what has been an excellent season for everyone involved.”

The TAG Racing team currently also fields Jaimie van Sikkelerus in 2025, but it is yet to confirm the second part of its 2026 line-up as yet.