Carl Fogarty makes jaw-dropping decision about plan to enter BSB with a new team

Carl Fogarty has done a U-turn on his plan to work with a new British Superbike Championship team.

“Personal reasons and time constraints” have been named as the reasons for Fogarty’s withdrawal.

Motorcycle racing legend Fogarty had been announced in a management role for Superbike Advocates Racing, who will enter BSB in 2026.

But there has been an amicable parting of ways with Lecha Khouri, who is also at the helm of the new team.

Fogarty said: “I realise that this will be disappointing news for everyone who was excited to see my return to the paddock with a new team on the new Ducati.

“But things have changed since our initial announcement.

“I know how difficult it is to run a racing team and I was only prepared to go through that stress again with the right package, but there are too many doubts at this stage and I wanted to protect my well-being.

“So I have decided that it’s best to withdraw from the project.

“I have nothing but praise for Stuart Higgs and his team at British Superbikes. They have been doing everything in their power to make this happen.

“I’ll continue to be a massive fan of the series and hope it goes from strength to strength.”

Superbike Advocates Racing UK still intend to enter BSB in 2026 with Ducati machinery.

Team Owner Lee Khouri said: “Carl Fogarty’s legacy in motorcycle racing is unmatched, and having his support during our early stages has been a privilege.

“As we now focus on our long-term vision, we are excited to take the next steps toward our first BSB season.

“The passion, determination, and professionalism that define Superbike Advocates Racing UK will drive us forward as we aim to make a strong impact on the grid in 2026.”