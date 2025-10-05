Leon Haslam “can’t grumble” but reveals cause of last corner error at Oulton Park BSB

Oulton Park was the scene of Leon Haslam’s only win of the 2025 BSB season so far at round one, and he was in contention for the win in all three races this weekend (3–5 October), although he was ultimately unable to take the chequered flag first.

Haslam was second in BSB Race 1 behind Josh Brookes after the two both made the correct tyre decision in changeable conditions; then second to Bradley Ray in Race 2 when the Raceways Yamaha rider came from 14th on the grid to pass Haslam on the final lap of the shortened and delayed second race.

In Race 3, Haslam was again in contention, but this time trailed Scott Redding into the final corner.

On the exit, he lost out to Bradley Ray, although it wasn’t entirely certain why from the TV images.

“Disappointed in losing the win in a couple of the races, a little false neutral in the last race,” Haslam said, speaking to Crash.net after Race 3.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“But can’t grumble, happy enough.”

In general, it had been a positive weekend with three podium finishes.

“Top scorer again, same as Assen, three podiums,” Haslam summarised. “We’ve took the championship to the last round, there’s only three of us there – can’t grumble with that!”

Looking ahead to Brands Hatch, Haslam thinks that even though the title it mathematically possible his target should be securing third place, which he currently holds ahead of Christian Iddon by 72 points.

“We’ve just got to finish strong, make sure we secure this third place, we’ve got a good gap now on fourth so it should be good,” he said.