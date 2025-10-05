New Ducati BSB team unveils striking new livery for 2026 season

The Superbike Advocates team has revealed its livery for the 2026 BSB season.

Superbike Advocates Ducati 2026 BSB livery reveal. Credit: Instagram/Superbike Advocates.
Superbike Advocates Ducati 2026 BSB livery reveal. Credit: Instagram/Superbike Advocates.

The Superbike Advocates team has revealed its livery for the 2026 BSB season with a striking black design.

The team, run by Australian Lecha Khouri and named in alignment with his Supercar Advocates brand, will run a Ducati Panigale V4 R in 2026 as it makes its debut in the BSB class having raced already in the Australian Superbike Championship, also with Ducati machinery.

At this weekend’s (3–5 October) penultimate round of the 2025 BSB season at Oulton Park, the team unveiled its livery for the 2026 season.

Predominantly black, the bike features the Italian tricolore along the fairing and fuel tank, and stretching back to the tail section, as well as gold wheels and the Superbike Advocates logo both on the side of the fairing and on the top of the fuel tank.

No riders have yet been announced for the team, but the Ducati – even with a model update coming in 2026 – is among the most desired bikes on the grid, having won the title in 2019 with Scott Redding, 2020 with Josh Brookes, and in 2023 with Tommy Bridewell.

The Superbike Advocates Ducati will be the third new Panigale on the grid next year, after Nitrous Competitions announced its switch from Yamaha to Ducati machinery for next season. The two new Ducati teams will join PBM, Moto Rapido, and the Cheshire Mouldings teams in running the Italian bikes.

Superbike Advocates was initially associated with former World Superbike Champion Carl Fogarty who was due to be team manager. However, Fogarty parted ways with the outfit earlier this season.

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

