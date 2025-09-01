Former Davey Todd rival gets first BSB chance at Donington Park

The eighth round of the 2025 British Superbike Championship will see Joe Talbot make his debut in the class.

Talbot will race for the DAO Racing Honda team at Donington in place of Lee Jackson who remains sidelined by the injuries he sustained at Brands Hatch in July.

Jackson was replaced by Gabriele Giannini at both the Thruxton and Brands Hatch BSB rounds, but DAO has chosen Talbot to fill Jackson’s spot at Donington.

“I am excited to make my Superbike debut at Donington Park with the DAO Racing team,” said Talbot.

“It is going to be a busy weekend for me, competing in both classes but I am excited for the challenge and the experience.

“It’s always been the goal to race in the superbike class; I know it will be tough as I will be jumping straight on the bike, but if I improve every session I will be happy.

“I need to thank the DAO Racing team and everyone who has made this journey possible.”

DAO Racing Team Manager Jonny Bagnall added: “With Lee [Jackson] still out with because of injury, the team are glad to welcome Joe [Talbot] aboard the DAO Racing Superbike for the Donington Park round of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship.

“Joe was due to be a full-time contender in the series pre-season and is currently fifth in the Supersport class following a victory at Cadwell Park, which made it an easy decision to give him the opportunity to stand in for Lee this weekend.

“He has experience previously on a 1000cc Honda, finishing second in the 2024 Superstock Championship and that gives us high hopes for a positive weekend.

“We can’t wait to see what he can do on his debut weekend in the Superbike class.”

Talbot has campaigned in the British Supersport class so far in 2025 aboard at Ducati after finishing second to Davey Todd in last year’s National Superstock Championship. He took his first race win in Supersport at Cadwell Park last time out.

Originally slated to race for the OMG Yamaha team this year alongside Kyle Ryde and Bradley Ray in BSB, Talbot was the only one of the three to not land inside the Superbike class after the initial withdrawal announcement from OMG at the start of the season before it was rescued by Nitrous Competitions.