Scott Redding “speechless” after “the best” race win at Oulton Park

Scott Redding had not been at the first British Superbikes trip to Oulton Park as he was still a WSBK rider. With wet session he order of the day at an unfamiliar track the PBM recruit had had his back against the wall from the off, stuck in Q1 for race one, with a back of the grid start for race two after making a tyre change too late for his time to count for the delayed sprint.

Redding made a great start, up to eighth on lap three when the race was red flagged, but had to do it all again with the grid the original one.

Setting the seventh quickest lap had at least set the Hager Ducati rider up for the final race, now with a dry track - something new to contend with.

Redding admitted he found the weekend difficult, more so than Knockhill:

“I’ll be honest, this weekend has felt more like a baptism of fire than Knockhill did, because Knockhill - I kind of felt alright. But here in the rain - it’s just been horrendous!

I won in Assen and I come here and can barely get the bike round. I think that’s a little bit to do with not having a general set-up in the dry around here. Like, these guys have got at least a bit of base from this year and obviously previous years as well.

So I just kind of took it race by race”

Redding also explained How it felt like an uphill struggle to keep having to move through the pack at Oulton Park:

“Started at the back of the grid. I come up to like, was it eighth or seventh in one race and then I got stopped and then I thought, okay, at least I can start there. Back of the grid again, come through Just did what I could do. I’m trying to learn the track in the sprint race because it’s my first dry laps and I’m trying to race, trying to feel the grip, feel the suspension, understand the lines - like chaos.

So that last race I just thought, well, I’m still in the rhythm from the race before - get a good start. I was like, top five - I’ll be happy with that after this weekend. If I can squeeze a podium, I’ll be over the moon!”

Redding revealed that trailing Haslam, also on a Ducati, helped him learn the Cheshire track:

“And I got off to a start. I just felt good on the bike. I had it between my teeth. I wasn’t thinking about making mistakes, or crashing. I was just, like, determined - but calm - unlike Donington.

And I just had a nice rhythm, this place is beautiful when you get a nice little rhythm. I learned a lot behind Leon, I was saying then , he’s like a master around here, It’s great to see - on the same bike. So it was good to see a bit and then I knew where to defend in the end. I heard he tried to have a go, missed a gear, grateful he didn’t collect me.”

Redding revealed without much to go on most set-up had come after the sighting laps on Sunday:

“I still don’t believe it’s happened. So the team has done a mega job. We set the bike up on the sighting laps. I was doing two sighting laps, changing the bike - it’s not ideal, but somehow we managed to make it work.”

The 2019 champion felt that this win eclipsed the ones in his title winning year because of how far off he was at the start of the weekend:

“I’d go as far as to say that was the best, even more or less than when I was in BSB in 2019 because I literally went off a no dry set-up on a track that’s difficult for me, and I don’t know why or how it happened. Like I’m literally speechless going around the slowdown lap like ‘how did that just happen?’

They’re the good days. You got to take them. I had a rough weekend - the drive home was going to be very painful. No doubt the baby was going to be crying as well. Now he can cry and I can at least be happy that I took a race win and some bonuses!

Looking ahead Redding is optimistic for a strong final round, but agreed with Bradley Ray that anything can happen, citing his precious experience of the final round at the track:

Brands in October can be special. I remember in ‘19 I was just praying for no rain and we had thunderstorms all over the place. Take it as it comes.