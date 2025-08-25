2025 British Superbikes: Cadwell Park - Race Results (2)

Results from race two, round seven of the 2025 Bennetts Superbike Championship at Cadwell Park, where the bank Holiday sprint was won by Tommy Bridewell after Bradley Ray crashed out.

Tommy Bridewell, BSB, 2025, Cadwell Park
Tommy Bridewell, BSB, 2025, Cadwell Park
© Ian Hopgood Photography

British Superbikes began the final day of action at Cadwell Park with the sprint race won by Tommy Bridewell, his first victory of the season.

Race one winner and championship leader Bradley Ray started from pole after his lap record in race one, and held the lead through turn one, but was the last if a flurry of crashes over the end of the first lap and the beginning of the second.

The brought out the safety car, with Bridewell in control behind backing up the pack. The Honda Racing UK rider was strong when the safety car went in on lap six, with pressure behind from teammate Andrew Irwin and Kyle Ryde, as the front three broke away.

Race one podium finisher Irwin was all at once the perfect wingman, his line in he middle of he track was keeping Ryde in check, while keeping his lined up for a lunge at a win over the closing stages.

The last lap saw Irwin ready to make his move, but looking for a way around the #46 left him open to a move from Ryde, who looked race ready after topping morning warm-up.

 

Bridewell was free to lead over the line, but a home team 1-2 was not to be - The Nitrous Competitions Yamaha rider saw an opportunity as the penultimate corner, lining up Irwin through Hall Bend into the hairpin, with second bringing valuable championship points, finishing 0.561s behind.

That left Irwin to complete the podium in third, building on his race one rostrum visit.

Behind there was a nine rider fight for fourth underway.

Leon Haslam had endured a tough day, crashing in Superpole, with two comebacks needed in race one for eighth. A good start from that position on the grid saw Haslam quickly up to sixth, chipping away to lead the chasing pack over the line, the top Ducati for Moto Rapido in fourth.

Max Cook was in the same battle, finishing fifth, the place originally held by his AJN Steelstock Kawasaki teammate Christian Iddon before he ran wide on lap nine, dropping to eighth.

Storm Stacey who got a strong start to climb to fifth. A feature fighting at the front of the pack, the Bathams AJN BMW rider finished sixth.

Charlie Nesbitt could not fins a way around Iddon once he landed by his MasterMac Honda, passing to seventh, with the #86 finishing eighth.

McAMS Yamaha rider Danny Kent was a more cautious ninth after his spill in race one, with Rory Skinner completing the top ten for Cheshire Mouldings Ducati.
 

2025 British Superbikes Round 7 - Cadwell Park - Race Results (2)
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Tommy BridewellGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)18m 16.580s
2Kyle RydeGBRNitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha)+0.561s
3Andrew IrwinGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+0.602s
4Leon HaslamGBRMoto Rapido Ducati Racing(Ducati)+6.049s
5Max CookGBRAJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki)+6.337s
6Storm StaceyGBRBathams AJN Racing BMW (BMW)+6.543s
7Christian IddonGBRAJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki)+7.147s
8Charlie NesbittGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)+7.709s
9Danny KentGBRMcAMS Racing (Yamaha)+7.973s
10Rory SkinnerGBRCheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati)+8.177s
11Josh BrookesAUSDAO Racing (Honda)+8.402s
12John McPheeGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)+9.015s
13Glenn IrwinGBRNitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha)+9.544s
14Billy McConnellAUSC&L Fairburn Properties/ Look Forward Racing (Honda)+9.906s
15Scott ReddingGBRHager PBM (Ducati)+11.405s
16Luke HedgerGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing(Honda)+12.520s
17Scott SwannGBRSend My Bag Racing by IWR Honda (Honda)+12.783s
18Jamie DavisGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda)+29.749s
19Fraser RogersGBRTAG Honda (Honda)+1 lap
20Bradley RayGBRRaceways Yamaha (Yamaha)DNF
21Richard KerrIRLRokit BMW Motorrad(BMW)DNF
22Gabriele GianniniITADAO Racing (Honda)DNF
23Davey ToddGBRLEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW)DNF
24Jaimie van SikkelerusNLDTAG Honda (Honda)DNF

Josh Brookes started outside the points again in 17th, working his way forward to eleventh for DAO Racing by the chequered flag.

