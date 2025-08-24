2025 British Superbikes: Cadwell Park - Race Results (1)

The first British Superbike race of the Bank Holiday weekend saw a race that was not decided until the final lap, with Bradley Ray coming out on top a Cadwell Park.

A record lap earlier in the day saw Bradley Ray start from pole position, and the Raceways bike was ahead at turn one. The Yamaha rider tried to break the pack, putting in a new race record lap, but front row starter Tommy Bridewell was keeping him honest, with Ryde on the rear of the #46.

The Honda Racing UK rider was finding it harder and harder to match the pace of the race, contributing to his fall on lap nine, at the turn ten chicane.

The departure left a huge gap for Ryde to chase down, almost two and a half seconds.



As the laps ticked down so did the gap, with the Nitrous Competitions bike right on the rear of the #28 by the penultimate lap.

The reigning champion made his move, and an un-sighted Ray swung back into the path of Ryde, lucky to survive the contact in the Gooseneck, after clipping the exhaust of the bike ahead.

Ray was now aware he had company and rode defensively, and although Ryde continued pushing there was no way through, leaving Ray to lead over the line by 0.087s for an eleventh win of the season.

Ryde was second, with the battle for third next to the chequered flag.

That position had bee held by Christian Iddon until the closing stages, when Andrew Irwin neared. At his Honda teams home track a lunge for a podium was the order of the day, a successful move seeing him to his first rostrum visit of 2025.

Storm Stacey led the next duo of bikes over the line, holding onto fifth to be the top BMW for Bathams, under pressure from Max Cook on the second Kawasaki in sixth, for a huge turnaround from his Q1 placing.

Scott Redding was seventh ahead of a recovery run from Leon Haslam - the Moto Rapido rider had been last in Superpole after a crash, in 15th, with his first comeback seeing him forced wide onto the grass, before rallying again for eighth.

Rory Skinner was ninth, holding the place after his two second penalty for sending Billy McConnell off track and over the grass on he last lap. McConnell stayed upright, but dropped to 16th.

Glenn Irwin was inside the top ten on his first time on a Yamaha at Cadwell.



2025 British Superbikes Round 7 - Cadwell Park - Race Results (1) Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Bradley Ray GBR Raceways Yamaha (Yamaha) 25m 53.745s 2 Kyle Ryde GBR Nitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha) +0.087s 3 Andrew Irwin GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +7.914s 4 Christian Iddon GBR AJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki) +8.806s 5 Storm Stacey GBR Bathams AJN Racing BMW (BMW) +14.127s 6 Max Cook GBR AJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki) +14.528s 7 Scott Redding GBR Hager PBM (Ducati) +16.794s 8 Leon Haslam GBR Moto Rapido Ducati Racing(Ducati) +19.241s 9 Rory Skinner GBR Cheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati) +20.810s 10 Glenn Irwin GBR Nitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha) =24.819s 11 John McPhee GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) +25.651s 12 Josh Brookes AUS DAO Racing (Honda) +31.069s 13 Fraser Rogers GBR TAG Honda (Honda) +32.151s 14 Luke Hedger GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing(Honda) +34.823s 15 Scott Swann GBR Send My Bag Racing by IWR Honda (Honda) +36.609s 16 Billy McConnell AUS C&L Fairburn Properties/ Look Forward Racing (Honda) +43.140s 17 Richard Kerr IRL Rokit BMW Motorrad(BMW) +49.353s 18 Gabriele Giannini ITA DAO Racing (Honda) +1m 00.272s 19 Jamie Davis GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda) +1m 07.918s 20 Charlie Nesbitt GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) DNF 21 Tommy Bridewell GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) DNF 22 Davey Todd GBR LEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW) DNF 23 Danny Kent GBR McAMS Racing (Yamaha) DNF

Official British Superbike Cadwell Park Records:

Lap Record: Bradley Ray (Yamaha, 2022) 1m 25.858

BSB Best Lap: Bradley Ray (Yamaha, 2022 - QSP) 1m 25.457s

New Lap Record: Bradley Ray (Yamaha 2025 - QSP) 1m 25.329s

Cadwell Park in 2024:

Round 8:

Qualifying: 1 O’Halloran (2 Ryde, 3 Nesbitt)

Race 1: 1 Ryde (2 Jackson, 3 Jackson)

Race 2: 1 Bridewell (2 Ryde, 3 Jackson)

Race 3: 1 Vickers (2 Bridewell, 3 Jackson)

John McPhee was the top rookie in eleventh for MasterMac Honda, their top rider. Rookie rival Scott Swann was 15th.

The remaining points went to Josh Brookes for DAO Racing in twelfth, Fraser Rogers in 13th for TAG Honda and Luke Hedger in 14th, all ahead of Swann.

Crashes, Injuries and Replacements

Gabriele Giannini was last on the grid for DAO, replacing Lee Jackson after his FP3 crash saw him miss Q1, working his way up to 18th in the race.

Danny Kent was the first rider to crash out, his bike smashed after being sent spinning at Mansfield on lap two from fifth.



Charlie Nesbitt also experienced a big fall, through Charlies 1 and 2 on lap thirteen.

Davey Todd retired to the pits

Blaze Baker was absent after his Saturday fall.

There is no Sencat Aprilia team at Cadwell Park -parking their Superbike with immediate effect, unable to run Lewis Rollo, who remains unfit.

Championship Standings

Ray remains ahead, increasing his lead by two points - on 278 to Ryde’s 250. Skinner goes back up to third on 174, just ahead of Haslam on 170 ad Kent, who dropped to fifth on 170 after his DNF.

McPhee takes over as top rookie with 34 points, just one ahead of Swann