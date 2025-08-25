Kyle Ryde takes over title lead at Cadwell Park - “I used to hate this track!”

The British Superbikes round at Cadwell Park saw a change in the championship lead - with rival Bradley Ray's advantage cut to twelve points after a fall in the Sprint, then starting down the grid in seventh - moving backwards for a twelfth place finish, while at the front of race three Kyle Ryde was leading over the line for just his second win of the season.

The Bank Holiday weekend brought some hot, windy and sunny weather to contend with in Lincolnshire, something which the reigning champion pointed out made riding hard work:

It’s been a great weekend, uh long - quite sweaty! Difficult on the body. That last race was very tough.

Had a great speed, Didn’t really have any moments and even had enough to have a little bit of a dig with like, four or five laps to go and I pulled a bit of a gap out. So perfect race really.”

The Nitrous Competitions rider revealed after the race that he had tried to do the sensible thing out front and slow down as his gap over Andrew Irwin increased - but that tactic took him close to a crash:

“Just the last two laps was very difficult. I tried to slow it down and ended up nearly crashing about three times. So it was difficult - just glad to get it done.

Done a lot of hard work all weekend - to repay the team with all that.”

Ryde picked up two second places before his win, his consistency not only helping him to the lead in the 2925 title hunt, but also the ‘King of the Mountain’ trophy for the most points gained at Cadwell Park.

“I thought we could have won maybe two races this weekend, but it was nice to get one - the last one as well to get ‘King of the Mountain’ as well again from last year.

I used to hate this track and now I love it! So yeah, it’s been a great weekend.”