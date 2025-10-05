2025 British Superbikes: Oulton Park (Showdown) - Race Results (2)

The second race, the sprint from the British Superbike Showdown weekend at Oulton Park needed two starts when Peter Hickman’s bike let go spilling oil over the track, with the #60 moving off track as soon as he saw the smoke around him moving between Shell Oils and Brittens.

That led to a long delay to clean the track. Over two hours after the original start time pit lane opened for an even shorter eight lap race, won by a determined Bradley Ray.

The Raceways Yamaha rider grabbed his second chance and from 14th on the grid again, wasted no time in powering through the field, up to eighth after one lap.

BBY lap five Lee Jackson was struggling and was passed by two Yamahas at once, Kyle Ryde and Ray, who then took advantage to slip ahead of his title rival at the chicane.

Third was not enough for the #28 who could see the lead duo now, putting in the fastest lap of the race, making up well over a second in one lap to bridge the gap for a final assault at the win.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Christian Iddon was Ray’s first target, taken up the inside at Island to be second at Shell Oils, with Leon Haslam succumbing at Hizzy’s - with Ray leading over the line by 0.184s - his first win since Cadwell Park.



The Moto Rapido Ducati found himself mugged on the last lap for the third race in a row, with it happening in the last lap at Assen and race one at Oulton Park by Josh Brookes.

With little dry running and some issues to manage, Haslam was less troubled by the move this time, feeling he did not have enough for the win on the Ducati as Ray came into play.

Iddon had got the hole shot to lead from third on the grid for AJN Steelstock Kawasaki, but felt the same about his race pace, happy to pick up another podium in third.

Having got away in the lead on the first race start, Ryde was now a solid fourth, limiting the points gained by Ray on his Nitrous Competitions Yamaha, clear of fifth placed Storm Stacey for Bathams AJN Racing BMW.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Stacey battled Tommy Bridewell to the line with the Honda Racing rider sixth for Honda Racing UK.

Charlie Nesbitt moved up from 13th to seventh over the eight laps for MasterMac Honda, just ahead of Josh Brookes, who, after his tyre gamble and race winning heroics in the tricky race one, had started from pole.

Kawasaki’s Max Cook and Billy McConnell (C&L Fairburn Properties/Look Forward Racing) were fighting hard in the same group, taking ninth and tenth respectively.

2025 British Superbikes Round 10 - Oulton Park - Race Results (2) Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Bradley Ray GBR Raceways Yamaha (Yamaha) 12.47.094s 2 Leon Haslam GBR Moto Rapido Ducati Racing(Ducati) +0.184s 3 Christian Iddon GBR AJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki) +0.481s 4 Kyle Ryde GBR Nitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha) +2.073s 5 Storm Stacey GBR Bathams AJN Racing BMW (BMW) +3.894s 6 Tommy Bridewell GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +3.996s 7 Charlie Nesbitt GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) +5.048s 8 Josh Brookes AUS DAO Racing (Honda) +5.451s 9 Max Cook GBR AJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki) +5.534s 10 Billy McConnell AUS C&L Fairburn Properties/ Look Forward Racing (Honda) +5.918s 11 Scott Redding GBR Hager PBM (Ducati) +9.253s 12 Glenn Irwin GBR Nitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha) +9.540s 13 Fraser Rogers GBR TAG Honda (Honda) +9.757s 14 Davey Todd GBR LEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW) +12.210s 15 Dean Harrison GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +12.693s 16 Luke Hedger GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing(Honda) +15.337s 17 John McPhee GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) +19.650s 18 Scott Swann GBR Send My Bag Racing by IWR Honda (Honda) +20.080s 19 Jaimie van Sikkelerus NLD TAG Honda (Honda) +30.205s 20 Jamie Davis GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda) +36.107s 21 Blaze Baker RSA NP Racing Honda (Honda) +38.865s 22 Richard Kerr IRL Rokit BMW Motorrad(BMW) +1 lap 23 Lee Jackson GBR DAO Racing (Honda) DNF

Scott Redding, along with Ryde did not quite match their great starts from the original lights out, with the Hager PBM rider then eighth at the red flag. Second time out Redding, who was last on the grid after he came in too late for his faster laps after his tyre change to count towards the race two grid in race one, still powered forward, but this time only to eleventh.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT



There was a weather scare with rain for warm-up an hour before the race, topped by Glenn Irwin, with just seven riders venturing out, the Nitrous Competitions rider was strong in the race too, working his way into the points in twelfth.

The final points on offer went to TAG Honda’s Fraser Rogers in 13th, Davey Todd for LEW 8TEN Racing BMW Motorrad in 14th and Dean Harrison, who continued in place of the injured Andrew Irwin at Honda Racing UK in 15th.

Crashes, injuries and replacements

Harrison was the only remaining replacement rider after Kam Dixon and McAMS withdrew.

Lee Jackson got a strong start, inside the top three, before wheelies and running wide saw him drop down the order and eventually retire.

Richard Kerr pulled into the pits but re-joined to finish a lap down, moving out of the way of the top riders as they battled for the podium places.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Championship Standings.

Ryde still leads on 429, but with the gap cut to 36 from 43 as Ray fought to win race two, moving to 393 points. Haslam can mathematically still win, in third on 324, 105 adrift of Ryde.

The rookie standing s remained unchanged with John McPhee in 17th and Scott Swann 18th - both out of the points so staying on 53 and 47.5 respactively.