John McPhee was the best of the rookies in twelfth of he second MasterMac Honda bike, ahead of Scott Swann in 17th.

The remaining points went to Glenn Irwin in 13th as he continues to get to grips wit his Yamaha, Billy McConnell in 14th ad Scott Redding in 15th for Hager PBM Ducati - after a two second penalty was added for cutting the chicane on lap ten of twelve.


 
There was a fall in warm-up for Fraser Rogers at Coppice, leading to a red flag. The TAG Racing team got his bike on track for the sprint, taking his 16th place grid position., and was the last classified finisher in 19th.

Official British Superbike Cadwell Park Records:

Lap Record: Bradley Ray (Yamaha, 2022) 1m 25.858
BSB Best Lap: Bradley Ray (Yamaha, 2022 - QSP) 1m 25.457s
New Lap Record: Bradley Ray (Yamaha 2025 - QSP) 1m 25.329s

Cadwell Park in 2024:

Round 8:

Qualifying: 1 O’Halloran (2 Ryde, 3 Nesbitt)

Race 1: 1 Ryde (2 Jackson, 3 Jackson)

Race 2: 1 Bridewell (2 Ryde, 3 Jackson)

Race 3: 1 Vickers (2 Bridewell, 3 Jackson)

Crashes, Injuries and Replacements

A multi rider incident on the opening lap took out Jaimie van Sikkelerus, Davey Todd and Gabriele Giannini.

Richard Kerr flew off track just before Bradley Ray, who pulled up a seat and watched the race unfold with the Marshals before getting a lift back to the paddock on the back of Ryde’s bike.

Blaze Baker was absent after his Saturday crash.

Sencat Aprilia are not racing at Cadwell Park - announcing before the round that they were parking their Superbike with immediate effect, unable to run Lewis Rollo, who remains unfit.

Championship Standings

Ray remains ahead despite a DNF, with the gap dropping to 12 points , with Ray staying on 278, while Ryde moves to 266.

Haslam is now third overall with 183, just ahead of Skinner on 180 and Kent on 177.

Race winner Bridewell is seventh overall, with a total of 132.

McPhee remains top rookie, now on 38, five ahead of Swann, with 33 points.

Read More

Latest News

F1 News
Lewis Hamilton returns from F1 break: “We have to keep going, even when it’s difficult”
19m ago
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
MotoGP News
Yamaha confirms MotoGP race debut for V4 prototype
20m ago
Augusto Fernandez, 2025 Czech MotoGP
BSB Results
2025 British Superbikes: Cadwell Park - Race Results (2)
38m ago
Tommy Bridewell, BSB, 2025, Cadwell Park
MotoGP News
Aprilia reveals key change that has improved its form on its weakest MotoGP tracks
1h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
F1 News
Red Bull reportedly considering shock move for IndyCar champion Alex Palou
1h ago
Alex Palou

More News

WSBK News
Yamaha reacts to Jonathan Rea's retirement: “Our journey didn’t play out as hoped”
1h ago
Jonathan Rea
MotoGP News
Explained: Why Enea Bastianini’s Hungary MotoGP penalty defence didn’t hold up
2h ago
Enea Bastianini, Tech3 KTM, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
MotoGP News
“Incredible” Honda MotoGP progress hailed by Luca Marini
2h ago
Luca Marini, Honda Factory Racing, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
F1 News
Oscar Piastri’s responds to comparisons with Fernando Alonso, Michael Schumacher
2h ago
Oscar Piastri, McLaren
WSBK News
Jonathan Rea announces WorldSBK retirement but "this isn't goodbye"
3h ago
Jonathan Rea