Jack Kennedy “delighted” by Oulton Park BSB Supersport results: “It’s all to play for”

An incident between Rhys Irwin and Ben Currie at the penultimate round of the 2025 British Supersport Championship has reignited the title hopes of reigning champion Jack Kennedy.

Kennedy is now 23 points adrift of the top spot having taken victory in Race 2 at the Oulton Park BSB round after the top-two in the championship, Irwin and Currie, collided mid-race at the final corner.

Irwin crashed in the incident, while Currie continued but finished down in sixth.

It marked a huge gain in the points for Kennedy, who had seemed out of contention after the previous round at Assen which he left over 40 points behind Irwin.

“Big time,” Kennedy responded, speaking to Crash.net, when asked if he is rejuvenated by the ground he gained in the championship battle at Oulton Park.

“It felt like a far reach before that race (Race 2), but the incident that happened in that race has brought us right back into it; I think we’re only 23 points from the top now and with 35 points per win on offer at Brands Hatch it’s all to play for.

“So, I’m absolutely delighted with how this weekend has gone with a third yesterday and a win today.

“Massive thanks to Honda Racing UK and bring on Brands Hatch and bring on the battle. I think it’s going to be crazy between me, Ben [Currie], and Rhys [Irwin], but I think there’s going to be other people in the mix as well which is going to make it even more interesting.

“So, I’m ready for the fight as always, and really excited and really happy.”

A three-way title fight is nothing especially new to Kennedy, having battled Currie and Luke Stapleford for the 2024 title at the finale last year, albeit Currie was out of contention early in the weekend due to an injury sustained in a crash at Druids.

But the Honda Racing UK rider insists it’s a different situation this year than last.

“Three of us in it, but the problem is there’s six or eight that could win a race now,” he said.

“Whereas last year there was probably only three people that could probably win the race, now there’s six, seven, eight.

“So, it makes it much more harder to plan, much harder to get the job done, so we’ll just have to wait and see because you literally can’t plan anything.”